Nick Kyrgios goes BALLISTIC at Tennis Australia because he and best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis couldn't get a court to practice on in 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne
Nick Kyrgios has called out Tennis Australia on social media after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis were unable to get on a court at the 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne. The Australian Open men's doubles winners were joined by comedian Elliot Loney, who made light of the bizarre scenario in...
Rugby player reveals he had baby daughter induced early to avoid clash with grand final
A professional rugby player has revealed he had his newborn baby daughter induced this week so her birth didn't clash with his team's big game. Jarome Luai was expecting his third child with partner Bailey Paris Toleafoa, but when her due date edged closer to an important decider match, the couple decided to get things moving along.
ESPN
Further scans reveal the worst for Tupaea
All Blacks centre Quinn Tupaea will be out for up to nine months after it was revealed the injury he suffered against the Wallabies in Melbourne was worse than originally thought. The All Blacks on Thursday said that further scans had confirmed an ACL tear and that Tupaea would now...
Cowboys coach Todd Payten can't resist slamming the refs over shocking call against Parramatta as Nicho Hynes WINS the Dally M by recording the highest points tally EVER
Nicho Hynes has been rewarded for a stunning 2022 campaign with the Cronulla gun named the Dally M player of the year - but Todd Payten stole the show on Wednesday night when he couldn't resist slamming the refs over an awful call in the Cowboys' finals loss to Parramatta.
Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling
It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Who has scored the most goals in World Cup history? Top 10 revealed ahead of Qatar 2022
THE World Cup is right around the corner as Qatar prepare to kick off the 2022 edition on November 20. Some of the world's best strikers will descend on the tournament as they look to find the back of the net on the biggest stage. And SunSport felt this was...
Matty Johns calls on the NRL to SCRAP night grand finals to give the fans better atmosphere and more tradition - after AFL's return to daytime decider recorded shockingly low ratings
Matty Johns has called on the NRL to re-introduce day grand finals in a throwback to previous years. The face of Fox Sports' NRL coverage believes a kick-off from 3pm onwards would generate a better atmosphere at the ground and evoke a sense of tradition for rusted -on footy fans.
BBC
Women's Six Nations: England to play first standalone Twickenham match
England's women will play their first standalone fixture at Twickenham when they face France in the 2023 Women's Six Nations on 29 April. The tournament will take place after the men's event for the third year in a row, running from 25 March to 29 April. The Red Roses host...
SkySports
Bundee Aki banned for eight games and will miss Ireland Autumn International Tests vs South Africa, Fiji
The midfielder is provisionally scheduled to miss Ireland's third and final Autumn International vs Australia too, but will become available to play in that Test should he complete a Coaching Intervention Programme. Aki was red carded for a dangerous clear-out at a ruck vs the Stormers in Cape Town on...
Top Australian players return for West Indies T20 series
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Veteran opener Dave Warner and three other top players will return to the Australian Twenty20 squad for a two-match series against the West Indies as the hosts continue to prepare for their defense of the T20 World Cup title. Warner will be joined by allrounders...
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
BBC
England women to end 2022 against Japan and Norway
European champions England will play their final two games of 2022 against Japan and Norway in November. The Lionesses' year began with victory in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February, before winning Euro 2022 in the summer. Sarina Wiegman's side became the first senior England side to win a...
ESPN
Rugby Championship Report Card: Rating the All Blacks, Springboks, Wallabies and Pumas
The Rugby Championship is in the books for another year, the 2022 edition the most keenly fought yet, with each nation suffering at least two defeats. But it was New Zealand who emerged from the shared 2-2 records ahead of the closing two rounds of the tournament to take out the trophy for the second straight year, and third if you included the truncated Tri Nations of 2020.
Sporting News
Nicho Hynes' humble response to Dally M Medal win cements Sharks halfback as NRL's new poster boy
Nicho Hynes cemented himself as rugby league's new poster boy on Wednesday night - and there perhaps isn't a better man to hold that title. The 26-year-old capped off a stellar season by winning the Dally M Medal, breaking the record for the highest vote tally in the award's history with 38.
PAUL NEWMAN: Dark days at Headingley, the transformation of England's Test team, Mankad, Harry Brook and Bazball... the good, bad and ugly of a VERY eventful season
A dramatic campaign ended in extraordinary drama as Warwickshire secured County Championship First Division status by the skin of their teeth and sentenced Yorkshire to last-gasp relegation. From the transformation of the England Test team and the emergence of Harry Brook ahead of the T20 World Cup to the dark...
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Where To Watch, Live Stream, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria
Liverpool take on Brighton at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
USA to face Canada, Australia meet China in women's basketball World Cup semis
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas nailed 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as the United States close in on an 11th title after setting up a women's basketball World Cup semi-final against Canada Thursday. A superb China finished 4-1 in group play after only losing to the USA, but came into their clash with France having lost their previous three World Cup quarter-finals.
ESPN
Opals beat Japan, finish top of WC pool
Australia's Opals have finished the group stage at the women's basketball World Cup with a 71-54 defeat of Japan that means they cannot meet red-hot tournament favourites USA until the final. The knockout stage begins in Sydney on Thursday and is structured to prevent the winners of the two pools...
