The Board of Pine Hill Cemetery is asking all families to please bring their lots into compliance with long-standing rules. This will allow the staff to continue to safely maintain the cemetery. Families have until Oct. 1 to remove any infractions, including objects, borders or fences. This includes any objects or materials left on the base or top of headstones. The cemetery rules can be found posted on the Pine Hill Facebook page and at all cemetery gates. Families are allowed to place only upright headstones, potted or planted flowers, and bark mulch. On Oct. 3, all remaining infractions will be removed by the staff.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO