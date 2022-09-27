Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Rio Tinto starts demonstration plant for lithium concentration in Quebec
The company said that the plant will demonstrate at industrial scale a new spodumene concentration process that provides...
kitco.com
Artemis Gold commences earthworks at its Blackwater plant site
The company said it has commenced early works including site clearing, bulk earthworks and sediment/erosion control works to...
Woonsocket Call
Summa Silver Resumes Drilling at the High-Grade Mogollon Silver Project, New Mexico
Multiple Holes Planned to Test Vein with Known High-Grade Mineralization. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) (FSE:48X) ("Summa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has resumed exploration drilling at its high-grade Mogollon silver project near Silver City, New Mexico.
streetwisereports.com
Co. Builds Copper Gold Resource at Asset Near Large Miner
Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (GRG:TSX.V; GARWF:OTCQB; G6A:FSE) is a company to take note of, given it is delineating a gold-copper resource at one of its Chilean properties that is next to a large company and in a historically prolific mining district, reported Fundamental Research Corp. analyst Siddharth Rajeev in a July 28, 2022 research note. The Canadian explorer is also advancing two of its other projects in Argentina.
rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
bitcoinist.com
Natural Gas And Nuclear Energy Are Becoming BTC Mining Sources
Bitcoin (BTC) energy requirement has been the highest source of concern regarding the crypto industry. During mining, its high consumption rate negatively impacts the environment. This issue could cause the government to ban BTC mining if no solution is preferred. Data shows Bitcoin expends nearly 150 tetra watt-hours of electricity...
ieefa.org
German steel giant tech breakthrough to steer industry away from coal
ThyssenKrupp plans to replace its blast furnaces with low-carbon technology at Germany’s largest steelmaking plant, accelerating the transition away from coal. A faster-than-expected transition from blast furnaces to DRI-based steelmaking will have implications for long-term metallurgical coal demand. Multinational conglomerate ThyssenKrupp has given the green light to a plan...
Canada's Enbridge buys U.S. green power firm Tri Global
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canadian energy infrastructure firm Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) on Thursday said it has acquired U.S.-based renewable energy developer Tri Global Energy (TGE) for $270 million and assumed its debt.
France's TotalEnergies plans to spin off Canadian oil sands assets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Wednesday it is looking to spin off its Canadian oil sands operations and list the new company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the assets do not fit with the French oil major's low-emissions strategy.
Australian state unveils $40 billion clean energy plan to slash reliance on coal
SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - One of Australia's top coal-producing states said it will convert its coal-fired power plants to renewable hubs by 2035 under a A$62 billion ($40 billion) clean energy plan unveiled on Wednesday which would slash its reliance on fossil fuels.
kalkinemedia.com
Cyprium Metals advancing towards refurbishment of its Nifty Copper Project
Cyprium Metals is consistently stepping closer to the process of refurbishment of its Nifty Copper Project. Most activities pertaining to operational readiness and environmental clean-up are about to complete. Also, the company is advancing discussions with multiple parties to raise funds for the restart of the Nifty Copper Project. ASX...
maritime-executive.com
EverWind and Maersk’s Svitzer to Develop Canada’s First Green Fuel Tug
Efforts are underway to develop and operate Canada’s first green fuel powered commercial tugs. EverWind Fuels, a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production in Nova Scotia, and Svitzer, a leading global towage operator and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, agreed to deploy one of the world’s first green fuel powered commercial tug vessels in the Canso Strait in Nova Scotia.
Canada's Teck eyes spinoff or divestment of Fort Hills oil sands stake
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) said on Thursday it could pursue a spinoff or divestment of its stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project if the value of the asset is not reflected in Teck's share price.
rigzone.com
France Wants Traders to Return Millions of Barrels of Diesel
France is looking to replenish its stockpiles of diesel in coming months, another move by a European country to shore up supplies as winter approaches. The French government wants companies to replenish fuel inventories that were released around June as part of a globally co-ordinated stock-draw. The idea is to refill during October and November, a person familiar with the matter said, without specifying a volume. A spokeswoman for France’s Ministry for Energy Transition confirmed the request.
Carscoops
Automakers Under Report Lifetime Emissions, Pollute Nearly As Much As Oil Companies, NGO Claims
The automotive industry’s global emissions are, on average, 50 percent higher than what they report, according to a new study from the environmental NGO Transport & Environment. Unlike in other industries, where the bulk of an item’s emissions are created in the making of the product, automakers’ products continue...
Carmakers nearly as carbon-heavy per euro as oil firms - NGO
BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The lifetime carbon emissions of a car are so high that investing in car companies funds almost as much carbon per euro as investing in an oil firm, according to a study by environmental NGO Transport & Environment released on Wednesday.
rigzone.com
Zenith Submits Offer For Largest Oilfield In Benin
Zenith Energy has presented an offer to Benin for the award of the operatorship of Block 1 containing the country's largest oilfield. — Energy company Zenith Energy has presented an offer to Benin for the award of an initial nine-year license to operate Block 1 containing the country’s largest oilfield.
