Rugby

Nick Kyrgios goes BALLISTIC at Tennis Australia because he and best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis couldn't get a court to practice on in 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne

Nick Kyrgios has called out Tennis Australia on social media after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis were unable to get on a court at the 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne. The Australian Open men's doubles winners were joined by comedian Elliot Loney, who made light of the bizarre scenario in...
Further scans reveal the worst for Tupaea

All Blacks centre Quinn Tupaea will be out for up to nine months after it was revealed the injury he suffered against the Wallabies in Melbourne was worse than originally thought. The All Blacks on Thursday said that further scans had confirmed an ACL tear and that Tupaea would now...
Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling

It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Matty Johns calls on the NRL to SCRAP night grand finals to give the fans better atmosphere and more tradition - after AFL's return to daytime decider recorded shockingly low ratings

Matty Johns has called on the NRL to re-introduce day grand finals in a throwback to previous years. The face of Fox Sports' NRL coverage believes a kick-off from 3pm onwards would generate a better atmosphere at the ground and evoke a sense of tradition for rusted -on footy fans.
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England to play first standalone Twickenham match

England's women will play their first standalone fixture at Twickenham when they face France in the 2023 Women's Six Nations on 29 April. The tournament will take place after the men's event for the third year in a row, running from 25 March to 29 April. The Red Roses host...
England women to end 2022 against Japan and Norway

European champions England will play their final two games of 2022 against Japan and Norway in November. The Lionesses' year began with victory in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February, before winning Euro 2022 in the summer. Sarina Wiegman's side became the first senior England side to win a...
Rugby Championship Report Card: Rating the All Blacks, Springboks, Wallabies and Pumas

The Rugby Championship is in the books for another year, the 2022 edition the most keenly fought yet, with each nation suffering at least two defeats. But it was New Zealand who emerged from the shared 2-2 records ahead of the closing two rounds of the tournament to take out the trophy for the second straight year, and third if you included the truncated Tri Nations of 2020.
PAUL NEWMAN: Dark days at Headingley, the transformation of England's Test team, Mankad, Harry Brook and Bazball... the good, bad and ugly of a VERY eventful season

A dramatic campaign ended in extraordinary drama as Warwickshire secured County Championship First Division status by the skin of their teeth and sentenced Yorkshire to last-gasp relegation. From the transformation of the England Test team and the emergence of Harry Brook ahead of the T20 World Cup to the dark...
USA to face Canada, Australia meet China in women's basketball World Cup semis

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas nailed 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as the United States close in on an 11th title after setting up a women's basketball World Cup semi-final against Canada Thursday.  A superb China finished 4-1 in group play after only losing to the USA, but came into their clash with France having lost their previous three World Cup quarter-finals.
Opals beat Japan, finish top of WC pool

Australia's Opals have finished the group stage at the women's basketball World Cup with a 71-54 defeat of Japan that means they cannot meet red-hot tournament favourites USA until the final. The knockout stage begins in Sydney on Thursday and is structured to prevent the winners of the two pools...
