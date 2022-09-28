ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
Time Out Global

Portugal is getting a swish new Lisbon-Porto high-speed rail route

The rail route between Lisbon to Porto is already the niftiest (and greenest) way of travelling between Portugal’s capital and its second city. The fastest trains currently take just under three hours to speed 209 miles (337 kilometres) up the Portuguese coast – and, excitingly, they could be about to get even faster.
msn.com

Ultimate Travel Guide to Baños Ecuador

Wedged between the Andes Mountain and the Amazon Rainforest, Baños de Agua Santa – commonly referred to simply as Baños – is a highlight for travelers to Ecuador looking for natural beauty, adventure, and enough things to do to stay busy for weeks. While Baños is...
Hungry Hong Kong

Lettera Hotel Medellin, Colombia

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Lettera Hotel, located at the heart of Medellin, was the perfect sanctuary for our stay in the city. As soon as we entered the stylish and serene lobby we felt welcomed and right at home. The friendly staff were quick to assist with check-in and ensured we had all we needed throughout our stay.
BBC

Newcastle has 'right balance' over festival noise after row

A crackdown on noise from festivals held on Newcastle's Town Moor is proof major events can be staged without being a nuisance, a council has said. Following complaints about the This is Tomorrow concerts last year, controls were put in place limiting activity in Exhibition Park and Leazes Park. Councillors...
BBC

Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle

Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
