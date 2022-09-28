ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutter Creek, CA

Fallout from Amador High's cancelled football season will be felt by other teams

By Brady Halbleib
SUTTER CREEK - The canceling of Amador High School's varsity football season may have indirect consequences on other school sports.

The district decided to cancel Amador's season for an ongoing investigation into an inappropriate group chat involving players and coaches. The group chat is still under review, but some belief it to have "racial undertones" towards players at another high school.

With Amador High School football season now canceled, it will likely leave a hole in the school's booster club revenue.

Booster clubs play a critical role in paying for sports-related expenses. It pays not only for football but often the expenses for other school sports throughout the year. They make their money off of ticket sales, parking, and concessions.

Chris Horner, head football coach for Casa Roble High School, knows the importance of a strong booster club firsthand. He says ticket sales and concessions at home games can be extremely beneficial to a school's athletic department.

"I know at our school, it would be crippling if we missed out on the rest of the season, especially if we had multiple home games scheduled. It would devastate us," Horner said.

Meanwhile, an investigation into Amador's chat thread is underway. The district says "The scope of the allegations escalated the need for an external investigation by an independent investigator, with some of the allegations being referred to law enforcement."

Three staff members have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

Community Policy