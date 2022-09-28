IMPERIAL - Three children were seriously injured when the school bus they were riding in collided with a semi-tractor-trailer in Chase County at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The Chase County Sheriff's office says a 2020 Integrated CES bus, owned by Chase County schools and driven by Keith Cranwell, 39, of Champion, attempted to make a left hand turn off Highway 15A onto 736 Road near Champion when the crash happened with a northbound 1992 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a fully loaded grain trailer.

CHASE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO