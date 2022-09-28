Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Daddy Put Mommy by a Tree” – 3-Year-Old Makes Shocking Claim After Mom Vanishes Without a Trace During a Bitter DivorceFatim HemrajBoulder, CO
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next monthKristen WaltersDenver, CO
New businesses join Brighton’s Palizzi MarketplaceMargaret JacksonBrighton, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Westword
Colorado's Best Public and Private High Schools for 2022-2023
The ninth annual list of Colorado's best high schools from ratings service Niche has a new number one in the public category. And while there's less movement among the top private high schools, there's still a significant change: Tuition has increased at four of the top five. In the rundown...
STAR Community Advisory Committee temporarily shut down, concerning community groups who helped launch program
DENVER — Denver’s STAR program was launched as an alternative to sending police to some 911 calls. Now, some of the community groups that helped start it say they’re being shut out of determining the program’s future. As STAR expands, Denver is temporarily shutting down the Community Advisory Committee intended to help guide it.
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel rooms
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council anted up another $1.6 million for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Monday to staff hotels for people experiencing homelessness at risk of catching COVID.
Westword
Reggae Pot Is Jamaican 'Em Hungry in Centennial
Tamara Nisbeth wants you to know that Reggae Pot signifies reggae music paired with savory food in pots. "Not that kind of pot. We don't put weed in our food," she notes. Which is kind of ironic, considering that in 2015, she opened the original brick-and-mortar Reggae Pot in Colorado Springs right next to a marijuana dispensary. When the dispensary needed Nisbeth's footprint in the strip mall to expand, it allowed her to operate a food truck right outside the dispensary door, next door to the only other tenant, a liquor store.
This Colorado city has most expensive cappuccino in US
Thursday is National Coffee Day. To celebrate, WalletHub released new data showing the cities across the country that are the best and worst for coffee.
Despite new state law, Denver school district exempt from covering IVF
After a year of trying to start a family, Denver teacher Alison Yocum Johanson’s doctor told her that her next step in trying to get pregnant is in vitro fertilization. But when Yocum Johanson asked Denver Public Schools’ human resources department if her insurance plan covered IVF, she was told it does not.
New businesses join Brighton’s Palizzi Marketplace
Jan Rodriguez at Doughnut Social(Courtesy of CBRE) (Brighton, Colo.) Three new businesses call Palizzi Marketplace in Brighton home. The Doughnut Social is the brainchild of Jan Rodriguez and Youcef “Joe” Berkane. The store serves doughnuts, other pastries, kolaches, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee.
Lovelanders Are Missing This One Place the Most, These Days
"Things change," "Time moves on." Two sayings that are very, very true. Folks were recently talking within the "I Love Loveland" Facebook page, about things that they used to do when they were young in Loveland. There were nearly 75 responses, with one place being mentioned more than the others.
Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused
The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
denverite.com
Globeville and Elyria-Swansea residents have their eye on three big developments
Redevelopment has been knocking its way into the north Denver neighborhoods of Globeville and Elyria-Swansea for several years, and it’s a sound (smell and sight) residents are wary of. From Interstate 70 reconstruction to a National Western Center makeover, the GES area is one large construction site. And if...
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next month
The opening of a new grocery store is always beneficial to the community. It not only provides residents with more options, it also creates competition and drives down prices. That's why we are excited to report that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new store location in Colorado next month.
Colorado survey shows teens report more adults struggle with substance abuse
(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado teens are much more likely to report that they live with someone who has a substance use disorder or is addicted to alcohol or drugs than they were two years ago, according to a survey of 718 Colorado teens.
WPS warns parents of driver allegedly photographing elementary students
Westminster Public Schools is warning families to be on the lookout for an SUV seen in the photo below. The district says its driver has been acting suspiciously near one of its schools.The driver was reported photographing students on the elementary campus of the Colorado STEM Academy, off West 72nd Avenue and Irving Street, the district said.Staff approached the SUV and the driver took off, the district said.The SUV appears to be a gray or dark colored two-door Chevy Tahoe from the mid-1990s.The incident was reported to police, who warned other nearby departments about it too.If you or students see this SUV, please call police.
Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado This Week
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
Food Stamps: Get Discounts on Museums, Zoos and More Attractions or Services With Colorado SNAP EBT Card
If you receive SNAP EBT, otherwise known as food stamps, in Colorado, you may be eligible for discounts on fun family attractions, museums, and even driving classes and internet service. In addition...
Winter is coming: Boulder prepares for snow season
While Denver's temperatures are still sitting between 70 and 80 degrees, one city knows winter is coming and they are preparing.
Food author raves about Den-Mex cuisine
We love our Mexican food in Denver, but do we really appreciate how unique and special it is? CBS Colorado Mornings anchors Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego sat down with author Gustavo Arellano to discuss everything about regional varieties of Mexican food.Arellano is columnist for the Los Angeles Times and the author of "Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America." Arellano also wrote a column for Denver's Westword, titled "¡Ask a Mexican!""Wherever there's a large historic Mexican American community, you're going to have different interpretations of Mexican American food," Arellano said. "Denver, I have to say has one of the...
denverite.com
What Denver voters want in a mayor: A woman, a community leader and somebody other than Hancock
More than half of people surveyed in a recent poll say they are motivated by voting for a woman as the next mayor, and a quarter are very motivated by it. Republicans were the only group that did not consider it an important factor. Denver has never had a woman...
Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday. Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
