KETV.com
Multiple people injured in crash involving school bus, semi-truck in western Nebraska
CHAMPION, Neb. — Multiple people were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a school bus and a semitrailer in western Nebraska, according to law enforcement. Around 3:57 p.m., the Chase County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a school bus rollover crash that involved a semitrailer on state highway 15A and 736 Road, which is near Champion, Nebraska.
kscj.com
COLLISION BETWEEN SEMI TRAILER & SCHOOL BUS INJURES 13 PEOPLE.
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING A COLLISION BETWEEN A SCHOOL BUS AND A SEMI PULLING A GRAIN TRAILER IN CHASE COUNTY LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THE CHASE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE COLLISION HAPPENED AROUND 4 P.M. ON STATE HIGHWAY 15A AND 736 ROAD SOUTH WEST OF IMPERIAL, NEAR CHAMPION NEBRASKA.
klkntv.com
Chase County school bus, semi crash injures 11 children
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multiple students and two adults were taken to hospitals after a bus rollover crash on Tuesday involving a semi-truck in Chase County. Around 3:57 p.m., officers received reports of a crash southwest of Imperial near Champion. The Nebraska State Patrol said a Chase County school...
News Channel Nebraska
Three children suffer serious injuries in school bus, semi-tractor-trailer collision
IMPERIAL - Three children were seriously injured when the school bus they were riding in collided with a semi-tractor-trailer in Chase County at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The Chase County Sheriff's office says a 2020 Integrated CES bus, owned by Chase County schools and driven by Keith Cranwell, 39, of Champion, attempted to make a left hand turn off Highway 15A onto 736 Road near Champion when the crash happened with a northbound 1992 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a fully loaded grain trailer.
