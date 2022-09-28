Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench
To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
thebutlercollegian.com
Hayward, Mack, Howard headline Butler Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2022
Shelvin Mack, a member of the Butler men’s basketball team from 2008-11, is introduced during the ceremony on Sept. 24. Photo by Claire Runkel. KOBE MOSLEY | MANAGING EDITOR | kmosley@butler.edu. Butler University welcomed the class of 2022 to the Butler Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 24....
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler Sports Weekly Preview Sept. 28 – Oct. 4
The women’s volleyball team huddles up during a timeout. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics. After coming off a 4-1 loss against Marquette, the women’s soccer team will look to rebound against Providence. The Bulldogs will take on the Friars at 7 p.m. in Rhode Island on FS1. Friday,...
thedailyhoosier.com
Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”
Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Hoosier dad worries about daughters in Hurricane Ian’s path
INDIANAPOLIS — Fort Myers and other places along the southwest Florida coast were battered by Hurricane Ian Wednesday. The hurricane made landfall on Cayo Costa early Wednesday afternoon, Hoosiers we talked to in nearby Fort Myers said the conditions worsened quickly. We spoke with Jim Atterholt and Christine Ressino...
rv-pro.com
Supplier Show Draws Healthy Turnout
The 2022 Supplier Show returned along with Open House Week in Elkhart, Indiana, this week, and once again is headquartered at the RV/MH Hall of Fame. According to Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the first Suppliers Show was held in Elkhart in 2019. Before that, in Louisville, Kentucky, for some 50 years.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
thebutlercollegian.com
Anti-abortion student group met with abortion-rights resistance
Bulldogs for Life held a tabling event on Sept. 22. Photo by Julian Cirnigliaro. ANNIE FAULKNER | NEWS CO-EDITOR | aefaulkn@butler.edu. Succeeding the June 24 overruling of Roe v. Wade, the near-total abortion ban of Indiana Senate bill 1 was set to take action on Sept. 15. However, Sept. 22 saw a temporary halt on SB1, maintaining the legality of abortion in Indiana for now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hoosiers, Floridians fly into Indy to avoid Hurricane Ian's wrath
INDIANAPOLIS — Floridians are bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, anxiously awaiting the storm's arrival to the Sunshine State. Meteorologists warn the big concern with Ian is the life-threatening storm surge this massive storm will produce, which could reach as high as 12 feet. The strong winds, expected at speeds of 130 miles per hour, will also pack a punch, creating dangerous situations for families and rescue teams.
thebutlercollegian.com
Jump into fun fall festivities in the Indianapolis area
Butler students have many opportunities for fall fun around campus. Photo by Grace Hensley. GIANNA CASSIN | STAFF REPORTER | gcassin@butler.edu. With the changing colors of leaves, Indianapolis offers a variety of activities for Butler students. The weather, which is not too hot and not too cold, is perfect for going out and doing many different activities, many of which cost little to nothing. This list provides a variety of activities that students can either do with friends or alone during the fall time.
WISH-TV
Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebutlercollegian.com
Q&A with first vice president and chief diversity officer
Dr. Khalilah A. Shabazz is Butler’s new vice president and chief diversity officer. Photo by Lauren Hough. Dr. Khalilah A. Shabazz started at Butler University as Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer on Sep. 12 after working at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, IUPUI, for more than 20 years. She is the first person to hold this role at Butler.
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
wfft.com
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
thebutlercollegian.com
The joys of coed living
Butler offers gender inclusive housing for students in all dorms on campus. For my fans that do not already know, I live in a six-person suite in Fairview House with five boys. So everyone who likes “New Girl,” as an education major living with all boys, please call me Jessica Day. This decision was single-handedly the best choice I have ever made and makes me well versed in the world of coed living here at Butler.
Hurricane Ian forces Indy woman (and former FOX59 reporter) to relocate wedding last minute
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the wedding one Indianapolis woman had planned to have, but it’s one that’s coming together through the magic of Hoosier hospitality. The plan was for Alexa Green to marry her fiancé Pat in St. Petersburg, Florida this upcoming weekend, but on Monday, she was told Hurricane Ian forced her venue to […]
Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'
INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
Bloomington theater hosting screening of Indiana thriller
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington is set to host a screening of "So Cold the River" on Friday. The horror thriller, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel. Bloomington's own...
Comments / 0