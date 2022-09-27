Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
thereminder.com
Mayor Garcia and OPED team give updates on Holyoke projects
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua Garcia and Office of Planning and Economic Development (OPED) Director Aaron Vega hosted a press conference on Sept. 21 at City Hall to provide updates on projects and plans for the city. “The Office of Planning and Economic Development has been busy. The whole team...
thereminder.com
Leonard House will ask for CPA funds for roof, other repairs
AGAWAM — “Anyone who owns an old home knows it’s constant upkeep and preservation,” said David Cecchi, a member of the board of the historic Captain Charles Leonard House at 663 Main St., Agawam. The house, which was built in 1805 as a stagecoach inn, later...
thereminder.com
Hadley’s public facilities to receive much-needed redevelopment
HADLEY – The Hadley Select Board’s Sept. 21 meeting saw plans for two major redevelopment projects, as well as new hires for several police positions. Approximately a year ago the town entered into a contract with Weston & Sampson, a firm which specializes in assessing and designing public works projects, to conduct a feasibility study for a new Department of Public Works (DPW) building facility. On Sept. 21, Mike Richard and Jhene Li of Weston & Sampson joined the board to discuss the results of the study.
thereminder.com
Springfield Police Commission expresses frustration with current status
SPRINGFIELD – Six months into its establishment, the Police Commission is expressing frustration with their current progress. The commission aired their sentiments and other updates during a Public Safety Subcommittee meeting on Sept. 19. The Supreme Judicial Court ordered for the commission to be reestablished in January after years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thereminder.com
Parade celebrates Puerto Rican pride in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – Thousands of people lined Main Street on Sept. 18 to watch the annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. The parade with marchers and floats traveled from Wason Avenue in the North End to Boland Way in the center of downtown. Musicians performed at a stage in front of Tower Square. Elected officials such as Mayor Domenic Sarno, City Council President Jesse Lederman as well as Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, marched. The parade committee honored state Sen. Adam Gomez as its grand marshal.
thereminder.com
West Springfield will vote on municipal fiber network Nov. 8
WEST SPRINGFIELD — “I’m going to move to approve the text of the ballot question proposed by the town attorney relative to establishing a municipal light plant pursuant to Mass. General Laws, Chapter 164, Section 35. And [to] place the question to the voters at a special municipal election to be held Nov. 8, 2022,” said Town Council President Edward Sullivan at the council’s Sept. 20 meeting.
thereminder.com
Wilbraham Board of Selectmen give traffic safety solutions green light
WILBRAHAM – Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Tonya Capparello discussed traffic safety issues with the Board of Selectmen at its Sept. 26 meeting. The intersection between Nokomis Road and Boston Road/Route 20 was the first topic Capparello addressed. As she explained, drivers use Nokomis Road as a cut through between Boston Road and Main Street, to avoid the busy intersection of those two streets. Capparello said turning right onto the access road from Boston Road and from Boston Road onto the access road are both dangerous as the vegetation growing on the bank of Nine Mile Pond blocks visibility of oncoming traffic. She said the foliage is fast growing and difficult to reach, making cutting it back onerous.
thereminder.com
Chicopee City Council analyzes updates to SilverBrick and Cabotville Mill
CHICOPEE – Roughly six months since SilverBrick was forced to close operations at Cabotville Mill, the City Council received updates on the industry space during its Sept. 20 meeting. Background. Tenants of the 165 Front St. complex were suddenly informed of the space’s immediate closure on March 1, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thereminder.com
Northampton School Committee discusses safety protocols in wake of threat
NORTHAMPTON – During a special meeting on Sept. 22, the Northampton School Committee discussed updated safety protocols for schools in wake of a recent bomb threat at Northampton High School. On Sept. 13, police responded to a bomb threat aimed at the high school. Police arrived around 2 p.m....
thereminder.com
Curry Nissan Chicopee hosts Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen drive
CHICOPEE – The team at Curry Nissan Chicopee on 765 Memorial Dr. raised funds and hosted a food drive for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in early September. Their efforts raised $3,325 and 410 pounds of food for the local pantry. Business Development Center Manager at Curry Nissan Cassidy Laramee...
thereminder.com
Carlos Vega Fund announces 2022 Social Justice Award
HOLYOKE – The Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice has announced local food activist and nationally recognized Neftalí Durán as the 2022 Social Justice Award Recipient. The mission of the Carlos Vega Fund is to honor his commitment to a more vibrant and equitable community in the greater Holyoke area by supporting individuals and organizations in the creation of social justice related projects and programs.
thereminder.com
Springfield makes progress on unfunded pension liability
SPRINGFIELD – Labeled in the past as “the monster under the bed of municipal government” by City Council President Jesse Lederman, the city’s unfunded employee pension obligations continue to be a focal point of the council and city leadership. During a Sept. 13 Audit Subcommittee meeting, the council learned that the city is making steady progress with the unfunded liability.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thereminder.com
Protesters ask Big E to drop wild animal carnival attractions
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Agawam’s Sheryl Becker is leading a crew of protesters each weekend at the Big E, calling on the fair to cease using animals as “entertainment.”. Becker said she and her fellow animal rights activists do not oppose the agricultural animal exhibitions at the Eastern States Exposition, but object to carnival attractions such as camel rides, pig racing, and an enclosed booth where fairgoers can pay to see the “world’s smallest horse.” Becker’s group picketed the Big E during its first two weekends, and will continue the protest noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 2, outside Gate 4 on Memorial Avenue.
thereminder.com
Chicopee School Committee discusses ESSER fund updates
CHICOPEE – Interim Superintendent Alvin Morton and members of the School Committee discussed updates to the Chicopee Public Schools’ (CPS) implementation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds during their Sept. 21 meeting. Morton outlined the school district’s spending so far across three rounds of ESSER...
thereminder.com
Residents debate potential bike path in Hatfield
HATFIELD – Mark Gelotte, a member of the Open Space Committee, on Sept. 22, opened the meeting about a proposed bike path that would create an unbroken travel corridor for riders from Elm Court through to Northampton. For some residents – that’s the problem. The bike path will also...
thereminder.com
Lederman highlights ordinance to address Springfield's dormant committees
SPRINGFIELD – City Council President Jesse Lederman proposed an ordinance intended to promote increased civic engagement for the city’s dormant committees, boards and commissions during the council’s Sept. 19 meeting. The council applauded the ordinance and approved its first reading in a unanimous vote. In his introduction...
thereminder.com
Mancini joins West Springfield School Committee as Garvey retires
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Former Town Councilor Robert “Bean” Mancini was sworn in as the newest member of the West Springfield School Committee on Sept. 19. He replaces former committee member William Garvey, who is moving to Vermont. Mancini is a regional manager at West Net, a distributor...
thereminder.com
Ware Selectboard appoints new Planning Board member
WARE – The Ware Selectboard appointed Chris DiMarzio to the Planning Board at their Sept. 20 meeting. The two candidates for the position were SK Robinson and Chris DiMarzio. Some residents in the audience voiced their concern that having Robinson on the Planning Board would be a conflict of interest as he already sits on the Zoning Board of Appeals.
thereminder.com
Quaboag Schools to distribute surplus of COVID-19 test kits
WARREN – Interim Superintendent Maureen Binienda provided an update on the start of the 2022-2023 school year during the Sept. 19 Quaboag Regional School Committee meeting. Over the past two weeks, Binienda said she has “spent a lot of time really getting to know the district” and diving into several matters. For instance, she noted that they are focusing on instruction with the District Improvement Plan, which consists of four core principles: intentional instruction, specific student support practices, leadership practices and positive climate and culture.
thereminder.com
Senior Picnic returns to Summit View Pavilion
HOLYOKE – On Sept. 16 the Holyoke Council on Aging hosted its annual senior picnic at the Summit View Pavilion. During the picnic seniors were treated to burgers on the grill and had the opportunity to meet with local officials including Mayor Joshua Garcia and City Councilor David Bartley.
Comments / 0