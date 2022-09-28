Read full article on original website
Related
State College, Mifflin County field hockey tie 0-0 in defensive battle
Anyone who was looking for goals in Thursday’s State College-Mifflin County field hockey game was disappointed. But anyone looking for a competitive contest got more than they bargained for. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The two District 6 teams battled for four...
Shippensburg University: Women’s soccer victorious against Mansfield
The Shippensburg women’s soccer team was victorious in defeating Mansfield Wednesday evening, 3-1, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division match at David See Field. The match started off slow for both teams until the 29th minute when Shippensburg (3-4-2, 3-3-2 PSAC East) junior Anna Stoner (Enola,...
Salem County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Gilligan, Schalick blank Salem
Nigel Gilligan made six stops in goal to lift Schalick to a 1-0 victory over Salem Thursday in Pittsgrove Township. The win was the fourth in a row for the Cougars (5-3-1). Lena Virga set up Korin Robbins for the game’s only goal. Abby Boggs had 14 saves for...
Cathleen Mooney’s late goal lifts Bishop McDevitt girls soccer past Trinity
In a marquee Mid-Penn Capital showdown, Bishop McDevitt (10-1, 6-0) handed Trinity (8-1, 5-1) its first loss of the season in a tightly-contested 2-1 battle. The contest remained scoreless into the second half before Lindsey Husic broke the stalemate with an unassisted goal in the 49th minute, giving the Crusaders a 1-0 lead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fiona Brown helps Susquehanna Township girls soccer take down Milton Hershey
Fiona Brown had a goal and an assist Tuesday to lead Susquehanna Township to a 2-0 win over Milton Hershey. Zoey Lonnon had the Indians second goal.
Mechanicsburg sweeps Hershey in Mid-Penn Keystone girls volleyball action
In a Mid-Penn Keystone divisional tilt, Mechanicsburg (8-1) kept its impressive season rolling with a 3-0 victory against Hershey Wednesday. The Wildcats blanked the Trojans 25-15, 25-7, 25-21. Junior Courtney Foose paced the Wildcats with 28 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces, and 1 kill. Kelsea Harshbarger finished the contest with...
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said, following his team’s first loss of the year last Saturday to Harrisburg, that the Eagles wouldn’t have any time to lick their wounds. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. He wasn’t kidding, as the Commonwealth...
Hershey girls tennis downs Mifflin County, keeps undefeated record intact
Hershey (13-0) continued its stellar season with a convincing 5-0 road victory against Mifflin County (1-9) Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: CV bests Trojans in soccer
Cumberland Valley 3, Chambersburg 2: The Trojans held a lead twice on the Eagles, but CV fought back to claim a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at New Kingstown on Wednesday evening. Kadence Decker scored the first goal for the Trojans (5-6, 2-5 MPC) and Cumberland Valley pulled even right away....
Comments / 0