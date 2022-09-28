ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg roundup: CV bests Trojans in soccer

Cumberland Valley 3, Chambersburg 2: The Trojans held a lead twice on the Eagles, but CV fought back to claim a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at New Kingstown on Wednesday evening. Kadence Decker scored the first goal for the Trojans (5-6, 2-5 MPC) and Cumberland Valley pulled even right away....
