ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fishstripes.com

MIA 6, NYM 4; Marlins Throw Wrench in NL East Title Race

Calling all Mets fans: Winning the National League East just got a tad harder. The Mets gave up their lead on the division with a loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, while the Atlanta Braves won their game in Washington. The Braves and Mets are now tied for the division with seven games left in the regular season.
QUEENS, NY
ESPN

Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th

TORONTO -- — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly. Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Richard Bleier becomes first pitcher called for three balks in one inning since 1988

Every once in a while baseball can get weird, and it certainly got weird Tuesday night at Citi Field. Miami Marlins lefty Richard Bleier was called for three -- three! -- balks in a single at-bat against New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso. Jeff McNeil singled earlier in the inning and went from first to second, second to third, and third to home on Bleier's three balks.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Home Runs Galore: Astros Inch Closer to Top Seed in Win Over Diamondbacks

It was a night full of home runs and record-setting swings. And of course, José Altuve was there to lead it off as the home nine stomped its way to a 10-2 win. The Houston Astros second baseman slapped his 12th leadoff home run of the season, tying the single-season franchise record set by George Springer in 2019.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin

Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy