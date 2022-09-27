The State of Michigan was recognized by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) as one of the top-performing states in the country for its use of technology to improve and secure government services. The CDG’s biennial Digital States Survey awarded Michigan with an A grade, the highest honor. The state has received an A grade in every survey since its inception, seven consecutive times. The CDG noted the continuing efforts to modernize state systems, focus on cybersecurity, and improve customer service as its reasons for this year’s honor.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO