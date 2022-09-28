ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toledocitypaper.com

Toledo Museum of Art launches inclusive and diversity plan

The Toledo Museum of Arts (TMA) has launched an inclusive strategy aimed at placing the museum in a position that would benefit all Toledoans. According to the museum, diversity, equity, access, and inclusion (DEAI) are integral to its strategic plans to ensure that the museum is endeared to all and sundry.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

American Presidents Film and Literary Festival 2022

A Unique Festival that Brings Together Film, Literature, and American Presidential History. Fremont, Ohio, is the home of America’s first presidential library. What better place to hold a film festival exclusively focusing on the American Presidency? Through the lens of people, places, politics, and power, this first-of-its-kind day festival features filmmakers of all ages and skill levels, bringing a range of views the festival hopes will give attendees fresh perspectives and lively, thoughtful, debate. The festival features feature both feature-length and short films, a special keynote speaker and attendees can even walk the red carpet.
FREMONT, OH
sent-trib.com

BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for new SamB’s location

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the re-opening of SamB’s, located at their new location at 146 N. Main St. This event will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. The ceremony will include congratulatory words...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Community members react to Operation B.L.A.S.E.R

The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

25 Best Restaurants in Toledo, OH — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Exciting vacations are a guarantee when you stay awhile in Toledo. This cosmopolitan city in Ohio is jam-packed with fun attractions, like art museums, parks, zoos, and enjoyable activities like shopping and dining. Indeed, the diverse cuisines you’ll find in the Glass City will be an adventure in itself for...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dinosaur Adventure to return to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dinosaur Adventure is making its return to Toledo next month. The event will take place at the Glass City Center, located at 401 Jefferson Ave., on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the...
TOLEDO, OH
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
ohio.org

Calling Toledo Home

I live in Toledo's Old West End neighborhood, which is also where I grew up. My street is quiet, with most neighbors having lived here for over 20 years (some even longer than that). Go a few blocks up the street and you'll find the Historic Old West End - 25 city blocks of late Victorian houses that are the largest collection left standing in the US.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toledo Museum Of Art#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Art World#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#The Libbey Glass Company#Tma
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!

Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Mythbuster Kari Byron visits Seneca County students

TIFFIN, Ohio — Students in Seneca County got a lesson Tuesday in using STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- concepts in their everyday lives. And the special guest speaker was a familiar face for fans of the show Mythbusters. Tuesday morning the Ritz Theater in Tiffin...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Raising Cane's set for Perrysburg debut

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video first aired June 30, 2022, as part of a. Are you ready for chicken fingers and French fries at the French Quarter Square?. The popular chicken finger chain announced Thursday that the wait will be over in early November for its Perrysburg location.
PERRYSBURG, OH
Beacon

Friday fish fries getting a big boost again

We all struggled with plenty of high winds this week, which made the Lake Erie fishing quite tough. Saturday came through for the yellow perch, though, just in time to round up some Friday night fish fries for family, friends and neighbors. Fish cleaning services are sporting a very nice...
PORT CLINTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
sent-trib.com

Pet blessing planned at Perrysburg church

PERRYSBURG — A Blessing of the Pets will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 E. Boundary St. The church will bless dogs, cats and rabbits. There will also be gift baskets, pet vendors and a food truck. Leashes or cages are required.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL-TV

Local ice cream parlor raises money for family of BP-Husky fire victims

OREGON, Ohio — It's been one week since the deadly fire at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, Ohio, took the lives of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey. Since their passing, local businesses in Oregon have found ways to support the Morrissey family, such as the Dairy Depot on Navarre Avenue. The ice cream parlor is selling raffle tickets and General Manager Marisa Katafiasz said all of the proceeds go directly to the Morrissey family.
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio

The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Lunch & Learn with TARTA

TARTA (Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority) is working to change that. Through a series of Lunch and Learn programs (they hope to eventually have at least four events), TARTA is looking to increase awareness of the routes and options available to Lucas county residents to get them where they need to go. These events will take place at places of business, in order to encourage people to take the bus for their regular commute.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To Tre’shawn Pittard, the sound of a lawnmower is the sound of business. Tre’shawn, 11, is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary. On the side, he cuts grass. “I got the lawnmower yesterday from my generous neighbor,” says Tre’shawn. “The lawnmower that I’ve been...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Another local resident warns against check washing scam

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
ROSSFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy