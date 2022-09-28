ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

YNW Melly Accused of Planning to Escape From Jail

A Florida Sheriff’s Office is claiming that the incarcerated rapper YNW Melly teamed with one of his attorneys to plan a jailbreak. The dramatic accusation was first laid out in a court hearing on Tuesday. Melly has been locked up in Broward County, Florida’s Main Jail facility since February, 2019. He is awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his two crew members and close friends, Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas, Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Witness casts doubt on Parkland gunman's mental distress

FORT LAUDERDALE — Jurors returned to a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Tuesday to hear prosecutors make their final rebuttal arguments in the case of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school gunman. Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors are seeking the death...
PARKLAND, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The Struggle For Transparency and Accountability Continues

Local advocates and Kevin’s Desir’s loved ones appeal to the courts for the release of the videos of him being beaten to death by BSO staff inside the North Broward jail. LAUDERHILL, FL – On September 27th, Chainless Change, The Florida Courier, and the Desir family are appealing to Judge Fabienne Fahenstock of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court for court-ordered release of multiple videos which captured the violent incident that led to Kevin Desir’s untimely death. Kevin, a resident of Pompano Beach, was beaten into a coma by Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) staff while detained at the North Broward Bureau Detention Center in January of 2021.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Virginia Key Employee Stunned by Criminal Charge Over Code Violation

After the closing of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center this past August, 17 center employees were abruptly left without a job, including former marketing and operations director Diana Perez-Pazos. With the wounds of that loss still fresh, Perez is now facing a criminal charge over a commercial code violation that was not her responsibility, according to her attorney.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police

A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of voyeurism at Broward Walmart in custody

The Broward County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who was caught on a store surveillance camera placing his phone under the dress of an unsuspecting female shopper.Ciano Brown, 31, was taken into custody Sunday and was being held Monday at the Broward jail, according to jail records.According to jail records, Brown is facing a charge of video voyeurism in connection with the incident on Sept. 9 at the Walmart located at 7900 W. McNab Road.  The suspect and female shopper were in the cosmetics section of the store while the woman was shopping, the video shows.  As the woman was browsing through the assortment of items and with her back turned, the man bent down while holding the phone and extended the device underneath the woman's dress.  Investigators said they believe the man used the phone to capture a video or take a photo of the woman's undergarments without her permission. Investigators had sought the public's help to find Brown.
CBS Miami

Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door.  I went outside and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

Broward Man Goes Missing During Personal Watercraft Trip to Bahamas

Authorities are looking for a man from Broward County who vanished while reportedly traveling by personal watercraft to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, was last seen near the 3200 block of Northeast 16th Street in Pompano Beach at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday. Walker,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

Tamarac Man Back on the Street After Arrest for Fleeing at 100 MPH

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, traffic homicide detectives were on the scene of a collision in Cooper City when a Tamarac man attempted to drive through the wreckage and almost struck police before leading them on a chase. On September 18, Jamari Donte Hall, 19, was operating a...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Deputies stop possible active shooter at Publix in South Florida

GREENACRES, Fla. – Palm Beach Sheriff deputies put a stop to what they said would have been an active shooter situation at a Publix in Greenacres. Deputies were called to the Publix at the 4800 block of South Military Trail on Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
GREENACRES, FL
Click10.com

South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
