businesswest.com
The Dowd Agencies Expands Organically and Through M&A
There’s a framed picture of downtown Holyoke on one wall of the conference room at the Dowd Agencies — downtown Holyoke circa 1870. The view is looking west along Dwight Street by the first-level canal. City Hall, prominent in the upper-left corner, looks … exactly as it does today. The other side of Dwight Street, not so much — most of the buildings seen in the image have been gone for decades. For perspective, a horse-drawn carriage is moving east down the hill.
President’s Own U.S. Marine Band coming to Springfield for free concert
The President’s Own U. S. Marine Band will return to Springfield Symphony Hall to present a free concert, sponsored by Eastman-Indian Orchard, on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Under the direction of Col. Jason K. Fettig, the band features 50 musicians making a fall tour of the Northeast. The program will include John Philip Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the armed forces.
Holyoke mayor Joshua Garcia takes MassHire’s pledge to support workers recovering from addiction
HOLYOKE – Becoming the first municipality to join the initiative, the city pledged to implement MassHire Holyoke Career Center’s “Recovery Ready Workforce,” an initiative addressing employees’ addiction issues. On Tuesday, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia signed the pledge along with Ramona Rivera-Reno, MassHire-Holyoke’s executive director for...
wamc.org
Becket Select Board member, candidate for state representative, wants to decriminalize ritual psychedelics
Michael Lavery is a member of the Becket, Massachusetts Select Board and the Green-Rainbow candidate for the 3rd Berkshire District state representative seat in November. While Becket’s town meeting isn’t for another eight months, Lavery is attempting to rally support for his citizen petition to decriminalize entheogens. The term applies to an array of psychedelics used in spiritual practice, like certain mushrooms or peyote. While the substances remain illegal federally, they’ve been used across the globe for thousands of years. Lavery spoke to WAMC about why he thinks the move would benefit Becket.
Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
Holyoke readies to distribute $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding
HOLYOKE — The Community Development Office seeks to award over $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to eligible recipients in the coming months. Alicia Zoeller, Community Development director, said the city received $36 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021. Half the ARPA money went to shovel-ready projects or public health initiatives.
businesswest.com
South Hadley Utility’s Fiber Business Is a Fast-developing Story
Those are the words that any business owner or board of directors would love to hear regarding a specific project or undertaking. They are not heard often, to be sure, and they are being heard even less frequently, if at all, in these days of soaring inflation, supply-chain issues, and a workforce crisis.
thereminder.com
Springfield Police Commission expresses frustration with current status
SPRINGFIELD – Six months into its establishment, the Police Commission is expressing frustration with their current progress. The commission aired their sentiments and other updates during a Public Safety Subcommittee meeting on Sept. 19. The Supreme Judicial Court ordered for the commission to be reestablished in January after years...
thereminder.com
Equity, engaging families among goals for Easthampton's school strategic plan
EASTHAMPTON – Following months of surveys, discussions and feedback from the community, the Easthampton Public School District has a new strategic plan. Presented at the Sept. 20 School Committee meeting, the plan has four goals: ensuring curricula are aligned with guiding principles, a continually refined approach for community engagement, ensuring that equity guides the decision-making process and fostering advocacy so there are adequate resources to meet strategic goals.
Site of historic 1876 Northampton bank robbery on sale for $2.25 million
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here on Realtor.com.
National Coffee Day: Who serves the best joe in western Massachusetts?
How many cups of coffee do you drink daily? Try one of these top coffee spots in western Massachusetts.
See inside the $2.25M former bank for sale in Northampton (photos)
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here from Maple and Main Realty.
thereminder.com
Fresh Paint Festival brings more art to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – The 2022 Fresh Paint Festival featured the creation and installation of new murals in the city as well as the recreation of murals by the late Nelson Stevens, AfriCOBRA member, who directed the painting of over 30 Springfield murals in the 1970s. The artists include Colectivo Morivivi,...
spectrumnews1.com
Molly Bish's family asks for investigation to be transfered to Hampden County DA's Office
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's been 22 years since Molly Bish went missing and her family believes not enough has been done to find the person who killed her. Molly's sister, Heather, sent a letter to the Massachusetts District Attorneys Association asking for the case to be moved from Worcester County to Hampden County.
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt
A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
Hatfield farm holds groundbreaking to improve operations
ServiceNet's Prospect Meadow Farm in Hatfield held a ceremonial groundbreaking following a nearly $600,000 state grant to the farm.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
The Great Brick Race and Doors Open Holyoke return to the city
HOLYOKE — The third Saturday in October will be a busy one for the Paper City as it marks the return of Doors Open Holyoke and The Great Holyoke Brick Race. The Planning and Economic Development Office released a schedule of events showing the Oct. 15 Doors Open Holyoke will feature self-guided and self-paced tours of Holyoke’s cultural, historical and architectural landmarks.
thereminder.com
Parade celebrates Puerto Rican pride in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – Thousands of people lined Main Street on Sept. 18 to watch the annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. The parade with marchers and floats traveled from Wason Avenue in the North End to Boland Way in the center of downtown. Musicians performed at a stage in front of Tower Square. Elected officials such as Mayor Domenic Sarno, City Council President Jesse Lederman as well as Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, marched. The parade committee honored state Sen. Adam Gomez as its grand marshal.
thereminder.com
Wilbraham Art League returns with fall event lineup
WILBRAHAM – This fall, the Wilbraham Art League kicked off their new season with a variety of interactive workshops and exhibitions. Member Beverlee Corriveau said, “We hadn’t met in a couple of years. We had a few meetings this spring to start to meet again, but because of the [coronavirus] pandemic we were out of commission.”
