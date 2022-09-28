ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

12 News

12News honored with 12 Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards

PHOENIX — 12News was recognized with 12 2022 Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The Southwestern Rocky Mountain region serves Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and southeastern California. 12News was recognized with the following awards:. 1. Continuing Coverage: "No Justice for Sammy"...
12 News

Foes of Arizona voucher expansion likely fail to make ballot

PHOENIX — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system will likely go into effect after public school advocates failed to gather enough signatures to block the law, a conservative think tank that supports the expansion said Monday. The Goldwater Institute, a conservative and libertarian public policy...
12 News

Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states

ARIZONA, USA — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks.
12 News

Massive Arizona income tax cut going into full effect

PHOENIX — A massive Arizona income tax that mainly benefits the wealthy championed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey and enacted by Republicans who control the state Legislature in 2021 will go into full effect ahead of schedule next year, Ducey's office announced Thursday. The plan will save taxpayers about...
12 News

California man dies in apparent boating accident in Arizona

PARKER, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating the death of a California man in an apparent boating accident on the Colorado River in northwestern Arizona. Colorado River Station Marine Enforcement officials said deputies were called to investigate a boating collision around 7 a.m. Monday along the Parker Strip near the Arizona-California border.
12 News

Arizona raises juror compensation from $12 to $300 per day

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has more than tripled the minimum amount of money jurors can earn each day for sitting in on a trial. For the first time in over 50 years, state officials have increased juror compensation to between $40 and $300 per day -- starting on day one of the trial. The pay rate had previously been set at $12 each day for trials lasting less than five days.
