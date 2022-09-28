ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metropolitan Opera broadcasts free performance in Times Square to attract new fans

 1 day ago

The bright lights of Broadway lit up with the sound of opera Tuesday night in New York City.

Times Square blasted 'Medea,' a new production at the Metropolitan Opera. No tuxedo or expensive ticket was required. It was broadcast live for free from Lincoln Center so the crossroads of the world could sample some highbrow classical music.

These screenings are a win-win. The public gets a free performance and the Met hopes to convert some new opera lovers who might support the art in the future.

"I think it's a wonderful idea. Might bring some new audiences in. Some younger audiences," former Met performer Alfredo Taylor White said.

For White, this was a homecoming. For eight years, he worked at the Met as an extra on stage and got to hear all the greats in person

"It's wonderful that the Metropolitan Opera has given the gift of opening night to the public," he said.

Of course, what's an opera without a tragic twist?

By Act 3, there was blood on Medea's hands, but the crowd applauded the chance to sample something new outside their playlist.

