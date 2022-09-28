ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Zacks.com

Equinor (EQNR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

EQNR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $33.58, moving +1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Buckle (BKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BKE - Free Report) closed at $32.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Delta Air Lines#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dow#Transportation#Zacks Consensus Estimates#Zacks Rank
Motley Fool

Why Boeing Stock Popped Today

Morgan Stanley reiterated support for Boeing today, and predicted the stock will rise 80% over the next year. Accelerated production of 737 MAX airliners is key to the analyst's buy thesis. Wall Street as a whole sees Boeing's profits soaring over the next three years. You’re reading a free article...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

1 Wall Street Analyst Says Salesforce Stock Will Soar 115%

The stock's run since its 2004 IPO has yielded spectacular returns. Salesforce is in a better position than ever to grow its profits. The stock is down this year, but one Wall Street analyst believes it will defy the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Nordstrom (JWN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

JWN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.02, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ATI - Free Report) closed at $28.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of steel...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Otter Tail (OTTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

OTTR - Free Report) closed at $64.52, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the power company and manufacturer had lost 16.3%...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

UNH - Free Report) closed at $513.94, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.15, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

STNG - Free Report) closed at $42.23, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 5.76% over...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TSN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $68.59, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Is Trending Stock Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) a Buy Now?

DDOG - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this data analytics and cloud monitoring company have...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's Why Investors Should Hold Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock

EXAS - Free Report) is gaining from continued strength across the Screening and Precision Oncology businesses. The company’s earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The impressive Cologuard volume growth buoys optimism. A promising solvency position is an added advantage. However, mounting expenses and stiff competition do not bode well.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Retain QIAGEN (QGEN) Stock for Now

QIAGEN N.V. (. QGEN - Free Report) is gaining from impressive sales growth in the non-COVID-19 product portfolio. The company’s earnings and revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Robust instrument placements throughout the quarter instill optimism. However, sales decline across several geographies and foreign exchange headwinds raise apprehension.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

