Yankees’ Aaron Judge Triple Crown tracker: Stuck on 60 home runs, RBI title in jeopardy?
The New York Yankees clinched the American League East division title Tuesday with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. But outfielder Aaron Judge remained stuck on 60 home runs and 128 RBI after going 0-for-1 with four walks at Rogers Centre. His batting average slipped to .314, but...
fishstripes.com
MIA 6, NYM 4; Marlins Throw Wrench in NL East Title Race
Calling all Mets fans: Winning the National League East just got a tad harder. The Mets gave up their lead on the division with a loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, while the Atlanta Braves won their game in Washington. The Braves and Mets are now tied for the division with seven games left in the regular season.
ESPN
Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th
TORONTO -- — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly. Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.
Yardbarker
Corey Kluber's Returns to Cleveland Ends With Rays' Victory in 11 Innings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Harold Ramirez has had a lot of big hits for the Tampa Bay Rays this season, but considering time and circumstances, none have been any bigger than his two-run double in the 11th inning on Tuesday night. The extra-inning hit down the line to left scored...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Richard Bleier becomes first pitcher called for three balks in one inning since 1988
Every once in a while baseball can get weird, and it certainly got weird Tuesday night at Citi Field. Miami Marlins lefty Richard Bleier was called for three -- three! -- balks in a single at-bat against New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso. Jeff McNeil singled earlier in the inning and went from first to second, second to third, and third to home on Bleier's three balks.
Yardbarker
Home Runs Galore: Astros Inch Closer to Top Seed in Win Over Diamondbacks
It was a night full of home runs and record-setting swings. And of course, José Altuve was there to lead it off as the home nine stomped its way to a 10-2 win. The Houston Astros second baseman slapped his 12th leadoff home run of the season, tying the single-season franchise record set by George Springer in 2019.
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
iheart.com
JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin
Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
