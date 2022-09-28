ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Mexico Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawton Chiles
Person
Craig Fugate
Person
Jared Moskowitz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Jeb Bush
Person
Jane Castor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Charley#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Hurricane Andrew#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Hurricane Ian#The Horsepower Ranch#The Republican Party#Presidenti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
CalMatters

A day of surprises at the Capitol

With a midnight Friday deadline to determine the fate of hundreds of bills on his desk, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been a busy man. On Wednesday, Newsom unexpectedly showed up at the vigil that members of the United Farm Workers union have been holding outside the state Capitol since late August, when they completed a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy