Detroit News

Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central

Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers

The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: 2022 was arguably the best trade deadline

Cardinals executive John Mozeliak’s acquisitions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana were some of of his most successful deadline deals. Every year, fans doubt St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and call for his firing after expressing dissatisfaction for his actions at the trade deadline, or lack thereof. But more often than not, his moves bear positive results. The 2022 trade deadline saw Mozeliak net starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana, and they have provided stability to what was a hole in the roster.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

