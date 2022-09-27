Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is receiving backlash after she claimed at a rally in Michigan that Democrats are “killing” Republicans.Ms Green made the comments while attending former president Donald Trump’s Michigan rally on Saturday.“For daring to push back against the regime, and it doesn’t stop at a weaponised legal system. I am not going to mince words with you all,” she said.“Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings.”Ms Greene cited an incident in North Dakota where an intoxicated man who allegedly “had a political argument with [a] pedestrian,” hit the pedestrian with a car and...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO