Holyoke, MA

thereminder.com

Monson School Committee updates phone policy

MONSON – After several discussions and presentations regarding the implementation of a new cell phone policy at Monson High School, a survey determined that parents and families are not in favor of the proposed plan. During the Sept. 21 School Committee meeting, Monson High School Principal Matthew Sullivan shared...
MONSON, MA
thereminder.com

EMT course to begin at Palmer High School this spring

PALMER – In the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year, Palmer High School will be offering a new EMT course. The course was presented by Palmer High School Principal Susan North this past spring and was unanimously approved by the School Committee in May. During the Sept. 21...
PALMER, MA
thereminder.com

Chicopee School Committee discusses ESSER fund updates

CHICOPEE – Interim Superintendent Alvin Morton and members of the School Committee discussed updates to the Chicopee Public Schools’ (CPS) implementation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds during their Sept. 21 meeting. Morton outlined the school district’s spending so far across three rounds of ESSER...
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Quaboag Schools to distribute surplus of COVID-19 test kits

WARREN – Interim Superintendent Maureen Binienda provided an update on the start of the 2022-2023 school year during the Sept. 19 Quaboag Regional School Committee meeting. Over the past two weeks, Binienda said she has “spent a lot of time really getting to know the district” and diving into several matters. For instance, she noted that they are focusing on instruction with the District Improvement Plan, which consists of four core principles: intentional instruction, specific student support practices, leadership practices and positive climate and culture.
WARREN, MA
thereminder.com

Tantasqua Regional School Committee hosts first meeting of school year

FISKDALE – The Tantasqua Regional School Committee met to host their first meeting of the 2022 school year on Sept. 20. The meeting kicked off with many principals from the district expressing their happiness to be back to school and to be having a somewhat normal start after the coronavirus pandemic.
STURBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee School Committee member Timothy Wagner moving out of Ward 1

CHICOPEE – School Committee member Timothy Wagner announced he is moving out of the ward he represents and will not run for reelection to his seat in November 2023. Wagner, 19, was a recent Comprehensive High School graduate when he was first elected to serve as the Ward 1 School Committee member in November 2020. He is now a second-year student at Springfield Technical Community College.
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Classical Class of 1957 continues Donors Choose legacy in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – It looked like a typical class reunion with old friends greeting each other and talking, but the 65th reunion of the class of 1957 from Classical High School had a secondary meeting. The class, which has been supporting the Donors Choose program since 2008, has made contributions...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Equity, engaging families among goals for Easthampton's school strategic plan

EASTHAMPTON – Following months of surveys, discussions and feedback from the community, the Easthampton Public School District has a new strategic plan. Presented at the Sept. 20 School Committee meeting, the plan has four goals: ensuring curricula are aligned with guiding principles, a continually refined approach for community engagement, ensuring that equity guides the decision-making process and fostering advocacy so there are adequate resources to meet strategic goals.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield makes progress on unfunded pension liability

SPRINGFIELD – Labeled in the past as “the monster under the bed of municipal government” by City Council President Jesse Lederman, the city’s unfunded employee pension obligations continue to be a focal point of the council and city leadership. During a Sept. 13 Audit Subcommittee meeting, the council learned that the city is making steady progress with the unfunded liability.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns

GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
GARDNER, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass academics are suffering in the wake of over-admittance

It is no secret that University of Massachusetts students are facing a housing crisis this fall, with significant overcrowding in dorms leading to some students having to reside in Hadley’s Econo Lodge; a ten minute drive from campus or an hour-long walk along a busy highway. UMass has stated that students living in these hotel spaces can expect to stay there through the fall semester, but will be given priority access to on-campus housing come spring. Yet, it remains unclear how the University will accommodate students who wish to move on campus if campus remains completely full.
HADLEY, MA
thereminder.com

Lederman highlights ordinance to address Springfield's dormant committees

SPRINGFIELD – City Council President Jesse Lederman proposed an ordinance intended to promote increased civic engagement for the city’s dormant committees, boards and commissions during the council’s Sept. 19 meeting. The council applauded the ordinance and approved its first reading in a unanimous vote. In his introduction...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Mayor Garcia and OPED team give updates on Holyoke projects

HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua Garcia and Office of Planning and Economic Development (OPED) Director Aaron Vega hosted a press conference on Sept. 21 at City Hall to provide updates on projects and plans for the city. “The Office of Planning and Economic Development has been busy. The whole team...
HOLYOKE, MA
thereminder.com

ELPS considers Heritage Park land, field trip to Washington, D.C.

EAST LONGMEADOW – East Longmeadow Public Schools (ELPS) Superintendent Gordon Smith approached the School Committee with a proposal to relinquish control of 19 acres of Heritage Park. Smith explained that at a 1958 Town Meeting, a portion of Heritage Park was designated as under the control of the school...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA

