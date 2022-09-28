Read full article on original website
Complex
YNW Melly Accused of Planning to Escape From Jail
A Florida Sheriff’s Office is claiming that the incarcerated rapper YNW Melly teamed with one of his attorneys to plan a jailbreak. The dramatic accusation was first laid out in a court hearing on Tuesday. Melly has been locked up in Broward County, Florida’s Main Jail facility since February, 2019. He is awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his two crew members and close friends, Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas, Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams.
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Witness casts doubt on Parkland gunman's mental distress
FORT LAUDERDALE — Jurors returned to a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Tuesday to hear prosecutors make their final rebuttal arguments in the case of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school gunman. Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors are seeking the death...
The Struggle For Transparency and Accountability Continues
Local advocates and Kevin’s Desir’s loved ones appeal to the courts for the release of the videos of him being beaten to death by BSO staff inside the North Broward jail. LAUDERHILL, FL – On September 27th, Chainless Change, The Florida Courier, and the Desir family are appealing to Judge Fabienne Fahenstock of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court for court-ordered release of multiple videos which captured the violent incident that led to Kevin Desir’s untimely death. Kevin, a resident of Pompano Beach, was beaten into a coma by Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) staff while detained at the North Broward Bureau Detention Center in January of 2021.
Virginia Key Employee Stunned by Criminal Charge Over Code Violation
After the closing of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center this past August, 17 center employees were abruptly left without a job, including former marketing and operations director Diana Perez-Pazos. With the wounds of that loss still fresh, Perez is now facing a criminal charge over a commercial code violation that was not her responsibility, according to her attorney.
Pembroke Park swears in 11 police officers, department set to launch this week
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Eleven new police officers were sworn in at a special Pembroke Park Town Commission meeting Wednesday night. Despite concern, the mayor and police chief say the new officers will be ready to hit the road on Friday. “At midnight on Friday night, Pembroke Park Police...
Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police
A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
Kodak Black Covers Rent For 28 Families Facing Eviction
The Florida rapper saved numerous families from being kicked out of their homes.
Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Anastasia Samoylova Captures the Sunshine State in Her New Book, Floridas
A discarded wig lays on the ground, disheveled among dirt and rocks. The way the strands land looks like the legs of an octopus. Anastasia Samoylova hunches over and brings her head and shoulders into the frame in a way that almost appears as if she is wearing the wig.
Lake Worth-area man, 21, dies after deputy-involved shooting in Publix parking lot
GREENACRES — A 21-year-old man who was shot by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy Monday evening in Greenacres has died. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Jose Villanueva of suburban Lake Worth in announcing his death Wednesday. ...
Man accused of voyeurism at Broward Walmart in custody
The Broward County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who was caught on a store surveillance camera placing his phone under the dress of an unsuspecting female shopper.Ciano Brown, 31, was taken into custody Sunday and was being held Monday at the Broward jail, according to jail records.According to jail records, Brown is facing a charge of video voyeurism in connection with the incident on Sept. 9 at the Walmart located at 7900 W. McNab Road. The suspect and female shopper were in the cosmetics section of the store while the woman was shopping, the video shows. As the woman was browsing through the assortment of items and with her back turned, the man bent down while holding the phone and extended the device underneath the woman's dress. Investigators said they believe the man used the phone to capture a video or take a photo of the woman's undergarments without her permission. Investigators had sought the public's help to find Brown.
Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door. I went outside and...
Broward Man Goes Missing During Personal Watercraft Trip to Bahamas
Authorities are looking for a man from Broward County who vanished while reportedly traveling by personal watercraft to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, was last seen near the 3200 block of Northeast 16th Street in Pompano Beach at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday. Walker,...
Tamarac Man Back on the Street After Arrest for Fleeing at 100 MPH
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, traffic homicide detectives were on the scene of a collision in Cooper City when a Tamarac man attempted to drive through the wreckage and almost struck police before leading them on a chase. On September 18, Jamari Donte Hall, 19, was operating a...
Deputies stop possible active shooter at Publix in South Florida
GREENACRES, Fla. – Palm Beach Sheriff deputies put a stop to what they said would have been an active shooter situation at a Publix in Greenacres. Deputies were called to the Publix at the 4800 block of South Military Trail on Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
