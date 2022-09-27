HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Impending inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian has altered the Coker University field hockey schedule, announced today (Wednesday, Sept. 28). The field hockey game against Wingate scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 30 has been moved to Thursday, Oct. 20 and will start at 5:00 p.m. This will still be the White Out game as well as Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night. In addition, the field hockey game against Mount Olive that was originally scheduled for Sept. 16 will now be played on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and will start at 4:00 p.m.

HARTSVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO