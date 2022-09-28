ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Truth Check: Super PAC says Caraveo is too radical

By Gabrielle Franklin
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OLpg_0iD4KxnC00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — We are in the thick of this midterm election season and more campaign ads are coming out every week from now until November. So, we are ramping up our Truth Check machine.

Here is a Truth Check on an ad about the Democratic candidate in the race for Colorado’s new congressional district, where the winner will help decide which party holds power in Congress.

This ad is from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC with ties to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy. They bought more than $100 million worth of ads with one goal: winning a Republican majority in the U.S. House.

In this Colorado ad, they set their sights on Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo.

Truth Check: Super PAC ad on Yadira Caraveo

Another week, another Truth Check starting off with an opinion: “Radical politician Yadira Caraveo is failing you,” it claims.

The District 8 candidate is a pediatrician and former House Health and Insurance Committee vice chair who’s known for sponsoring bills addressing climate change and limiting the usage of ketamine following the death of Elijah McClain.

Colorado voters are against legalizing magic mushrooms, but some are undecided: poll

The ad goes on to say: “Caraveo was proud of her bill that could kill thousands of Colorado energy jobs. It was called a threat to livelihoods across the state, but Caraveo didn’t care.”

Not Exactly: Caraveo was one of four prime sponsors of SB19-181 . The 2019 measure was designed to give local governments more power to regulate oil and gas operations in an effort to preserve public health.

She told the Denver Post back in 2020 that she was proud to sponsor that bill because it prioritizes the health and safety of our communities. Because of its design to give local government control, the impacts of the measure are different across the state. The article mentioned in the ad did say it threatened livelihoods across the state, but that and the statement saying she didn’t care are opinions.

“She pushed a gas tax hike,” the ad’s narrator says.

Not exactly. But she did vote for a state infrastructure bill in 2021 that would have imposed a 2 cents per gallon fee that will eventually move up to 8 cents per gallon in 2028. She also voted in favor this year of a bill to delay implementation of that fee until next spring.

“And the elimination of TABOR,” said the ad narrator.

That is true. Caraveo did call for an end to the Taxpayer Bill of Rights during one of her previous campaigns for her statehouse seat. Matt Mauro talked to her about it on Colorado Point of View back in August.

“The voters have spoken on this issue. I have seen firsthand as a legislator in the legislature how it limits our ability to fully fund education and take care of our infrastructure needs in the state, but it is what the law is. So what we made sure to do as Democrats is to give that money back early to give it in a way that is more fair to taxpayers,” Caraveo said.

Wine in grocery stores? You can vote on it in November

The ad continues by saying, “To fund her extreme agenda. Caraveo is a radical politician focused on her partisan agenda rather than serving you.”

This is all an opinion.

The bottom line here is that this ad is one of 14 airing in tight congressional districts around the nation, pushed by a GOP-backed super PAC. And while it does highlight some moments from Caraveo’s record as a state lawmaker, the ad is not giving you the full context of how those events played out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 11

Oldschoolman
1d ago

Radicals to the Left of Me, Extremists to the Right here I am stuck in the middle with POO. What's an independent to do...

Reply
3
Paul Fletcher
1d ago

Vote Republican! If you continue to vote Democrat and expect a different outcome then Einstein said you are insane. The economy is going into a very deep recession and many will lose their job. Don't blame me.

Reply(2)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Colorado Newsline

Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in Colorado

From voter registration to tracking ballots, here's the latest information on the upcoming general election in Colorado. The 2022 general election is on Nov. 8, when Colorado voters will make decisions on a U.S. senator and representatives, state legislators, state leaders including governor, and 11 state amendments and initiatives – in addition to local ballot issues.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
Person
Yadira Caraveo
lamarledger.com

The statewide race Colorado Republicans feel most confident about

Talk to anyone running for office about why they feel confident they’ll win, and their answer will likely include that they’re a strong candidate facing a vulnerable opponent in a favorable environment. Colorado Republicans feel that way about the state treasurer’s race this year, too. But they’re banking...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Conservative Nonprofit Says It Plans To Hire Indicted CO Clerk To Spread Big Lie

Conspiracist clerk Tina Peters, who faces multiple felony charges for election-fraud-related crimes, answered questions at a pair of screenings of the faux-documentary “Selection Code” last week in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. The conspiracy movie, which stars Peters herself, makes debunked claims that not only the 2020 presidential election but also the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election were stolen from the rightful conservative winners.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#Election State#Legislature#Midterm Election#Infrastructure#Democratic#Gop#Republican#The U S House#Sb19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Denver

Clerks inundated by 2020 election denier requests ahead of midterms

As Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern's staff is gearing up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, he says his office is being hamstrung by dozens of new open records act requests seeking detailed information about the 2020 election, nearly two years ago."It's a huge distraction and morale killer eight weeks before a very important election," Stern said. "He says he is obligated to respond and fulfill the Colorado Open Records Act requests but calls it frustrating that some are consuming valuable staff time, trying to litigate the 2020 election, which he says was free and fair. Of 380,000...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Ganahl Falsely Claims That Kids Are ‘Identifying as Cats … All Over Colorado & Schools Are Tolerating It’

University of Colorado Regent and Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl is the latest Republican to repeat outrageous and thoroughly debunked claims about furries in public schools. “Not many people know that we have furries in Colorado schools,” said Ganahl during a Saturday appearance on Jimmy Sengenberger’s KNUS radio show....
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy