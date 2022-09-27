ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

businesswest.com

The Dowd Agencies Expands Organically and Through M&A

There’s a framed picture of downtown Holyoke on one wall of the conference room at the Dowd Agencies — downtown Holyoke circa 1870. The view is looking west along Dwight Street by the first-level canal. City Hall, prominent in the upper-left corner, looks … exactly as it does today. The other side of Dwight Street, not so much — most of the buildings seen in the image have been gone for decades. For perspective, a horse-drawn carriage is moving east down the hill.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

President’s Own U.S. Marine Band coming to Springfield for free concert

The President’s Own U. S. Marine Band will return to Springfield Symphony Hall to present a free concert, sponsored by Eastman-Indian Orchard, on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Under the direction of Col. Jason K. Fettig, the band features 50 musicians making a fall tour of the Northeast. The program will include John Philip Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the armed forces.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Becket Select Board member, candidate for state representative, wants to decriminalize ritual psychedelics

Michael Lavery is a member of the Becket, Massachusetts Select Board and the Green-Rainbow candidate for the 3rd Berkshire District state representative seat in November. While Becket’s town meeting isn’t for another eight months, Lavery is attempting to rally support for his citizen petition to decriminalize entheogens. The term applies to an array of psychedelics used in spiritual practice, like certain mushrooms or peyote. While the substances remain illegal federally, they’ve been used across the globe for thousands of years. Lavery spoke to WAMC about why he thinks the move would benefit Becket.
BECKET, MA
Holyoke, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Holyoke, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight

HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
MassLive.com

Holyoke readies to distribute $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding

HOLYOKE — The Community Development Office seeks to award over $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to eligible recipients in the coming months. Alicia Zoeller, Community Development director, said the city received $36 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021. Half the ARPA money went to shovel-ready projects or public health initiatives.
businesswest.com

South Hadley Utility’s Fiber Business Is a Fast-developing Story

Those are the words that any business owner or board of directors would love to hear regarding a specific project or undertaking. They are not heard often, to be sure, and they are being heard even less frequently, if at all, in these days of soaring inflation, supply-chain issues, and a workforce crisis.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield Police Commission expresses frustration with current status

SPRINGFIELD – Six months into its establishment, the Police Commission is expressing frustration with their current progress. The commission aired their sentiments and other updates during a Public Safety Subcommittee meeting on Sept. 19. The Supreme Judicial Court ordered for the commission to be reestablished in January after years...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Person
Aaron Vega
Person
Kofi Annan
thereminder.com

Equity, engaging families among goals for Easthampton's school strategic plan

EASTHAMPTON – Following months of surveys, discussions and feedback from the community, the Easthampton Public School District has a new strategic plan. Presented at the Sept. 20 School Committee meeting, the plan has four goals: ensuring curricula are aligned with guiding principles, a continually refined approach for community engagement, ensuring that equity guides the decision-making process and fostering advocacy so there are adequate resources to meet strategic goals.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
thereminder.com

Fresh Paint Festival brings more art to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – The 2022 Fresh Paint Festival featured the creation and installation of new murals in the city as well as the recreation of murals by the late Nelson Stevens, AfriCOBRA member, who directed the painting of over 30 Springfield murals in the 1970s. The artists include Colectivo Morivivi,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt

A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

The Great Brick Race and Doors Open Holyoke return to the city

HOLYOKE — The third Saturday in October will be a busy one for the Paper City as it marks the return of Doors Open Holyoke and The Great Holyoke Brick Race. The Planning and Economic Development Office released a schedule of events showing the Oct. 15 Doors Open Holyoke will feature self-guided and self-paced tours of Holyoke’s cultural, historical and architectural landmarks.
thereminder.com

Parade celebrates Puerto Rican pride in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Thousands of people lined Main Street on Sept. 18 to watch the annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. The parade with marchers and floats traveled from Wason Avenue in the North End to Boland Way in the center of downtown. Musicians performed at a stage in front of Tower Square. Elected officials such as Mayor Domenic Sarno, City Council President Jesse Lederman as well as Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, marched. The parade committee honored state Sen. Adam Gomez as its grand marshal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Wilbraham Art League returns with fall event lineup

WILBRAHAM – This fall, the Wilbraham Art League kicked off their new season with a variety of interactive workshops and exhibitions. Member Beverlee Corriveau said, “We hadn’t met in a couple of years. We had a few meetings this spring to start to meet again, but because of the [coronavirus] pandemic we were out of commission.”
WILBRAHAM, MA

