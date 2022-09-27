ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

gulfshores.com

Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival

Hear the unique stories behind some of your favorite songs, as told by the songwriters themselves and listen to the sounds of these outstanding musicians as they perform around the Gulf Coast. Most performances take place on small stages for an intimate entertainment experience. Want to show off your musical...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

City of Foley looking at 2 designs for new inclusive kids park

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Foley Kids Park is about to receive a major upgrade. “For several years now I have had people asking us please can you do something to include my kids and this is going to be a totally inclusive park,” said Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich. A new inclusive park for children […]
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Heart of Mary School to host Fall Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Heart of Mary School is gearing up for their Fall Festival. Most Pure Heart of Mary Church & Heart of Mary School. Heart Of Mary School is the only Black Catholic/Private School in the. Mobile County area. It has a strong and storied history in the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest is happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a patriotic weekend at The Wharf this weekend with the 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest. Friday and Saturday will be full of arts and crafts vendors. The festival will be held in conjunction with the inaugural Fall Bama Coast Cruisin’ event. Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will line Main Street at The Wharf on Friday and Saturday.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Seven ways to ride with the witches in southwest Alabama

If you want to get in on a costumed Halloween bicycle ride in coastal Alabama, the time to get serious is now. Witches plan ahead. Who knew?. While “deadline” might be a frightful word, tickets are on sale for several Witches Ride-style events, and at least one of them has a price increase coming up. For some, the supply of tickets is limited.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Jasper from The Haven

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jasper is this week’s Pet of the Week. Jasper is a boxer mix. Donna Hoskinson from The Haven joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about Jasper and how you can add him, or any of their furry friends to your family!. The Haven.
FAIRHOPE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Ask McGehee: Where did the name of the Leinkauf historic district originate?

That designated district, located south of Government Street, is named for the historic public school located on Church Street. Leinkauf is the oldest continuously operating elementary school in Alabama and originally opened its doors in 1903. The new school was named to honor Hungarian-born William Herman Leinkauf, who had served...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Troy Messenger

Former Trojan Antione Barker passes away

It was revealed on Wednesday that former Troy University football player Antione Barker passed away this week at the young age of 26. Barker is a Pensacola, Fla. native and was a standout athlete at Pensacola Catholic High School, where he was a Subway High School All-Star as a defensive lineman. His stellar play in high school earned him a scholarship at Troy, where he also became a standout.
TROY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Memorial run scheduled for well known Mobile runner killed in car crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Husband, father, and friend. That’s how Victor Birch is remembered by those who knew him. “I’ve been knowing Victor for probably 30 years. We’ve been running out here for 27 years. We’ve done lots of races together. We’ve done marathons. If you were a friend of his, he would do anything in the world for you,” Bill Brady said.
MOBILE, AL
gbhsblueandgold.com

New stores and restaurants in Gulf Breeze

The popular restaurant, Crumbl Cookie is opening in Gulf Breeze, Florida. Crumbl Cookie is famous for their cookies. What makes this company special is their weekly rotating schedule. Every week the menu changes with their uniquely flavored cookies. This includes their award-winning chocolate chip cookie and their semi-permanent chilled pink...
GULF BREEZE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Greer’s Tuscan Chicken Pot Pie

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lucy from Greer’s joined us on Studio10 with a recipe for Tuscan Chicken Pot Pie. 1 rotisserie chicken, deboned and shredded or 2 cups chicken, cooked and shredded. 1 cup onion, finely chopped. 15 oz can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed. 1 cup sun dried...
MOBILE, AL

