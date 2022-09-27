Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
The Great Brick Race and Doors Open Holyoke return to the city
HOLYOKE — The third Saturday in October will be a busy one for the Paper City as it marks the return of Doors Open Holyoke and The Great Holyoke Brick Race. The Planning and Economic Development Office released a schedule of events showing the Oct. 15 Doors Open Holyoke will feature self-guided and self-paced tours of Holyoke’s cultural, historical and architectural landmarks.
Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
National Coffee Day: Who serves the best joe in western Massachusetts?
How many cups of coffee do you drink daily? Try one of these top coffee spots in western Massachusetts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cemetery in Westfield asks for cleanup help (Letters)
The Board of Pine Hill Cemetery is asking all families to please bring their lots into compliance with long-standing rules. This will allow the staff to continue to safely maintain the cemetery. Families have until Oct. 1 to remove any infractions, including objects, borders or fences. This includes any objects or materials left on the base or top of headstones. The cemetery rules can be found posted on the Pine Hill Facebook page and at all cemetery gates. Families are allowed to place only upright headstones, potted or planted flowers, and bark mulch. On Oct. 3, all remaining infractions will be removed by the staff.
thereminder.com
Parade celebrates Puerto Rican pride in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – Thousands of people lined Main Street on Sept. 18 to watch the annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. The parade with marchers and floats traveled from Wason Avenue in the North End to Boland Way in the center of downtown. Musicians performed at a stage in front of Tower Square. Elected officials such as Mayor Domenic Sarno, City Council President Jesse Lederman as well as Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, marched. The parade committee honored state Sen. Adam Gomez as its grand marshal.
thereminder.com
Fresh Paint Festival brings more art to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – The 2022 Fresh Paint Festival featured the creation and installation of new murals in the city as well as the recreation of murals by the late Nelson Stevens, AfriCOBRA member, who directed the painting of over 30 Springfield murals in the 1970s. The artists include Colectivo Morivivi,...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
thereminder.com
Parks honored by Westfield Boys & Girls Club ahead of retirement
WESTFIELD — Two hundred family members, friends and colleagues wished William R. Parks well on his retirement after 18 years with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield and 40 years total working for Boys & Girls Clubs in Massachusetts. Speaker after speaker talked about Parks’ commitment to...
Being a child in the 1960s discussion event in Northampton
This month's Sandwiches and Stories event will be on Tuesday in Northampton.
thereminder.com
Mayor Garcia and OPED team give updates on Holyoke projects
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua Garcia and Office of Planning and Economic Development (OPED) Director Aaron Vega hosted a press conference on Sept. 21 at City Hall to provide updates on projects and plans for the city. “The Office of Planning and Economic Development has been busy. The whole team...
A Special Celebration Takes Place In the Berkshires On October 10th
On Monday, October 10th, the Town of Great Barrington will participate in the yearly Indigenous People's Day get together. Event coordinator Susan Jameson recently appeared on my Saturday "Let's Talk" segment to discuss preparations for these memorable festivities that begin at 11am. You are invited to assemble at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street (the same location where local performers participate in the annual summer concert series) as this is billed as "a community event" for everyone to enjoy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thereminder.com
Rebranded Long Meddowe Fall Festival seeks to bring community together
LONGMEADOW – You just can’t keep a good tradition down. A year and a half after the Historical Society announced end of the decades-long Long Meddowe Days fair, American Legion Post 175 is breathing new life into it and rebranding the event as the “Long Meddowe Fall Festival.”
thereminder.com
Families enjoy community events in East Longmeadow
EAST LONGMEADOW – Families came out to enjoy the sunshine and neighborly atmosphere at two separate community events on Sept. 24. The East Longmeadow Police Department (ELPD) hosted its annual Coffee With a Cop event at East Longmeadow High School. More than just coffee, the event is organized as a chance for residents to get to know members of law enforcement in a positive atmosphere. ELPD, Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department were on hand to talk with residents, entertain children and provide free car seats with information for proper fitting and installation.
thereminder.com
Lederman highlights ordinance to address Springfield's dormant committees
SPRINGFIELD – City Council President Jesse Lederman proposed an ordinance intended to promote increased civic engagement for the city’s dormant committees, boards and commissions during the council’s Sept. 19 meeting. The council applauded the ordinance and approved its first reading in a unanimous vote. In his introduction...
thereminder.com
ELPS considers Heritage Park land, field trip to Washington, D.C.
EAST LONGMEADOW – East Longmeadow Public Schools (ELPS) Superintendent Gordon Smith approached the School Committee with a proposal to relinquish control of 19 acres of Heritage Park. Smith explained that at a 1958 Town Meeting, a portion of Heritage Park was designated as under the control of the school...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thereminder.com
West Springfield will vote on municipal fiber network Nov. 8
WEST SPRINGFIELD — “I’m going to move to approve the text of the ballot question proposed by the town attorney relative to establishing a municipal light plant pursuant to Mass. General Laws, Chapter 164, Section 35. And [to] place the question to the voters at a special municipal election to be held Nov. 8, 2022,” said Town Council President Edward Sullivan at the council’s Sept. 20 meeting.
thereminder.com
Chicopee City Council analyzes updates to SilverBrick and Cabotville Mill
CHICOPEE – Roughly six months since SilverBrick was forced to close operations at Cabotville Mill, the City Council received updates on the industry space during its Sept. 20 meeting. Background. Tenants of the 165 Front St. complex were suddenly informed of the space’s immediate closure on March 1, with...
President’s Own U.S. Marine Band coming to Springfield for free concert
The President’s Own U. S. Marine Band will return to Springfield Symphony Hall to present a free concert, sponsored by Eastman-Indian Orchard, on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Under the direction of Col. Jason K. Fettig, the band features 50 musicians making a fall tour of the Northeast. The program will include John Philip Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the armed forces.
thereminder.com
Cornhole goes mainstream in Somers with weekly club
SOMERS, CT – Somers 860 Cornhole, a premier league in Northern Connecticut hosts competitive cornhole on Tuesday evenings at Sonny’s Place at 349 Main St. All skill levels are welcomed ranging from intermediate to league pros. Cost is $20 for four games of round robin play and entry into the airmail contest. You will be randomly paired via the Scoreholio app. Top point earners make the playoff tiers and the tier champions win the tournament. There is no weekly commitment, just come any Tuesday that you can make it and simply have fun.
Comments / 1