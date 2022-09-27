ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Rio Tinto starts demonstration plant for lithium concentration in Quebec

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the plant will demonstrate at industrial scale a new spodumene concentration process that provides...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Artemis Gold commences earthworks at its Blackwater plant site

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said it has commenced early works including site clearing, bulk earthworks and sediment/erosion control works to...
INDUSTRY
Woonsocket Call

Summa Silver Resumes Drilling at the High-Grade Mogollon Silver Project, New Mexico

Multiple Holes Planned to Test Vein with Known High-Grade Mineralization. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) (FSE:48X) ("Summa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has resumed exploration drilling at its high-grade Mogollon silver project near Silver City, New Mexico.
METAL MINING
streetwisereports.com

Co. Builds Copper Gold Resource at Asset Near Large Miner

Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (GRG:TSX.V; GARWF:OTCQB; G6A:FSE) is a company to take note of, given it is delineating a gold-copper resource at one of its Chilean properties that is next to a large company and in a historically prolific mining district, reported Fundamental Research Corp. analyst Siddharth Rajeev in a July 28, 2022 research note. The Canadian explorer is also advancing two of its other projects in Argentina.
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underground Mining#Mining Equipment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Metalmining Industry#Rio Tinto Copper
rigzone.com

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly

A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
WYOMING STATE
bitcoinist.com

Natural Gas And Nuclear Energy Are Becoming BTC Mining Sources

Bitcoin (BTC) energy requirement has been the highest source of concern regarding the crypto industry. During mining, its high consumption rate negatively impacts the environment. This issue could cause the government to ban BTC mining if no solution is preferred. Data shows Bitcoin expends nearly 150 tetra watt-hours of electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ieefa.org

German steel giant tech breakthrough to steer industry away from coal

ThyssenKrupp plans to replace its blast furnaces with low-carbon technology at Germany’s largest steelmaking plant, accelerating the transition away from coal. A faster-than-expected transition from blast furnaces to DRI-based steelmaking will have implications for long-term metallurgical coal demand. Multinational conglomerate ThyssenKrupp has given the green light to a plan...
CONSTRUCTION
kalkinemedia.com

Cyprium Metals advancing towards refurbishment of its Nifty Copper Project

Cyprium Metals is consistently stepping closer to the process of refurbishment of its Nifty Copper Project. Most activities pertaining to operational readiness and environmental clean-up are about to complete. Also, the company is advancing discussions with multiple parties to raise funds for the restart of the Nifty Copper Project. ASX...
BUSINESS
maritime-executive.com

EverWind and Maersk’s Svitzer to Develop Canada’s First Green Fuel Tug

Efforts are underway to develop and operate Canada’s first green fuel powered commercial tugs. EverWind Fuels, a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production in Nova Scotia, and Svitzer, a leading global towage operator and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, agreed to deploy one of the world’s first green fuel powered commercial tug vessels in the Canso Strait in Nova Scotia.
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

France Wants Traders to Return Millions of Barrels of Diesel

France is looking to replenish its stockpiles of diesel in coming months, another move by a European country to shore up supplies as winter approaches. The French government wants companies to replenish fuel inventories that were released around June as part of a globally co-ordinated stock-draw. The idea is to refill during October and November, a person familiar with the matter said, without specifying a volume. A spokeswoman for France’s Ministry for Energy Transition confirmed the request.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Zenith Submits Offer For Largest Oilfield In Benin

Zenith Energy has presented an offer to Benin for the award of the operatorship of Block 1 containing the country's largest oilfield. — Energy company Zenith Energy has presented an offer to Benin for the award of an initial nine-year license to operate Block 1 containing the country’s largest oilfield.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

