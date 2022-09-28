ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yordan Alvarez exits Tuesday's game with ankle discomfort

By Adam Spolane
 1 day ago

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- X-rays on Yordan Alvarez's left ankle came back negative after the Astros slugger exited in the fifth inning of Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Diamondbacks, Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

Alvarez's spike got caught when he singled in the first inning. He hobbled to first base but remained in the game after he was looked at by Baker and an Astros trainer. He was removed from the game after a third inning strikeout.

"When you hurt your ankle or any parts of your body you have the initial pain and it gets stiff afterwards, so we thought it was better to take him out," Baker said.

Alvarez did not appear to be walking with any sort of limp in the Astros clubhouse but declined to talk to reporters after the game.

Baker said he hopes Alvarez will be ok "in a couple of days", though he did admit the injury gave him a scare.

