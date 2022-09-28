ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls soccer continues through difficult region schedule

The scoring drought for the Bear River girls soccer team extended to four matches following a 4-0 loss to Sky View at home last week. The Bears welcomed the Bobcats to town last Tuesday, Sept. 20. Bear River beat Sky View last season in Garland for its only region win of the season, but a repeat was not to be as the visitors scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the match, taking a 3-0 lead into halftime and scoring an insurance goal in the second half to seal the win.
Girls Tennis: Lady Hubs win Senior Night match over Newman Central Catholic

ROCHELLE — A collective effort from several seniors allowed the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team to score a decisive Senior Night win over Newman Central Catholic on Wednesday. The Lady Hubs successfully snapped their seven-match losing streak, defeating the Comets 4-1. Rochelle began the evening with a Senior...
