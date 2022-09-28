Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Activist says Flint won’t make lead pipe replacement deadline
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) -Flint resident and activist Melissa Mays is, in her words, enraged that it appears Flint will miss a court-ordered deadline to replace and excavate all lead service lines in the Vehicle City by Friday. Mays says there are 1419 homes the city hasn’t contacted yet, and that’s not all.
WNEM
Excellence in Education
Approved By Michigan Strategic Fund. A play sought to address various issues teenage populations face in the form of a creative play on stage showing they aren’t alone. Florida residents are being told to evacuate immediately, as Hurricane Ian continues to move toward the sunshine state. TV 5 News...
WNEM
Gov. Announces Tax-Tree Student Loan Forgiveness
Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, The Genesee County Sheriff's office celebrated the graduation of several inmates through the ignite program. Health Officials send warning about illness. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. CDC: Illness linked to condition that can...
More than 700 rescues conducted, governor says, after ‘historic storm’ devastates Florida - live
In a press conference, Ron DeSantis said food, water and other supplies are being distributed to those who did not evacuate. Report: Hurricane Ian hits with ‘catastrophic’ wind and rain
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were confirmed by fire officials but offered no other specifics. A local medical examiner’s office said it could not comment and any details on deaths would have to come from the sheriff’s office. In addition to the two Sanibel residents, a 38-year old man from Lake County died Wednesday in a motor vehicle accident after his vehicle hydroplaned, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Medical examiners determined that his death was storm-related.
WNEM
Ignite Graduates Celebrate Graduation
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income in Michigan. Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. Health Officials send warning about illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. CDC: Illness linked to condition...
GM Turns To Ohio Transmission Plant To Build Electric Motors
The recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that to qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, electric vehicles must be assembled in North America. This has set off massive investment in US production plants by automakers who currently build their EVs in other countries. While General Motors already has a significant manufacturing presence, the American auto giant just announced a new investment into its Toledo, Ohio Propulsion Plant, which currently employs 1,500 people.
GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts
General Motors says it will spend $760 million to renovate its transmission factory in Toledo, Ohio, so it can build drive lines for electric vehicles.It's the first GM engine or transmission plant to begin the long transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The company has a goal of making only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.The move will keep the jobs of about 1,500 hourly and salaried workers at the Toledo plant, which now makes four transmissions used in pickup trucks and many other GM internal combustion vehicles. No new hiring is expected.“This investment helps build job security...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Play tackling teen issues comes to Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The play Beat the Streets came to Flint Tuesday hoping to teach students how to deal with common teen challenges. The play, based on the book The Pact, put issues like violence, bullying, drugs, gangs and suicide in the spotlight for more than 1,000 middle and high schoolers in the Genesee county area at the University of Michigan- Flint Riverfront Conference Center.
WNEM
Michigan will not tax forgiven student loans
LANSING Mich. (WNEM) – Student loan forgiveness will not be taxed in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement today. It will affect anyone who benefits from the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program or other student loan forgiveness. Whitmer says approximately 1.4 million Michigan residents are eligible for relief.
Comments / 0