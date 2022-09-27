Read full article on original website
Michigan recognized for IT excellence in national rating
The State of Michigan was recognized by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) as one of the top-performing states in the country for its use of technology to improve and secure government services. The CDG’s biennial Digital States Survey awarded Michigan with an A grade, the highest honor. The state has received an A grade in every survey since its inception, seven consecutive times. The CDG noted the continuing efforts to modernize state systems, focus on cybersecurity, and improve customer service as its reasons for this year’s honor.
MPSC submits renewable natural gas report to Legislature
The Michigan Public Service Commission today submitted to the state Legislature a report outlining the potential of renewable natural gas (RNG) in Michigan and the barriers to developing and using RNG in Michigan. The MPSC was directed to conduct the study under Public Act 87 of 2021, approved by state...
Whitmer Makes Appointments to Boards and Commissions
LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointments to the Automobile Theft Prevention Authority Board of Directors, Board of Barber Examiners, Board of Cosmetology, Michigan Board of Dentistry, Michigan Board of Nursing, Michigan State Waterways Commission, and the Municipal Stability Board. Automobile Theft Prevention Authority Board...
International crossings celebrate switch to new toll systems
Two international bridge crossings on the Ontario-Michigan border officially dedicated updated tolling systems today. Under a $9.3 million contract, the International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) and the Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Point Edward, Ontario) have modernized their toll systems.
MDARD Confirms West Nile Virus in Saginaw County Domestic Bird
Mosquitoes will continue to be active until there has been a hard freeze; take precautions to protect your animals, yourself, and your family. LANSING, MI—Today, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reporting Michigan’s first case of West Nile virus (WNV) in a domestic animal. The case occurred in a two-month-old sun conure (sun parakeet) from Saginaw County. This detection highlights the importance for Michiganders to continue taking precautions to protect their animals and themselves from mosquito bites.
EGLE presents educational webinar series on Lake Erie algal blooms
It’s become a frustrating cycle: Each summer since the 1990s, communities in the Western Lake Erie Basin watch and wait to see if another toxic algal bloom will contaminate their drinking water, harm aquatic life, and put a damper on recreation. Runoff of nutrient-rich water fuels these seasonal blooms...
Rebuilding Michigan I-696 project from I-275 to Evergreen Road begins prep work in Oakland County
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project will begin soon on eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen Road. The majority of the rebuilding work will occur during 2023-2024 and will include rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
Whitmer on Passage of Bipartisan Investments in Economic Development, Scholarships, Public Safety
LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer highlighted components of the bipartisan supplemental package to fund economic development, deliver scholarships for higher education students, and secure additional resources to support public safety officials. “I am proud that we have reached a bipartisan deal empowering Michigan to compete for huge economic...
Whitmer Announces Regional Child Care Planning Grants to Help Expand Access to Affordable Child Care
Gov. Whitmer Announces Regional Child Care Planning Grants to Help Expand Access to Affordable Child Care. LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that applications are now open for Regional Child Care Planning Grants from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation’s (ECIC) Child Care Innovation Fund. Regional coalitions can apply for up to $150,000 to develop a regional child care plan that meets the needs and preferences of working families, and address Michigan’s pressing need for more access to high-quality, affordable child care.
Gov. Whitmer Attends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Grand Ledge Armory to Highlight Modernized Facilities for Women Service Members
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer along with Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly modernized Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) Grand Ledge Armory. There are nearly 1,500 tough, strong women serving in the MIARNG, a number that has grown over the last...
Child Support advisory council seeks parents, caregivers
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s Office of Child Support Community Advisory Council is seeking parents and caregivers to join to help ensure child support policies are fair and work for all involved. There is room for up to four additional members to join the current eight members. This effort...
Treasury: Less Than a Week Left to Claim Home Heating Credit
Qualified homeowners or renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit to help pay their energy bills. Applicants do not need to file a Michigan income tax return to get the Home Heating Credit.
Treasury: Learn How to Pay for College at a 'Virtual Financial Aid Night'
With the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) becoming available on Oct. 1, students and families looking for help paying for college are encouraged to register for a Virtual College Financial Aid Night provided by Michigan of Treasury’s MI Student Aid team. Sessions will be available every...
