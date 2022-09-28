Middle School Football: Workman scores three touchdowns in Trap Hill win

Jaxson Workman scored in the first, second and fourth quarters to help lead Trap Hill to a 38-20 win over Oak Hill Tuesday night.

Workman’s touchdowns runs of 5 and 8 yards staked Trap Hill to a 16-0 lead at the break before a 65-yard Oak Hill touchdown catch made it 16-6 in the third quarter.

Landon Lusk cushioned the lead with a 1-yard run before Workman made it a 30-6 contest early in the fourth.

Teagan Houck’s 12-yard touchdown run was the final of the night for Trap Hill.

Oak Hill drops to 2-2 and will travel to Princeton next week. Trap Hill will travel to Shady on Oct. 6at 6 p.m.