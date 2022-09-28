Read full article on original website
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slid more than 2% on Friday as investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish policy actions to quell inflation could trigger a recession and dent corporate earnings.
Zacks.com
