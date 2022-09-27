Read full article on original website
Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
Easthampton to seek proposals for redevelopment of three vacant schools
EASTHAMPTON – With a unanimous vote last week by the City Council, it is full steam ahead to find a developer that can fulfill the community’s vision to turn three vacant schools into affordable housing. The council agreed to issue a request for proposals by mid-October. A news...
Lederman highlights ordinance to address Springfield's dormant committees
SPRINGFIELD – City Council President Jesse Lederman proposed an ordinance intended to promote increased civic engagement for the city’s dormant committees, boards and commissions during the council’s Sept. 19 meeting. The council applauded the ordinance and approved its first reading in a unanimous vote. In his introduction...
Chicopee City Council analyzes updates to SilverBrick and Cabotville Mill
CHICOPEE – Roughly six months since SilverBrick was forced to close operations at Cabotville Mill, the City Council received updates on the industry space during its Sept. 20 meeting. Background. Tenants of the 165 Front St. complex were suddenly informed of the space’s immediate closure on March 1, with...
Springfield Police Commission expresses frustration with current status
SPRINGFIELD – Six months into its establishment, the Police Commission is expressing frustration with their current progress. The commission aired their sentiments and other updates during a Public Safety Subcommittee meeting on Sept. 19. The Supreme Judicial Court ordered for the commission to be reestablished in January after years...
Chicopee School Committee discusses ESSER fund updates
CHICOPEE – Interim Superintendent Alvin Morton and members of the School Committee discussed updates to the Chicopee Public Schools’ (CPS) implementation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds during their Sept. 21 meeting. Morton outlined the school district’s spending so far across three rounds of ESSER...
Holyoke readies to distribute $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding
HOLYOKE — The Community Development Office seeks to award over $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to eligible recipients in the coming months. Alicia Zoeller, Community Development director, said the city received $36 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021. Half the ARPA money went to shovel-ready projects or public health initiatives.
West Springfield will vote on municipal fiber network Nov. 8
WEST SPRINGFIELD — “I’m going to move to approve the text of the ballot question proposed by the town attorney relative to establishing a municipal light plant pursuant to Mass. General Laws, Chapter 164, Section 35. And [to] place the question to the voters at a special municipal election to be held Nov. 8, 2022,” said Town Council President Edward Sullivan at the council’s Sept. 20 meeting.
Springfield makes progress on unfunded pension liability
SPRINGFIELD – Labeled in the past as “the monster under the bed of municipal government” by City Council President Jesse Lederman, the city’s unfunded employee pension obligations continue to be a focal point of the council and city leadership. During a Sept. 13 Audit Subcommittee meeting, the council learned that the city is making steady progress with the unfunded liability.
Senior Picnic returns to Summit View Pavilion
HOLYOKE – On Sept. 16 the Holyoke Council on Aging hosted its annual senior picnic at the Summit View Pavilion. During the picnic seniors were treated to burgers on the grill and had the opportunity to meet with local officials including Mayor Joshua Garcia and City Councilor David Bartley.
Ludlow School Committee, Board of Selectmen discuss budget
LUDLOW – The Board of Selectmen and School Committee came together during a joint meeting on Sept. 20 to discuss the school budget. Select Board Chairman Antonio Goncalves said, “It was time for the two boards to be spending a little more time together. The school’s budget is a large portion of the town’s budget.”
Ware Selectboard appoints new Planning Board member
WARE – The Ware Selectboard appointed Chris DiMarzio to the Planning Board at their Sept. 20 meeting. The two candidates for the position were SK Robinson and Chris DiMarzio. Some residents in the audience voiced their concern that having Robinson on the Planning Board would be a conflict of interest as he already sits on the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Parade celebrates Puerto Rican pride in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – Thousands of people lined Main Street on Sept. 18 to watch the annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. The parade with marchers and floats traveled from Wason Avenue in the North End to Boland Way in the center of downtown. Musicians performed at a stage in front of Tower Square. Elected officials such as Mayor Domenic Sarno, City Council President Jesse Lederman as well as Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, marched. The parade committee honored state Sen. Adam Gomez as its grand marshal.
ELPS considers Heritage Park land, field trip to Washington, D.C.
EAST LONGMEADOW – East Longmeadow Public Schools (ELPS) Superintendent Gordon Smith approached the School Committee with a proposal to relinquish control of 19 acres of Heritage Park. Smith explained that at a 1958 Town Meeting, a portion of Heritage Park was designated as under the control of the school...
Chicopee School Committee member Timothy Wagner moving out of Ward 1
CHICOPEE – School Committee member Timothy Wagner announced he is moving out of the ward he represents and will not run for reelection to his seat in November 2023. Wagner, 19, was a recent Comprehensive High School graduate when he was first elected to serve as the Ward 1 School Committee member in November 2020. He is now a second-year student at Springfield Technical Community College.
BARNES NATIONAL GUARD AIR FORCE BASE
Baker-Polito Administration, Congressman Neal Celebrate Progress on Key Infrastructure Projects at Barnes Air National Guard Base. New entry control point and taxiway represent $9.2 million investment from the Commonwealth to improve security and expand capabilities at the installation. WESTFIELD — Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Housing and Economic...
Leonard House will ask for CPA funds for roof, other repairs
AGAWAM — “Anyone who owns an old home knows it’s constant upkeep and preservation,” said David Cecchi, a member of the board of the historic Captain Charles Leonard House at 663 Main St., Agawam. The house, which was built in 1805 as a stagecoach inn, later...
School Committee receives updates on feasibility study
BELCHERTOWN – The Belchertown School Committee met on Sept. 20 and talked about an upcoming event and an update on the owner’s project manager for the Jabish Brook Middle School feasibility study. International Walk to School Day. On Oct. 12, Belchertown schools are teaming up with Safe Routes...
Springfield seeks to hire municipal workers through interview initiative
SPRINGFIELD — Some of the roles Springfield hopes to fill through its new hiring event, “Walk in Wednesdays,” include bus drivers, groundskeepers, on-call reference librarians — even a dentist. During the month of October, the city’s Human Resources Department will hold open interviews every Wednesday from...
