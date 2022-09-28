ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art show to raise funds for mental health in LGBTQ community

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 1 day ago

The "Envision: You" art show and auction is a major fundraiser for the nonprofit's work supporting mental health.

It also celebrates the art that so many LGBTQ+ community members create in order to cope.

Quana Madison uses art to help with depression, anxiety and chronic pain throughout her body.

She created a special piece for the art auction. It's called "Peace in Pride." It encourages people to embrace their identity.

"No matter what challenges you may face around folks accepting you at times, just remember that you have unconditional worth and that it is important for you to nourish your peace within you and to feel proud about who you are," Madison said.

Colorado Chiari Institute gives new life to fashion designer

Sitting in a hospital chair, Hannah Jane is radiant, showing off her one-of-a-kind wearable artwork. "I wore it today so I could represent me as a butterfly and that I came out of everything strong," Jane told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White, while displaying her shimmering jean jacket decal. But this fashion designer is also a warrior, and it's no coincidence that she's telling her story inside the Colorado Chiari Institute at the Medical Center of Aurora. Her journey with Chiari malformation, a rare brain condition in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal, started back in 2018. "I...
Psychiatric Times

Safety Planning: An Essential Feature of Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Suicide Prevention

What is a safety plan, and how can clinicians use it to help patients with suicidal behavior?. A safety plan is a critical evidence-based intervention that can reduce suicidal behavior, either as a standalone intervention or as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.1 The purpose of the safety plan is to provide patients who are at heightened risk for suicide with concrete, actionable coping strategies they can use during a suicidal crisis to decrease their risk of attempting suicide. In addition to its practical and intended use, a safety plan also conveys hope by demonstrating to an individual with suicidal ideation that there are more effective ways of managing their problems.
