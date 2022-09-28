Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
Citrus County Chronicle
Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out New York not long after Atlanta completed...
Sean Manaea: To the Los Angeles Dodgers he’s a pitching pinata
Has any team ever abused a pitcher as badly as the Los Angeles Dodgers have abused Sean Manaea?. Statistically, this has been far and away the worst season of Manaea’s seven-year major league career. His 5.23 ERA is three-quarters of a point higher than his previous worst and a point and a half higher than his career average through 2021.
Citrus County Chronicle
Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles arrived in Boston to face the last-place Red Sox with a chance to make a run at the postseason. They leave after losing three out of four and watching their AL wild-card hopes fall apart.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arraez leads AL batting race as Judge pursues Triple Crown
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An already historic season by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could well be capped with baseball's first Triple Crown in 10 years. Minnesota's Luis Arraez is standing in his way.
MLB・
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
FOX Sports
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams visit 49ers in latest installment of fierce rivalry
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The stakes will be far lower when the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers for the third meeting between the teams this calendar year. The intensity is always high when these NFC West rivals meet.
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux sitting Thursday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux is being replaced at second base by Chris Taylor versus Padres starter Steven Wilson. In 447 plate appearances this season, Lux has a .284 batting average with a...
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins Franchise-Record 107th Game, Take Down Padres in Extras
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 1-0, in 10 innings on Wednesday night, establishing a new franchise record with their 107th win of the season. Alex Vesia gets the win in relief after a scoreless ninth inning, and Tommy Kahnle pitched the bottom of the 10th to become the 12th different Los Angeles pitcher to record a save this season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bears' defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants' Barkley
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — While the Chicago Bears have experienced more trouble passing the ball than any team in coach Matt Eberflus’ first season, they’ve found playing defense far less frustrating. Despite switching to a 4-3 scheme from a 3-4, the Bears quickly seemed to solve...
numberfire.com
Padres starting Jurickson Profar in left field on Wednesday
San Diego Padres utility-man Jurickson Profar is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Profar will man left field after Wil Myers was shifted to first base, Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter, and Josh Bell was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio...
Citrus County Chronicle
Saints coach Allen gets 2nd chance in London against Vikings
LONDON (AP) — Get to London early in the week, bond as a team, then try to snap a losing streak. New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen has been here before, in 2014 when his then-Oakland Raiders lost 38-14 to the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Named Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Miguel Vargas was named the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Vargas began the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City and represented the organization in the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He was coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him earn Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thunder rookie Holmgren learns ways of NBA while on the mend
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is experiencing the rehab process for the first time. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft suffered a right foot injury during a pro-am game in August while defending as LeBron James drove to the basket on a fast break. He had surgery, and the Thunder declared him out for the season.
Saquon Barkley on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Maybe one day we'll be on the same team'
The 2-1 New York Giants head into Week 4's matchup against NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys with a ton of uncertainty at the wide receiver position. Last week, the Giants lost Sterling Shepard to a torn ACL, meanwhile, the likes of Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay have failed to step up. Through three weeks, Richie James, a former seventh-round pick, leads the Giants with 14 receptions and sits behind only Shepard with 146 receiving yards.
