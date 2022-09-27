New, alarming data and solutions on productivity and sustainability of agricultural systems focus of upcoming D.C. event

PV InfoLink has updated its analysis of product market share based on different sizes of silicon wafers, indicating that, with M10 modules having a share exceeding 60% in the first half of the year, the overall figure for the format in 2022 has increased to 58%. With the analysts estimating the market share of 210 modules at just over 20% for the same period and, with some major players choosing to base investment in new technology cells on M10, the trend would suggest its continued growth to achieve mainstream status.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO