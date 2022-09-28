Read full article on original website
Related
'Keep your chin up, kid', Arizona scholarships help older students seeking higher education
ARIZONA, USA — Several photos of family decorate the walls of Peggy Baze’s office. Large family photos to candid pictures capturing just a couple of people show a family bonded. Baze points to one featuring an older man with a closed-lip smile, his hand on his hip. “Look...
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
Humanitarian group: Don’t compare Ducey’s migrant bus trips to Texas and Florida
ARIZONA, USA — A coalition of migrant advocates held a news conference Thursday announcing they sent a letter to the Department of Justice, asking for an investigation of Governor Doug Ducey’s policy to send busloads of migrants across the country to other states. The governor’s office maintains the...
12News honored with 12 Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards
PHOENIX — 12News was recognized with 12 2022 Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The Southwestern Rocky Mountain region serves Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and southeastern California. 12News was recognized with the following awards:. 1. Continuing Coverage: "No Justice for Sammy"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'This looks like maybe the worst one': Valley volunteers heading to Florida to help those hit by Hurricane Ian
PHOENIX — While countless people try to escape the devastation of Hurricane Ian in Florida, some Arizonans are preparing to head right to the chaos. Patrick Simmons is one of them. His bags are packed. “I’ve got a week’s worth of supplies in a bag ready to go,” Simmons said.
'It seems to be a free for all': Mounting damage from recreational shooting could lead to big changes in the Sonoran Desert National Monument
PHOENIX — >> Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. There are parts of the Sonoran Desert where natural majesty collides with modern arsenals. There, one can find an abandoned washing machine shot full of holes, sitting next to a saguaro that shared the same fate.
Foes of Arizona voucher expansion likely fail to make ballot
PHOENIX — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system will likely go into effect after public school advocates failed to gather enough signatures to block the law, a conservative think tank that supports the expansion said Monday. The Goldwater Institute, a conservative and libertarian public policy...
Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states
ARIZONA, USA — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Young students are leaving Mesa Public Schools. Officials are trying to figure out why
MESA, Ariz. — One of Arizona's largest school districts has lost 17% of its kindergartners over the last three years, which has forced administrators to begin assessing how they should efficiently utilize its many campuses. New data shared by Mesa Public Schools indicate the district is continuing to lose...
Arizona judge denies Planned Parenthood's request to halt ruling on near-total abortion ban
TUCSON, Ariz. — Planned Parenthood Arizona's requests to halt a Pima County Superior Court's ruling that lifted the injunction on the state's pre-statehood abortion ban has been denied. Last week, a judge ruled that a Civil War-era ban on abortion could go into effect now that the U.S. Supreme...
Massive Arizona income tax cut going into full effect
PHOENIX — A massive Arizona income tax that mainly benefits the wealthy championed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey and enacted by Republicans who control the state Legislature in 2021 will go into full effect ahead of schedule next year, Ducey's office announced Thursday. The plan will save taxpayers about...
California man dies in apparent boating accident in Arizona
PARKER, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating the death of a California man in an apparent boating accident on the Colorado River in northwestern Arizona. Colorado River Station Marine Enforcement officials said deputies were called to investigate a boating collision around 7 a.m. Monday along the Parker Strip near the Arizona-California border.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After years of studying data of suicides in Arizona, one group at ASU hopes more attention will be given to those really in need
PHOENIX — Suicide is a problem in the United States that's not often talked about. However, a group at Arizona State University is putting a spotlight on the issue and is taking a closer look at some of the reasons behind it. Between 2015 and 2020, ASU's Center for...
'It would make a huge difference': Program could help reduce threats, students with guns at schools
PHOENIX — Its become a common pattern for authorities nationwide to respond to school threats nowadays. In Arizona, just in the last 30 days, police have responded to 12 schools following reports of shots fired, threatening notes found or a student on campus with a gun. Several high school...
Arizona raises juror compensation from $12 to $300 per day
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has more than tripled the minimum amount of money jurors can earn each day for sitting in on a trial. For the first time in over 50 years, state officials have increased juror compensation to between $40 and $300 per day -- starting on day one of the trial. The pay rate had previously been set at $12 each day for trials lasting less than five days.
VIDEO: Arizona family of 6 rescued from monsoon floodwaters
MARICOPA, Ariz. — They held on for their lives as flood waters rushed past them. Two parents and their four children were seen on top of their submerged SUV in Maricopa during a monsoon storm last week. A video posted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety showed the...
This three-mile stretch of I-10 is Arizona's most 'dangerous' for crashes
PHOENIX — A three-mile stretch near the heart of downtown Phoenix is among one of the most dangerous stretches of road for drivers in the Valley, according to data from the Arizona Department of Transportation. The stretch near the downtown "mini-stack" where the I-10 intersects with SR-51 and Loop...
Planned Parenthood seeks to halt ruling on Arizona's abortion ban
TUCSON, Ariz. — Planned Parenthood Arizona is seeking an immediate stay of the Pima County Superior Court's ruling that lifted the injunction on the state's pre-statehood abortion ban. Last week, a judge ruled that a Civil War-era ban on abortion could go into effect now that the U.S. Supreme...
Valley resident Rob Schneider is debuting his new movie. Here's where to meet him!
ARIZONA, USA — Harkins Theatres rolled out the red carpet in Scottsdale Tuesday night for the premiere of Rob Schneider's new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip." In the movie, Schneider and his daughter Miranda take an adventure across Arizona, checking out some of the best attractions the state is known for.
'Outraged and devastated': Arizona officials react to judge's ruling on near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX — A Pima County judge's decision to lift an injunction on Arizona's decades-old abortion law has triggered strong reactions from the state's leaders. The injunction had been blocking the enforcement of a law on the books since before Arizona became a state. The ban outlaws nearly all abortions, except if the woman’s life is in jeopardy.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0