Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
Recap: Craig Kimbrel Walks In Game-Winning Run In Dodgers’ Extra-Innings Loss To Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers worked Blake Snell’s pitch count and had several opportunities throughout the night but couldn’t cash in on enough situations along with not playing the cleanest game on defense in a 4-3 walk-off loss to the San Diego Padres in the 10th inning. Snell routinely...
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and predictions
The Colorado Rockies (65-89), in the 2nd game of a 9-game road trip to end the season, face the San Francisco Giants (76-78) Wednesday in the 2nd game of a 3-game series. First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rockies vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
Padres starting Jurickson Profar in left field on Wednesday
San Diego Padres utility-man Jurickson Profar is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Profar will man left field after Wil Myers was shifted to first base, Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter, and Josh Bell was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio...
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins Franchise-Record 107th Game, Take Down Padres in Extras
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 1-0, in 10 innings on Wednesday night, establishing a new franchise record with their 107th win of the season. Alex Vesia gets the win in relief after a scoreless ninth inning, and Tommy Kahnle pitched the bottom of the 10th to become the 12th different Los Angeles pitcher to record a save this season.
Rams WR Ben Skowronek thriving in unlikely new fullback role
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — At 6-foot-3 and a slim 224 pounds or so, Ben Skowronek looks like an NFL player. He just doesn't look much like a fullback. That's because he's a receiver playing an unlikely role these days for Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay. Skowronek was...
