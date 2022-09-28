Read full article on original website
Kathy Najimy has room in her heart for both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, despite the tensions that have grown between her friends. While speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, the 65-year-old actress confirmed her support for both Sex and the City stars following an alleged feud that has gone on between the pair for years.
Sarah Jessica Parker rushed out of the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday, and now “Extra” has learned that her father passed away. The family told “Extra” in a statement, “Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76.”
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
John Corbett previously joked he'd take part in season 1 of And Just Like That… but now it's official: the Sex and the City alum will return as Aidan Shaw in the HBO Max series' second season Aidan Shaw is returning to Sex and the City — for real this time! Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed on Tuesday that John Corbett will reprise his role as the hunky woodworker in season 2 of And Just Like That.... "Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Corbett would...
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
"I said you disrespect her in front of the audience and in front of me, you're disrespecting me too!"
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
Leni Klum may be her mom Heidi Klum’s lookalike, but the 18-year-old has a special bond with her dad, Seal. The two attended the 2022 US Open in New York City yesterday and shared a special snuggle before heading inside to cheer on Serena Williams as she won the Women’s Singles round 2 against Anett Kontaveit. The moment was photographed, and it is so incredibly sweet! The young model gave her dad a big hug outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31. Leni wore jeans, a black shirt, and black-and-white sneakers, with her hair in a...
Comedian and writer David A. Arnold died Wednesday, just months after his second Netflix comedy special premiered. He was 54. Arnold, also a writer and producer on the “Fuller House” reboot, was a few dates into his national comedy tour, “Pace Ya Self,” Deadline reported. His...
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Brooke Shields celebrated her teenage daughters as her "whole heart" on National Daughters Day Brooke Shields took time to celebrate her girls on National Daughters Day. The actress and model shared a combination of recent and throwback photos of herself with daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, on Instagram Sunday in honor of the special holiday. "My pride and joy. My whole heart. My girls," Shields wrote, adding "Happy #nationaldaughtersday 💗." The first photo shows the three ladies posing together outdoors on a foggy night in coats and sweaters. The second is a black...
It's officially Hocus Pocus 2 week as the highly anticipated sequel will herald the return of the Sanderson Sisters on Disney+. As we previously learned, however, one of the original cast members that won't be joining the second installment is Thora Birch who played the incredibly brave eight-year-old Dani Dennison who found herself a target of the child-consuming witches alongside her brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Thanks to scheduling conflicts, the actress and director wasn't able to make it back to Salem, Massachusetts this time around, though she expressed how much she wished she could've been there in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
