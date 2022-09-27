Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
Doril Woolley Watson
Doril Woolley Watson was born August 4, 1935, as the second of eight children to Mary “Fern” Madsen and Earl Wright Woolley. She was born in the family-owned boarding home in Richfield, Utah, known as “The Wright House.” She gracefully passed from this mortal life on September 22, 2022, surrounded by her family on both sides of the veil, and entered the loving embrace of her Heavenly Father and Savior.
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
Addict II Athlete hosts open house for Orem facility; health department leads Naloxone training
On Thursday, Addict II Athlete celebrated the opening of its new facility in Orem. According to Blu Robinson, organization founder and mental health counselor, Addict II Athlete started out under the premise that those struggling with active addiction needed more free programs than just Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous. “I was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two Utah cities rank in the top 20 for most improved job outlook
(The Center Square) - West Valley City and Salt Lake City rank in the top 20 of WalletHub's latest list of cities where unemployment is improving the most. The Wednesday report shows West Valley City's unemployment rate for August was 2.10%. The figure is 2.2% less than July and 29.76% less than August 2021. The city's unemployment rate has dropped 61.30% since August 2020 and is 18.3% lower than in August 2019. The city ranked 11th in the report.
kuer.org
Utah’s apartment building spree isn’t satiating its hunger for housing
Even as Utah’s housing market cools down, the rental market continues to heat up. A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute looks at the change in the Wasatch Front’s apartment market as more residents scramble to rent due to unattainable housing prices. Dejan Eskic, a...
UTA cutting several winter services to Park City including ski buses
UTAH — On September 28, Utah Transit Authority (UTA) announced that they will be cutting their services due to “staffing shortages and hiring challenges.” These service cuts include several routes […]
8 activities you can do in between general conference sessions
October General Conference 2022, activities to do with your friends
RELATED PEOPLE
gearjunkie.com
Toll for Skiers, Climbers: Utah Plans Paid-Only Access to Snowbird & Alta
The Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) latest proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon involves a toll on vehicles. This would eradicate free access to the canyon except by hike and bike. As UDOT’s gondola plan for access to Salt Lake City’s Snowbird and Alta ski resorts moves forward, the department...
Letter: Say no to the SLC gondola
UDOT and the Utah Legislature are proposing to spend half a billion dollars (before cost overruns) of your tax money on a gondola in Salt Lake County. The sole purpose of the gondola is to benefit the Alta and Snowbird ski areas. Certainly this large amount of money could be better used to fund multiple projects in multiple counties for the benefit of all Utahns. Private industry should bear the cost of operation and not be subsidized by our tax dollars. Please call your Senator and Representative in the state legislature to voice your opposition to a State supported gondola in Salt Lake County.
Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube. J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point. “I could really have, […]
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Returns for a Brisk Walk Out of the Mormon Church
Oh! Feel that? There’s a nip in the air, which means it’s time to meet our friends for another wild and winding journey through the snow-capped mountains of Utah. And by “friends,” I obviously mean the housewives of Salt Lake City.Three seasons in, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already provided so much explosive drama that it makes the early seasons of other franchises look like a PBS Kids show. Well, except for our ladies over in Potomac. There’s something special in the water there, and I don’t mean the radioactive river.And yet, after a second season...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manti High School student Janessa Bridges wins Zions Bank Scholarship
EPHRAIM — Hard work in school has paid off for Janessa Bridges, a student at Manti High School. Bridges won a $500 savings account from Zions Bank as the regional winner of the fall Pays for A’s drawing. Nate Christensen, manager of the Zions Bank Ephraim branch, surprised...
ksl.com
Sandy has its 'golden spike' moment with completion of popular trail 25 years later
SANDY — Dan Medina remembers when Sandy leaders realized that a new light rail service still in its development stages could provide a "golden opportunity" for a multiuse trail to run adjacent to it through the heart of the city. It was 1997, two years before the Utah Transit...
dailyutahchronicle.com
Langley: The Utah Inland Port Authority Works Against Salt Lake Citizens
Heat waves, waning water sources and toxic dust have stoked anxieties here in the west. In Salt Lake City, record-breaking temperatures this month have made us all quite uncomfortable. For some, they’ve been deadly. Despite these trying times, the Utah state government has cleared construction for an inland port...
UTA announces changes coming to some bus routes, including ski bus service
Ahead of the winter season, Utah Transit Authority announced changes will take place on some bus routes, including ski bus services, due to staffing shortages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IONA NIELSEN GREEN
Iona Nielsen Green passed away on September 24, 2022 at age 94. Born January 4, 1928, to James Eugene Nielsen and Lillian Russell in Provo, Utah, the eighth of 10 children. She has now joined her beloved husband, William B. Green. Iona is survived by seven children, 32 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren. Visit www.walkersanderson.com for full memories of Iona. Services to be held October 1st at Walker Sanderson Mortuary, 646E 800N, Orem, Utah at 11:00 AM. Viewing is from 9:30-10:30.
kslnewsradio.com
Draper City suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at Point of the Mountain
DRAPER, Utah — The city of Draper is suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at the Point of the Mountain. The city said it wants to keep Geneva Rock from expanding. But the company claims its operations are protected under Utah Code. While Geneva Rock has met the requirements...
Army says it’s making changes after drowning of Utah solider
A Utah soldier drowned last year due, at least in part, to an inadequate safety vest and a lack of protocols by U.S. Army special forces, according to an investigator’s report.
Gephardt Daily
FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0