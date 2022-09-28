Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Related
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
With only a week to go in the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals will battle it out with the Milwaukee Brewers in a matchup with major playoff implications on the line. Join us for our odds series, where our Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick will be revealed. Despite being losers...
KSDK
Adam Wainwright talks about Cardinals clinching NL Central
Wainwright has been in many Cardinals locker room celebrations, but they never get old. Here's what he told us after clinching the NL Central.
FOX Sports
Paul Goldschmidt looking to get back in MVP form for Cardinals' playoff run
In his return to Dodger Stadium last week, St. Louis Cardinals assistant hitting coach Turner Ward could not linger on the field after his team concluded batting practice. As soon as the last swing was taken, he sprinted down the visiting dugout steps because his prized pupil was waiting for him in the cages.
Detroit News
Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central
Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Louis Cardinals fans can sign giant ‘thank you’ cards for Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina
As the dynamic duo returns home this weekend, Cardinals fans will have a unique chance to thank them for their countless memories.
Brewers boost playoff hopes with 5-1 victory over Cardinals
Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost the Milwaukee Brewers' playoff hopes with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers
The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
Dodgers beat Padres in 10 this time
Freddie Freeman drives in game's only run in the 10th inning a night after Padres won in extras
RELATED PEOPLE
St. Louis Cardinals: 2022 was arguably the best trade deadline
Cardinals executive John Mozeliak’s acquisitions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana were some of of his most successful deadline deals. Every year, fans doubt St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and call for his firing after expressing dissatisfaction for his actions at the trade deadline, or lack thereof. But more often than not, his moves bear positive results. The 2022 trade deadline saw Mozeliak net starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana, and they have provided stability to what was a hole in the roster.
Doc's Sports Service
Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Pittsburgh (+180) St. Louis (-210) The St. Louis Cardinals (90-66) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97) at Busch Stadium on Friday. The odds on this game have Pittsburgh at +180 while St. Louis is opening at -210. The total has been set at 7. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Johan Oviedo and Jack Flaherty.
Comments / 0