President Joe Biden said Thursday that it's time for the country to pull together to help those affected by Hurricane Ian as he sought to deliver unifying remarks at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington.
Ian's vicious combination of winds, rain and storm surge caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, cut off roadways and left millions of Florida residents without power Thursday as it again intensified into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and barreled toward South Carolina.
Stephen Strader writes that as the population of Florida has expanded, the wetlands and mangroves that once acted as natural "buffers" to the rising waters and waves that come with hurricanes have been destroyed to make way for subdivisions.
Hurricane Ian continued to batter the Florida peninsula with a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge Wednesday night, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.
Scientists are confident that climate change is increasing the rainfall rate in hurricanes. It's also making storms stronger and pushing them to intensify faster.
More than 2.5 million Floridians were under some kind of evacuation warning Tuesday as Hurricane Ian marched closer to the state's west coast after knocking out power across all of Cuba.
Hurricane Ian has made landfall as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph on Florida's west coast.
Some slight re-intensification is forecast, and Ian could be near hurricane strength.
Hurricane Ian has left at least two people dead on Sanibel Island and ripped away several parts of the causeway that was the island's only access to Florida's mainland.
Hurricane Ian keeps getting stronger as it barrels toward Florida, prompting urgent evacuations and threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane.
CNN’s Kate Bolduan describes the catastrophic and devastating destruction left by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area of Florida.
Hurricane Ian causes devastating flooding of homes, evacuations and high-water rescues, and power outages for more than 1.5 million customers.
A 10-foot storm surge tossed cars around like bath toys and left them "smashed up in the street." Survivors fled to their roofts, desperate to get rescued. Hurricane Ian turned cities into lakes and left a trail of destruction that defies imagination.
Here's where things stand with Florida's theme parks and other tourist sites as the state begins dealing with Hurricane Ian's disastrous passage. Also find out about canceled and diverted cruises.
Hurricane Ian’s strength wiped out Florida’s Sanibel Island Causeway. CNN affiliate WBBH reports.
