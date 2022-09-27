Read full article on original website
Stowell’s career night pushes No. 15 BYU to sweep of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Led by Elyse Stowell’s career-high 10 kills, No. 15 BYU women’s volleyball came from six points down in the third set en route to a sweep of Portland (25-12, 25-20, 26-24) at the Chiles Center on Thursday night. The Cougars (10-3, 3-0 WCC) hit...
Whitney Johnson Catt helps BYU Athletics focus on diversity, inclusion and belonging
Whitney Johnson Catt’s full title at BYU is “Associate Athletic Director-Student Development, Diversity and Inclusion.”. The length of that title doesn’t really begin to describe what she does or how important her work is at the university with student-athletes in the core areas of race/ethnicity, international, LGBTQ and with student-athletes of other faiths.
BYU-USU football matchups and prediction: Cougar can’t overlook Aggies
Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-Utah State matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Thursday’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo:. Jaren Hall has been impressive all year, throwing darts and making good decisions. The run game has been up and down, although Chris Brooks, Lopini Katoa and Miles Daves have all contributed. It’s tough to see the struggling Aggie defense finding answers to what the Cougars will bring to the table.
BYU 1-on-1: Who will shine for Cougar football and men’s hoops?
BYU sports experts Darnell Dickson and Jared Lloyd address five of the big questions facing Cougar athletics this week:. 1. Should Miles Davis be RB1 for the BYU football team after his performance against Wyoming on Saturday?. DICKSON: Davis was certainly electric in his first extended playing time, wasn’t he?...
BYU football seeing what WR Brayden Cosper is capable of
When Brayden Cosper signed with BYU in 2018, he had concluded a stellar career at Bingham High. He had tallied 918 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, and 792 receiving yards and nine TDs as a junior for the Miners, resulting in being the top-rated receiver in Utah of the 2018 class from Scout.
IONA NIELSEN GREEN
Iona Nielsen Green passed away on September 24, 2022 at age 94. Born January 4, 1928, to James Eugene Nielsen and Lillian Russell in Provo, Utah, the eighth of 10 children. She has now joined her beloved husband, William B. Green. Iona is survived by seven children, 32 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren. Visit www.walkersanderson.com for full memories of Iona. Services to be held October 1st at Walker Sanderson Mortuary, 646E 800N, Orem, Utah at 11:00 AM. Viewing is from 9:30-10:30.
Doril Woolley Watson
Doril Woolley Watson was born August 4, 1935, as the second of eight children to Mary “Fern” Madsen and Earl Wright Woolley. She was born in the family-owned boarding home in Richfield, Utah, known as “The Wright House.” She gracefully passed from this mortal life on September 22, 2022, surrounded by her family on both sides of the veil, and entered the loving embrace of her Heavenly Father and Savior.
St. John Properties breaks ground on third Pleasant Grove property
St. John Properties celebrated the groundbreaking of Valley Grove III on Tuesday afternoon, marking 128 acres of company development in Pleasant Grove. Daniel Thomas, the regional partner for St. John Properties, established the company’s regional Utah office in 2014. St. John Properties now owns and is developing more than 1.7 million square feet of commercial space throughout business communities in Salt Lake and Utah Counties.
Addict II Athlete hosts open house for Orem facility; health department leads Naloxone training
On Thursday, Addict II Athlete celebrated the opening of its new facility in Orem. According to Blu Robinson, organization founder and mental health counselor, Addict II Athlete started out under the premise that those struggling with active addiction needed more free programs than just Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous. “I was...
Orem City Council approves resolution opposing Alpine School District bond
In a last minute decision, the Orem City Council amended their agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, adding a resolution opposing the proposed Alpine School District general obligation bond for $595 million. General public watching the council were shut off the meeting during the open mic and resolution discussions. As for...
Provo grad earns national scholarship for pursuing culinary future
Add one pinch of spite, just a sprinkle of nonchalance and one hefty scoop of talent. Mix them all together and you get Julian Bernal, an 18-year-old from Provo recently named a James Beard Foundation National Scholar and scholarship recipient. He is one of 12 honorees for the 2022-2023 year, representing the Mountain region, and will receive $20,000 to go toward his schooling.
Carl Stanley Clark
Carl Stanley Clark passed away on Monday September 26th 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Carl was the second child born to Keith and Violet Jean Clark. He was born on May 1st 1943. He grew up in Lehi where he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Carl attended Lehi High school where he played basketball and football. He made the All Region Football team. He graduated in 1951.
Orem feasibility study: Effects of a new school district on Orem students
Editor’s Note: This is the first of three stories in a series examining the feasibility and plausibility of Orem splitting away from the Alpine School District. The issue, Proposition 2, will be on the ballot for Orem voters this November. The series will look at the three listed targets from the feasibility study — what is in the best interest of the students, teacher’s salaries and benefits, and financial feasibility for a new district.
Orem feasibility study: Alpine School District teachers leery of an Orem school district
Editor’s Note: This is the second of three stories in a series examining the feasibility and plausibility of Orem splitting away from the Alpine School District. The issue, Proposition 2, will be on the ballot for Orem voters this November. The series will look at the three listed targets from the feasibility study — what is in the best interest of the students, teacher’s salaries and benefits, and financial feasibility for a new district.
Jan Waldron Bowls
Jan Waldron Bowls, 83, of Springville UT, passed away on September 11, 2022 after a long battle with Congestive Heart Failure. She was surrounded by her two daughters at the time she passed. Jan was born on April 19, 1939 to Lewis and Jessie Waldron in Ogden UT. After graduating...
Carma Anita Thomas Ferguson
Carma Anita Thomas Ferguson, lovingly called “Annie” by her family, passed away on September 28, 2022 at the age of 84 in Orem, Utah. A small family graveside service will be held at the Orem Cemetery on Friday, October 7 at 11 a.m. Carma was born in Leland...
Orem City Council reviews plans for Hillcrest Park, construction begins
With a few tweaks to its design, the Orem City Council was able to get a final look at architect’s renderings for the new 9-acre Hillcrest Park during Tuesday’s meeting. Work has already begun on the new facility, but with these small changes the construction and demolition can begin in earnest next month.
Man arrested after early morning shooting incident in Orem
An early morning dispute at an Orem home brought out police officers and members of the SWAT team after gunfire was reported. According to a report on the police department’s Facebook page the call came in around 4:10 a.m. When officers arrived they made verbal contact with the man who was in the basement apartment.
David Nyle Cox
David Nyle Cox, 68, passed away September 22, 2022 from a long battle with cancer. He was born February 6, 1954 to Nyle Malin and the late L. Kay Hanson Cox. He was married to Zina Petersen Cox in the Salt Lake temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints April 27, 1976.
Volunteers, company come together for mural at Utah Refugee Goats farm
Sometimes it just takes a splash of color to brighten everyone’s day — at least, that’s the hope. Dozens of volunteers from Utah and Salt Lake counties descended on the Utah Refugee Goats farm in Salt Lake City on Saturday to paint a barn-side mural and build community.
