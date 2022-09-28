ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2

By By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
Price County Review
Price County Review
 1 day ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central title Tuesday night by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 behind six strong innings from Miles Mikolas.

Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer and Goldschmidt added two RBIs as St. Louis sealed its first division crown since 2019 and fourth straight playoff berth by defeating the team that won last year's NL Central championship. This marks the third straight year the Cardinals have wrapped up a postseason spot with a victory over the Brewers.

The Cardinals (90-65) guaranteed themselves at least a tie with second-place Milwaukee (82-72), and they now own the tiebreaker because the victory Tuesday gave St. Louis an insurmountable 10-8 lead in the season series.

The Brewers remain 1 1/2 games behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild card. The Phillies won the season series with Milwaukee and would get the playoff bid if the two teams end up tied.

St. Louis trailed Milwaukee in the NL Central standings for much of the season and was four games back on the morning of July 31. The Cardinals are 37-17 and the Brewers 25-28 since.

The Cardinals grabbed sole possession of first place on Aug. 6 and have been there ever since as part of an exciting season that's included Albert Pujols hitting his 700th career homer and Goldschmidt making a convincing MVP case.

Tuesday's clincher didn't feature much suspense as St. Louis scored the first six runs to delight the large contingent of Cardinals fans at American Family Field.

Mikolas (12-13) struck out nine and allowed only four hits and one walk. The Brewers' lone run off him came in the sixth when Rowdy Tellez hit his 34th homer.

Milwaukee trailed 2-0 when starter Adrian Houser (6-10) left due to a strained right groin with one out in the fourth. Houser was pitching to Pujols when the right-hander reacted with obvious discomfort.

Brent Suter took over and allowed a two-out homer to Knizner that made it 4-0. The homer was Knizner's third of the season and ended his 0-for-22 slump.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said there's a possibility starting pitchers Aaron Ashby and Freddy Peralta also could work out of the bullpen during this stretch run now that they've returned from the injured list.

"I think there's a chance you see Freddy and Aaron in both roles," Counsell said.

Peralta started and pitched two innings before Ashby worked 1 2/3 innings of relief Sunday in the Brewers' 2-1 loss at Cincinnati. That marked the first appearances for both of them since getting activated.

UP NEXT

LHP José Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA) starts for the Cardinals and RHP Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18) pitches for the Brewers in the final regular-season matchup between the teams Wednesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Who will the St. Louis Cardinals start in Game 1 of the postseason?

The St. Louis Cardinals’ recent pitching inconsistencies have left it up in the air who will start Game 1 of the playoffs. When Jordan Montgomery began his St. Louis Cardinals career like gangbusters, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that when the playoffs came around, he would be the starting pitcher for the first game, provided the Cardinals make it there. But as is common in baseball, the winds changed on a dime. Montgomery struggled in his last three starts, making the pitcher for Game 1 a giant question mark.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Philadelphia, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Milwaukee, WI
Detroit News

Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central

Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Miles Mikolas
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Andrew Knizner
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
José Quintana
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
Person
Brandon Woodruff
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers

The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Alec Burleson starting at first base for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Alec Burleson is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burleson will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was named the Cardinals' designated hitter and Albert Pujols was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Brandon Woodruff, our models project Burleson to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Nl Central#The St Louis Cardinals#Mvp
Price County Review

Price County Review

Ashland, WI
20
Followers
158
Post
643
Views
ABOUT

Newspaper covering Price County, Wisconsin.

 https://www.pricecountyreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy