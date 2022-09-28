Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Related
toledocitypaper.com
Toledo Museum of Art launches inclusive and diversity plan
The Toledo Museum of Arts (TMA) has launched an inclusive strategy aimed at placing the museum in a position that would benefit all Toledoans. According to the museum, diversity, equity, access, and inclusion (DEAI) are integral to its strategic plans to ensure that the museum is endeared to all and sundry.
toledocitypaper.com
American Presidents Film and Literary Festival 2022
A Unique Festival that Brings Together Film, Literature, and American Presidential History. Fremont, Ohio, is the home of America’s first presidential library. What better place to hold a film festival exclusively focusing on the American Presidency? Through the lens of people, places, politics, and power, this first-of-its-kind day festival features filmmakers of all ages and skill levels, bringing a range of views the festival hopes will give attendees fresh perspectives and lively, thoughtful, debate. The festival features feature both feature-length and short films, a special keynote speaker and attendees can even walk the red carpet.
sent-trib.com
BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for new SamB’s location
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the re-opening of SamB’s, located at their new location at 146 N. Main St. This event will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. The ceremony will include congratulatory words...
13abc.com
Community members react to Operation B.L.A.S.E.R
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
familydestinationsguide.com
25 Best Restaurants in Toledo, OH — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Exciting vacations are a guarantee when you stay awhile in Toledo. This cosmopolitan city in Ohio is jam-packed with fun attractions, like art museums, parks, zoos, and enjoyable activities like shopping and dining. Indeed, the diverse cuisines you’ll find in the Glass City will be an adventure in itself for...
13abc.com
Dinosaur Adventure to return to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dinosaur Adventure is making its return to Toledo next month. The event will take place at the Glass City Center, located at 401 Jefferson Ave., on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
ohio.org
Calling Toledo Home
I live in Toledo's Old West End neighborhood, which is also where I grew up. My street is quiet, with most neighbors having lived here for over 20 years (some even longer than that). Go a few blocks up the street and you'll find the Historic Old West End - 25 city blocks of late Victorian houses that are the largest collection left standing in the US.
IN THIS ARTICLE
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!
Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
Mythbuster Kari Byron visits Seneca County students
TIFFIN, Ohio — Students in Seneca County got a lesson Tuesday in using STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- concepts in their everyday lives. And the special guest speaker was a familiar face for fans of the show Mythbusters. Tuesday morning the Ritz Theater in Tiffin...
Raising Cane's set for Perrysburg debut
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video first aired June 30, 2022, as part of a. Are you ready for chicken fingers and French fries at the French Quarter Square?. The popular chicken finger chain announced Thursday that the wait will be over in early November for its Perrysburg location.
Beacon
Friday fish fries getting a big boost again
We all struggled with plenty of high winds this week, which made the Lake Erie fishing quite tough. Saturday came through for the yellow perch, though, just in time to round up some Friday night fish fries for family, friends and neighbors. Fish cleaning services are sporting a very nice...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Pet blessing planned at Perrysburg church
PERRYSBURG — A Blessing of the Pets will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 E. Boundary St. The church will bless dogs, cats and rabbits. There will also be gift baskets, pet vendors and a food truck. Leashes or cages are required.
WTOL-TV
Local ice cream parlor raises money for family of BP-Husky fire victims
OREGON, Ohio — It's been one week since the deadly fire at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, Ohio, took the lives of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey. Since their passing, local businesses in Oregon have found ways to support the Morrissey family, such as the Dairy Depot on Navarre Avenue. The ice cream parlor is selling raffle tickets and General Manager Marisa Katafiasz said all of the proceeds go directly to the Morrissey family.
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
toledocitypaper.com
Lunch & Learn with TARTA
TARTA (Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority) is working to change that. Through a series of Lunch and Learn programs (they hope to eventually have at least four events), TARTA is looking to increase awareness of the routes and options available to Lucas county residents to get them where they need to go. These events will take place at places of business, in order to encourage people to take the bus for their regular commute.
13abc.com
11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To Tre’shawn Pittard, the sound of a lawnmower is the sound of business. Tre’shawn, 11, is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary. On the side, he cuts grass. “I got the lawnmower yesterday from my generous neighbor,” says Tre’shawn. “The lawnmower that I’ve been...
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this week
If you love a good bargain, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount store Marshalls recently announced that they would be opening another new store this week in Fremont, Ohio, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
13abc.com
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
Many pet owners can no longer afford their pets, local humane officers say
Inflation and the rising cost of living is now impacting animal shelters because owners can no longer afford their pets.
Comments / 0