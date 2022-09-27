New, alarming data and solutions on productivity and sustainability of agricultural systems focus of upcoming D.C. event

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Related
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Farms Waste a Lot of Water — But This Irrigation Tech Could Help
The western U.S. is experiencing the driest two decades in at least 1,200 years. The megadrought has particularly affected agriculture, which takes up about 70% of the world's fresh water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But improvements in irrigation efficiency and the integration of technology could help turn the tide in managing an increasingly scarce resource.
beefmagazine.com
Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
Syngenta’s Interra® Scan soil health mapping service unveiled at Fields of Innovation 2022
Syngenta has unveiled one of the world’s highest-resolution soil mapping services, Interra ® Scan, at Fields of Innovation 2022, Europe’s premier agricultural innovation event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005628/en/. Syngenta unveils Interra® Scan (Graphic: Business Wire) The Interra ® Scan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seafoodsource.com
AquaBounty’s roadmap features new farms every two years, international expansion
Maynard, Massachusetts, U.S.A.-headquartered AquaBounty Technologies has big ambitions for the future of the company. During a “Virtual Analyst Day” presentation by the company, AquaBounty CEO Sylvia Wulf and CFO David Frank overviewed the company’s future plans – which include significant expansion in both North America and overseas. According the company, it plans to construct new land-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facilities for its salmon every two years.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
msn.com
Shipt CEO at White House conference, addresses food insecurity issues
Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon is taking part in a White House conference on food security issues today while the Birmingham-based company announces a set of new initiatives, such as making food more accessible to underserved communities. The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, the first meeting of its...
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production
Japan said it is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to $322 million to back its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory
RELATED PEOPLE
PV Tech
Market share expectations for M10 modules rise again with speculation on PV industry standardization
PV InfoLink has updated its analysis of product market share based on different sizes of silicon wafers, indicating that, with M10 modules having a share exceeding 60% in the first half of the year, the overall figure for the format in 2022 has increased to 58%. With the analysts estimating the market share of 210 modules at just over 20% for the same period and, with some major players choosing to base investment in new technology cells on M10, the trend would suggest its continued growth to achieve mainstream status.
Phys.org
Urban and rural poor are different, according to Swiss study
According to a study from the World Bank, global poverty is unequally distributed among urban and rural areas: four out of five people with income below the poverty line live in rural regions. Previously, it was unclear whether this pattern also holds for affluent countries like Switzerland. Now, a study carried out at the Bern University of Applied Sciences shows that in Switzerland, poverty is almost equally distributed between urban and rural areas. However, various social groups, depending on where they live, have too little money.
How the E-Waste Industry is Ramping Up the Circular Economy
About 54 million tons of e-waste is produced each year, with UN reports predicting a doubling in U.S. output in the next 16 years. The United States alone, we dump about sixty million dollars worth of gold and silver each year in our old cell phones. The U.N. estimates that in 2019, the value placed on the materials in electronic waste was about seven and a half billion dollars. The circular economy is based on building a sustainable future based on which we reduce waste and reduce waste.
Phys.org
Container-based method resolves challenges in recirculating fish farming
The container-based fish farming concept developed by the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke) is a cost-efficient option for environmentally friendly fish farming. The modular and versatile PaRAS method offers solutions for various challenges in recirculating fish farming. Luke's container-based fish farming concept has undergone further development, and the new concept...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Building Design & Construction
Innovation in Today’s Hardscape Materials
Advanced technologies in today’s pavers and retaining walls result in a wide range of styles and design options for your projects. This course covers design considerations for parapets. The modern parapet must provide fire protection, serve as a fall-protective guard, transition and protect the roof/facade interface, conceal rooftop equipment, and contribute to the aesthetic character of the building.
nationalhogfarmer.com
UMN, international partners fight swine disease, strengthen trade
Infectious diseases are an ongoing concern for the global swine industry, and a team of University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine researchers have received funding to develop training and resources to combat disease and build response capacity abroad. Delegates from the Philippines and Vietnam recently visited the UMN to participate in training exercises designed to combat swine disease and guide decision-making and policies relating to the swine industry.
thefastmode.com
Time to Partner Up for Industry 4.0 Success Featured
The digitalization of manufacturing operations - often referred to as Industry 4.0 - represents a massive opportunity for partners such as systems integrators, value added resellers, telecommunications service providers, equipment manufacturers, and others. Manufacturers of all sizes and types are understandably attracted by the benefits of this digital transformation, including;...
Want to Elevate Your Business Ecosystem? Embrace APIs and Open Systems.
It's time for your tech to play nicely with others. Here's why business leaders need to harness the value of open systems.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
Chilean supply chain startup SimpliRoute expands to US
Hundreds of U.S. companies are dedicated to solving the route optimization puzzle in logistics. If you live in America, it’s easy to get tunnel vision for the endless sea of innovative supply chain companies with U.S. roots, but companies all over the world are busy solving the same problem.
kalkinemedia.com
Australia’s Transformation Champions: Business Insights from Two Industry Innovators
Post the pandemic, governments across the world are plagued with two major issues, i.e., containing cost escalation and providing a conducive environment for creating more jobs. For modern day businesses to stay relevant under such macro headwinds, it is crucial to find solutions that help their customers save cost and get their work done in a short turnaround time. In this edition of our Kalkine Media’s Invest-Nest series, we have with us two Australian companies that have found the magic ingredient to alleviate their end customer pain points. Know more on the Invest Nest webinar series by Kalkine media on Australia's transformation champions.
satnews.com
Syngenta’s commercial digital tool uses satellite images detecting Nematodes creating $150 billion in crop losses
Harmful nematodes that feed on roots of plants can cause major damage to crops, causing billions of dollars in destruction. Syngenta Crop Protection, an innovative agricultural company, is launching the world’s first commercial digital solution to diagnose infestations of plant-parasitic nematodes in soybean crops by analyzing photographs taken from satellites. This marks a breakthrough in the management of this devastating pest and is a product of Syngenta’s focus on delivering an expanding portfolio of digital and precision agriculture solutions to farmers worldwide.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Detangling U.S.-China Technology Supply Chain is Challenging, but Not Impossible
The United States’ dependency on Chinese technology supply chains could be reduced by up to 40% by 2030 in key segments, according to a new report from Bloomberg Intelligence (BI). If the United States were to move to lessen its supply chain from China, it could reduce its dependency by at least 20% in a moderate scenario. China’s dominance in chip manufacturing as well as the broader electronics manufacturing services sector (EMS) are marked obstacles for a more significant reduction in Chinese supply chain dominance.
Comments / 0