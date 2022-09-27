Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Teacher removed from Florida school after arguing with student in viral TikTok
A teacher has been removed from a school in Florida after they got into an argument with a student and it subsequently went viral on TikTok. While it may have started out as a place for creatives to express themselves and show off their work, TikTok has become a pretty broad church with a wide range of content on the app.
MLive.com
See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com
For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
Inside Kanye West’s Unaccredited New Christian School Where Parents Must Sign NDAs & Pay A Hefty Tuition
If there’s one thing Kanye West will do –aside from spewing hot takes– it’s starting a new business. His latest comes in the form of education with the creation of The Donda Academy which is named after his late mother who was a professor. Rolling Stone...
Long days, long weekends: the four-day week takes off in US schools
On fall Fridays at Hull-Daisetta high school, in the small town of Daisetta in south-east Texas, sneakers squeak across the volleyball court as the Lady Cats run warm-up drills. Football coaches, players and cheerleaders prep for the night’s game. A local church serves lunch for the students. But there are no classes, and in the parking lot, just a handful of teachers’ cars.
I’m a mathematician and won the lotto 14 times with a specific strategy – my first win was more than 18 times my salary
A MATHEMATICIAN won the lottery 14 times by creating a specific strategy that beat insane odds. While living in communist-era Romania, Stefan Mandel crafted a formula that secured a life-changing fortune before earning over a dozen jackpots in a surprisingly legal lottery business. Mandel was working as an economist in...
Parents concerned over ‘segregated’ roller rink event
Schools invited to the event are all predominantly white, while more diverse schools were not included on the list.
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Homecoming Dance Postponed After Bats Move Into High School
Experts believe the school is dealing with Mexican free-tailed bats seeking shelter from recent weather.
At a Florida trailer park, survivors speak of Ian’s wrath
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — When Ian’s winds swept into this Gulf coast trailer park, they howled with such force that residents felt they would be lifted off the ground, even blown away. Now many homes in this community in North Fort Myers are crumpled and splintered....
Compare Hurricane Ian against other intense storms that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall off the coast of Fort Myer at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 150 mph. "The impacts of this storm are historic and the damage that has been done is historic," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday. "We've never seen a flood event like this, we've never seen a storm surge of this magnitude."
COVID-19 drove parents to home-school their kids, but classroom politicization kept them there, Texas mom says
Classroom politicization and bias were top reasons why a Texas parent decided to home-school her kids this school year, the mother of four told Fox News. "I definitely chose home-schooling for my children because I feel like I'm able to control what they learn, control the speed of which they learn so they learn at a much faster rate, and control outside influences as far as peer pressure, bullying, political agendas," Tara Carter said. "I think that’s a lot of people’s reasons for home-schooling."
anash.org
Should We Be Teaching Our Children English?
A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. What about teaching our children to read and write English? Rabbi Shimon Hellinger weighs in. A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. As all Chassidim know,...
Generation COVID: Record Numbers of Youth Opt Out of College, Work
Teens coming of age in the pandemic era are shunning college in record numbers. Many aren't working, either. The future looks rough.
