This is so SICK! Every single person knowing should be prosecuted! I don’t even have words for these disgusting people. God bless the girls who Are now in a much better place. 😞
Well guess what--- this is our fabulous judicial system. Judicial--descriptiin/meaning---I'M in it for the MONEY. They could care less about our kids.
For this man to even say something like that shows how horrifying the situation had to be for these innocent little girls .Adults are supposed to protect children .He could have made a phone call and saved their lives ,but he chose not to ,therefore he is just as guilty as those two women.
Related
Pa. woman killed in her apartment with 2-year-old present is identified
Woman charged with killing Pa. man remains incompetent, court told
Man fires on Penn College police, charged with attempted murder
Pa. inmate charged, threatened to torch Walmart, bomb parole building: report
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Accused child rapist Steven Guthrie apprehended Wednesday
Pa. man convicted of raping 1-year-old
Head, spinal trauma identified on seven-week-child shook by mother’s boyfriend
Man accused of murdering his mother to go to trial
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ronald Butler released on bail
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Arrest of Luzerne County Man Charged in Murder for Hire Plot
Accused killer captured in Union County
Threatening messages leads to stalking charges for Lycoming County man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pa. man arrested after pretending to be a state police trooper: report
Penn College text alerts students and staff to shooting incident
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death
Police: Cell phone used to beat man over head
Man shot to death during argument outside central Pa. bar early Sunday
Bradford County fiber optic line damaged by gunfire
PennLive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 35