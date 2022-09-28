Read full article on original website
Stanley Paige
1d ago
simply the ravings of a deranged mind, meant entirely for his cult, rational people know better immediately!
Gary the Conqueror
1d ago
Thanks reason for catching on to what everybody except apparently Judge Aileen Cannon already knew
Rg Lint
1d ago
even if he did have the power to declassify, he knew it was illegal for him to remove them from the wh.
MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
Trump was in a bad mood and experienced ‘real withdrawal’ after being barred from Twitter, says filmmaker who was with him at the time
Trump was in a bad mood and went through "real withdrawal" when Twitter banned him. That's according to a filmmaker who was with him at the time after getting access to Trump and his family. Trump was banned from Twitter after the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Former President...
Donald Trump Declares Himself an ‘Absolutely Perfect Physical Specimen’ in Latest Attack on FBI
Donald Trump’s attacks on law enforcement took an unusual turn Wednesday when he chose to make a parenthetical brag about his body, which he deems “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.” The ex-president made the comment in a breathless sentence posted to his Truth Social platform in an update that also claimed that federal agents had gotten hold of his confidential medical records during their raid on his resort home in Florida. “Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they...
Hear what ex-FBI special agent noticed in evidence photo taken inside Trump's home
CNN reporter and former FBI special agent Josh Campbell breaks down the evidence photo, which was arranged and taken by law enforcement, that shows classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
Trump directed Democratic staffers of color to serve food during a White House dinner, books says
Trump mistook a racially diverse group of congressional aides for waitstaff in 2017. Then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus had to save the president from the gaffe, according to a new book by NYT's Maggie Haberman. Trump also accused "illegals" of making him lose the popular vote in 2016, per Haberman's...
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
Trump asks to head up group to negotiate with Putin in response to Nord Stream leaks
Donald Trump offered up his services to “head up a group” to help international leaders resolve the geopolitical quagmire that has opened after the discovery of gas leaks in major Russian gas pipelines to Europe. On Tuesday, Sweden’s Maritime Authority said it had issued a warning after the...
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center. Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Michael Cohen says Trump's downfall will resemble Al Capone's: 'You're not going to get them on murder, extortion, or racketeering. You're gonna get them on tax evasion.'
Michael Cohen said he thinks Trump will get indicted on tax charges. Speaking to MSNBC, Cohen predicted Trump would face the "Al Capone effect." Capone, a notorious gangster, was indicted in 1931 on tax evasion charges. Michael Cohen predicted on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will, like the mobster...
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
Fox News Host Mark Levin Mocked For 'Stupidest Argument' Yet In Trump's Defense
Fox News host Mark Levin is arguing that the FBI was “grossly negligent” with its photo of documents the agency recovered during a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Levin weighed in on the issue he saw with the photo, which was part...
Jimmy Kimmel Spots The 'Sweet' Clue Trump Is Preparing For Prison
The late-night host tried to decipher the ex-president’s latest online rant.
'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling
A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling
A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
Donald Trump boards a plane loaded with heavy file boxes two days after federal agents asked about missing documents in re-surfaced 2021 video
A re-surfaced video has emerged of Donald Trump boarding a private jet loaded with file boxes in 2021 - amid rumors he could be indicted for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. The DailyMail.com video from May 2021 showed the former president and Melania decamp to his golf club...
Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says
A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
