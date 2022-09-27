Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
cokercobras.com
Swaim Records 300th Career Save as Women's Soccer Falls at No. 9 Catawba
SALISBURY, N.C. - Coker University senior Sarah Swaim became the fourth goalkeeper in program history to record 300 career saves as the Cobras fell to No. 9 Catawba 3-0 Wednesday night (Sept. 28). Mila Rausch recorded both of Coker's shots in the contest, while Coker totaled one corner kick in...
cokercobras.com
Cobras Blank Catawba for South Atlantic Conference Win on Wednesday
SALISBURY, N.C. - The Coker University men's soccer team blanked Catawba 1-0 for a South Atlantic Conference win on Wednesday (Sept. 28). The teams played to a scoreless deadlock at the break, before the Cobras would finally break through in the 59th minute. Gustavo Palmieri put home the game-winner for his first marker of the season to bring the game to its final score.
cokercobras.com
Impending Weather from Hurricane Ian Alters Coker Field Hockey Schedule
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Impending inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian has altered the Coker University field hockey schedule, announced today (Wednesday, Sept. 28). The field hockey game against Wingate scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 30 has been moved to Thursday, Oct. 20 and will start at 5:00 p.m. This will still be the White Out game as well as Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night. In addition, the field hockey game against Mount Olive that was originally scheduled for Sept. 16 will now be played on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and will start at 4:00 p.m.
power98fm.com
West Meck High School Wants A Rematch
The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. A botched called friday night decided...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Charlotte star quarterback Andrew Rawls died in a freak skydiving accident
Andrew Rawls played Quarterback on the 2002 Independence High School Football team which went on to become the State Champions in North Carolina. He was a very solid quarterback and an avid skydiver. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old Rawls died in a skydiving accident on September 24, 2022 in Chester County, South...
WBTV
Rock Hill, S.C. crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a Rock Hill crash early Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:12 a.m. on Meadow Lake Road, near Meadow Lane. The driver of a 2006 Honda Accord is believed to have gone off...
Smoky Mountain News
WCU student worker fired following union creation
Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
power98fm.com
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend
If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
Skydivers speak out after parachuter dies in fall in South Carolina
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Longtime skydivers are speaking out after a deadly accident at Skydive Carolina in Chester County, South Carolina, almost exactly one year from another death at the same facility. According to Skydive Carolina, a 35-year-old man died Saturday after witnesses saw him attempt to make a turn at a low altitude […]
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
High school student killed by tractor-trailer, Lancaster County coroner reports
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teen has died after the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said she was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon. The office said the 14-year-old girl was trying to cross the road near the intersection of Potter Road and Highway 9 just before 4:30 p.m. That was when the coroner's office said she was then hit by the vehicle.
Threat to Rock Hill high school traced back to Texas, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A threat to a South Carolina high school was traced all the way back to a 20-year-old in Texas, according to police. Rock Hill Police say a threat of a school shooting towards Northwestern High School on Monday was discovered after it had been circulating on social media. The threat included words like “shoot up” and referred to the school as “NWHS,” according to Rock Hill police.
blackchronicle.com
Man accused of murdering two people in Chester, S.C. arrested in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (WBTV) – A person accused of killing two people in a mass taking pictures in Chester, S.C. earlier this 12 months has been taken into custody in Texas, officers have confirmed. Vangereil Dretreckes Miller was safely apprehended by federal, state and native regulation enforcement in Fort...
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man shot in Sumter deputy-involved shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced the identity of a man shot Monday during a deputy-involved incident. Raymond Twork, II, 42, of Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leslie Dr. SLED was requested to investigate after reports of an armed man being shot during an encounter with a deputy from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WBTV
Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte
A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
WBTV
Texas man arrested after threat made against Rock Hill, S.C. school
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man in Texas was taken into custody Monday night after making a threat against a high school in Rock Hill, authorities said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were made aware of a threat directed toward Northwestern High School circulating on social media on Monday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Troopers Identify Driver Killed In I-485 Crash In Matthews
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on the I-485 outer loop in Matthews early Tuesday morning has been identified as Kristen Makayla Vanderpool, 27, of Lincolnton. Troopers say she died after crashing her Acura head-on a Cadillac SUV around 2:38 a.m. near E. John Street in Matthews.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincolnton Woman Missing, Family Worried
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Kristen Keener, 29. On September 26th, Keener’s mother contacted detectives, saying that she had not spoken to her daughter since September 5th. Keener had been in the Waynesville, N.C. area.
2 found shot to death in Fort Mill home
FORT MILL, S.C. — An elderly woman and middle-aged man are dead after a fatal shooting, York County Sheriff's detectives said. According to authorities, the 71-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were found shot to death on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. They were later identified as Betty Reynolds and Barry Reynolds, who authorities said were mother and son.
