barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
thereminder.com
Monson School Committee updates phone policy
MONSON – After several discussions and presentations regarding the implementation of a new cell phone policy at Monson High School, a survey determined that parents and families are not in favor of the proposed plan. During the Sept. 21 School Committee meeting, Monson High School Principal Matthew Sullivan shared...
As educators work without a contract, South Hadley teacher union plans protest
SOUTH HADLEY – A union representing educators in the Public Schools planed a rally Thursday afternoon at the high school to raise awareness that the unionized K-12 staff have been working more than a year without a labor contract. The last contract expired in the summer of 2021 and...
thereminder.com
EMT course to begin at Palmer High School this spring
PALMER – In the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year, Palmer High School will be offering a new EMT course. The course was presented by Palmer High School Principal Susan North this past spring and was unanimously approved by the School Committee in May. During the Sept. 21...
thereminder.com
Chicopee School Committee discusses ESSER fund updates
CHICOPEE – Interim Superintendent Alvin Morton and members of the School Committee discussed updates to the Chicopee Public Schools’ (CPS) implementation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds during their Sept. 21 meeting. Morton outlined the school district’s spending so far across three rounds of ESSER...
thereminder.com
Mancini joins West Springfield School Committee as Garvey retires
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Former Town Councilor Robert “Bean” Mancini was sworn in as the newest member of the West Springfield School Committee on Sept. 19. He replaces former committee member William Garvey, who is moving to Vermont. Mancini is a regional manager at West Net, a distributor...
thereminder.com
Quaboag Schools to distribute surplus of COVID-19 test kits
WARREN – Interim Superintendent Maureen Binienda provided an update on the start of the 2022-2023 school year during the Sept. 19 Quaboag Regional School Committee meeting. Over the past two weeks, Binienda said she has “spent a lot of time really getting to know the district” and diving into several matters. For instance, she noted that they are focusing on instruction with the District Improvement Plan, which consists of four core principles: intentional instruction, specific student support practices, leadership practices and positive climate and culture.
thereminder.com
Tantasqua Regional School Committee hosts first meeting of school year
FISKDALE – The Tantasqua Regional School Committee met to host their first meeting of the 2022 school year on Sept. 20. The meeting kicked off with many principals from the district expressing their happiness to be back to school and to be having a somewhat normal start after the coronavirus pandemic.
Chicopee School Committee member Timothy Wagner moving out of Ward 1
CHICOPEE – School Committee member Timothy Wagner announced he is moving out of the ward he represents and will not run for reelection to his seat in November 2023. Wagner, 19, was a recent Comprehensive High School graduate when he was first elected to serve as the Ward 1 School Committee member in November 2020. He is now a second-year student at Springfield Technical Community College.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Should schools ban these items to improve student well-being?
Share your thoughts on banning items in schools and if it's ever a good thing. We all have different ideas about what the best education looks like for children. Between the stress of the world around them and the distractions of the Internet, it can be hard to create that optimal learning environment.
Governor Baker announce grants at Westfield Technical Academy
Governor Baker announced that $24 million in Skills Capital Grants will benefit 14 different high schools.
Westfield State University dorm vacant this semester as enrollment falls below 5K
WESTFIELD — Due to a decline in enrollment numbers, Westfield State University took the step over the summer of closing an entire residence hall for at least the fall semester to concentrate students into the remaining dorms. Leslie Rice, the university’s executive director of communication, marketing and branding, said...
thereminder.com
Classical Class of 1957 continues Donors Choose legacy in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – It looked like a typical class reunion with old friends greeting each other and talking, but the 65th reunion of the class of 1957 from Classical High School had a secondary meeting. The class, which has been supporting the Donors Choose program since 2008, has made contributions...
thereminder.com
Equity, engaging families among goals for Easthampton's school strategic plan
EASTHAMPTON – Following months of surveys, discussions and feedback from the community, the Easthampton Public School District has a new strategic plan. Presented at the Sept. 20 School Committee meeting, the plan has four goals: ensuring curricula are aligned with guiding principles, a continually refined approach for community engagement, ensuring that equity guides the decision-making process and fostering advocacy so there are adequate resources to meet strategic goals.
These Massachusetts Public High Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
A publication has shared a new ranking of the best public high schools in Massachusetts. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, released its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Massachusetts." Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science, located...
thereminder.com
Springfield makes progress on unfunded pension liability
SPRINGFIELD – Labeled in the past as “the monster under the bed of municipal government” by City Council President Jesse Lederman, the city’s unfunded employee pension obligations continue to be a focal point of the council and city leadership. During a Sept. 13 Audit Subcommittee meeting, the council learned that the city is making steady progress with the unfunded liability.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
Daily Collegian
UMass academics are suffering in the wake of over-admittance
It is no secret that University of Massachusetts students are facing a housing crisis this fall, with significant overcrowding in dorms leading to some students having to reside in Hadley’s Econo Lodge; a ten minute drive from campus or an hour-long walk along a busy highway. UMass has stated that students living in these hotel spaces can expect to stay there through the fall semester, but will be given priority access to on-campus housing come spring. Yet, it remains unclear how the University will accommodate students who wish to move on campus if campus remains completely full.
thereminder.com
Lederman highlights ordinance to address Springfield's dormant committees
SPRINGFIELD – City Council President Jesse Lederman proposed an ordinance intended to promote increased civic engagement for the city’s dormant committees, boards and commissions during the council’s Sept. 19 meeting. The council applauded the ordinance and approved its first reading in a unanimous vote. In his introduction...
thereminder.com
Mayor Garcia and OPED team give updates on Holyoke projects
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua Garcia and Office of Planning and Economic Development (OPED) Director Aaron Vega hosted a press conference on Sept. 21 at City Hall to provide updates on projects and plans for the city. “The Office of Planning and Economic Development has been busy. The whole team...
thereminder.com
ELPS considers Heritage Park land, field trip to Washington, D.C.
EAST LONGMEADOW – East Longmeadow Public Schools (ELPS) Superintendent Gordon Smith approached the School Committee with a proposal to relinquish control of 19 acres of Heritage Park. Smith explained that at a 1958 Town Meeting, a portion of Heritage Park was designated as under the control of the school...
