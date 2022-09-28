Every once in a while baseball can get weird, and it certainly got weird Tuesday night at Citi Field. Miami Marlins lefty Richard Bleier was called for three -- three! -- balks in a single at-bat against New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso. Jeff McNeil singled earlier in the inning and went from first to second, second to third, and third to home on Bleier's three balks.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO