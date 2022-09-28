Art show to raise funds for mental health in LGBTQ community

The "Envision: You" art show and auction is a major fundraiser for the nonprofit's work supporting mental health.

It also celebrates the art that so many LGBTQ+ community members create in order to cope.

Quana Madison uses art to help with depression, anxiety and chronic pain throughout her body.

She created a special piece for the art auction. It's called "Peace in Pride." It encourages people to embrace their identity.

"No matter what challenges you may face around folks accepting you at times, just remember that you have unconditional worth and that it is important for you to nourish your peace within you and to feel proud about who you are," Madison said.