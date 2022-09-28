Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here
Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines talks about team’s dynamic start this season
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas chat with Cumberland Valley’s quarterback Isaac Sines about how the team was able to get off to such a good start this football season. The Eagles (4-1) were undefeated before taking a 30-14 loss to...
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether potential crimes were committed when three older football players confronted a younger player in a locker room at Williams Valley Junior/Senior High School this month. The senior players on the high school football team interacted with a younger player in the boys’ locker room...
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen Friday
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The area has been closed since March for a rehabilitation project that the park said “was necessary to address significant erosion along walkways and unauthorized social trails that created safety hazards. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian forces Pa. couple to postpone Florida wedding, at least 20 guests stranded
According to WPXI, a Pittsburgh couple was supposed to get married on Marco Island in Florida this week but now they’ve had to postpone due to Hurricane Ian. However, the bride told the news outlet that’s not her biggest concern. “We have so many friends that are already...
“Visita Hershey & Harrisburg” creates bilingual, marketing road tour for Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanics and Latinos have played a major role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade, and the dramatic shift has also impacted Pennsylvania, where the Latino and Hispanic population has doubled since 2010, according to the PEW Research Center. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Visit Hershey &...
Driver in Wildwood pop-up car rally deaths faces additional manslaughter charges
Several more charges have been filed against a 37-year-old driver accused of causing the deaths of two people, including a Carlisle woman, at Saturday’s H2oi car rally in Wildwood. Gerald J. White was charged Thursday with four counts of aggravated manslaughter — two apiece for extreme indifference and eluding...
Mike Tomlin channels Captain Bligh amid Steelers Nation mutiny
Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin has never lost a team in his 15 years in the captain’s chair. Then again, the Pittsburgh pigskin seas have never become this choppy this soon into the season. Now wonder Tomlin is channeling the Bounty’s Captain William Bligh in attempting to quell the growing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10-year-old Pa. girl’s TikTok post helps find kidney donor for her dad
The power of TikTok strikes again. Back in July, the news outlet KDKA reported about Allegheny County resident Ryan Neve, and his daughter, Daniella Neve, who went viral on the social media platform after posting that Ryan needed a kidney transplant. Daniella Neve’s TikTok account usually highlights her softball skills...
$5 million lottery ticket sold in Dauphin County
A retailer in Dauphin County has sold a $5 million lottery ticket according to Pennsylvania lottery officials. Beer N Cigar, 3842 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, sold the winning $5 Million Money Maker Scratch-Off ticket and will receive a $10,000 bonus as a result.
Mystery lingers over disappearance of woman from central Pa. motel 3 years ago
Thursday marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of 41-year-old Kimberly Gsell and police hope someone has information that can help them find her. Detective Jeff Franks with Middlesex Township police said foul play is suspected and this is far from a cold case situation. Gsell was last seen at...
COVID-19 booster mistake leaves central Pa. couple feeling worried, unprotected
Marjorie Beck and her husband are both in their late 50s with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to getting severely ill from COVID-19. That’s why the Lebanon County couple took their earliest opportunity to get the new COVID-19 booster, receiving them at a Rite Aid in Palmyra on Sept. 17.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Captain America’ jumps into wayward vehicle, saves driver from Dauphin County crash
Timothy White normally just pretends to be a superhero, but on Monday he became one for real when he dove into the side of a moving vehicle after the driver passed out behind the wheel near Harrisburg’s high school. It was around 5:30 p.m. and White — known among...
Student found with gun in Mechanicsburg’s Elmwood Academy
A student brought a gun to Elmwood Academy in what the Mechanicsburg Area School District superintendent said was “an isolated incident.”. Superintendent Mark Leidy issued a statement saying that late in the day, a student reported that another student was in possession of a firearm at the school that serves fourth and fifth-grade students.
Artfully decorated home with 3-tier terrace in Boiling Springs: Cool Spaces
Located in the neighborhood of White Rock Acres is an impeccably maintained home. An artfully decorated interior provides an open living space that is both updated and stylish. The over 4,000 square feet of living space provide a seamless interaction between the indoor and outdoor living spaces. Just inside the...
Harrisburg School District starts process to reopen Steele Elementary
Harrisburg School District approved contracts Tuesday night to start what is expected to be a two-year project to renovate the abandoned Steele Elementary School in uptown Harrisburg and bring it back into use. The district’s court-appointed receiver moved Tuesday to allocate $21.6 million of the district’s remaining federal stimulus funds...
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Harrisburg: police
A 15-year-old boy died after a Tuesday night shooting on a Harrisburg street, police said. He was shot around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to police. The 15-year-old was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The 15-year-old’s identity was not immediately...
Harrisburg police sent to city high school after videotaped brawl sends boy to hospital
Harrisburg police sent additional officers and community service aides to the city’s main high school Wednesday after a student was beaten and stomped in the hallway during a large fight Tuesday. Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said police were coordinating with school administrators to provide an additional presence in and...
Harrisburg dad charged after death of 5-year-old girl covered in bruises
Police charged a Harrisburg father after his 5-year-old daughter died Tuesday covered in bruises. Gregory E. Woods, 25, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after the girl collapsed in his fourth-floor apartment in the Old City Hall apartment building downtown Tuesday morning.
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0