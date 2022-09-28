Former Big Island resident murdered in Arkansas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police said a former Big Island woman who had been missing is dead. Police in Arkansas have arrested a suspect, who friends and family said is also a former Big Island resident.

Fayetteville Police said 28-year-old Allison Maria Castro, who had been missing since last week Monday, has been murdered. Officers have arrested 29-year-old Kacey Jennings for Capital Murder and Abuse of a Corpse. He has not been charged.

Police said they initially responded to Jennings’ home due to a drug overdose on Monday, Sept. 19. They took Jennings to the hospital and after further investigation, arrested him on Monday, Sept. 26.

“In some of the information that we located during this investigation led us to believe that the body of Miss Castro was moved and was disposed of, so that goes to the abuse of a corpse charge,” said Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department.

The family said Allison’s mother has flown to Arkansas and is devastated by the news.

“That was her baby girl, her youngest daughter. She’s been trying to reach Allison for a while and no response and eventually lead to what we found out,” said Kawika Singson, Allison’s uncle.

Police said Castro and Jennings had been in a relationship. Her family said she moved to Louisiana from the Big Island, then recently moved to Arkansas and had been living with Jennings. Friends and family said both of them graduated from Kealakehe High School. Her uncle described her as a happy-go-lucky person who loved to explore and see new places.

“She was enjoying herself and a lot of good memories with that beautiful young girl. That’s what makes it even harder, such a sweet soul to be taken away,” said Singson.

Police said they’re working with other agencies to try and locate Castro’s body. Friends from Kealakehe High School are also grieving.

“I would never think that he would be one of those to go into that direction it was very very shocking I mean like 100% shocking,” said Randal Smith.

Castro’s family has set up a fundraiser to help with the expenses on GoFundMe.