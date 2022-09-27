Read full article on original website
gulfshores.com
Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival
Hear the unique stories behind some of your favorite songs, as told by the songwriters themselves and listen to the sounds of these outstanding musicians as they perform around the Gulf Coast. Most performances take place on small stages for an intimate entertainment experience. Want to show off your musical...
City of Foley looking at 2 designs for new inclusive kids park
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Foley Kids Park is about to receive a major upgrade. “For several years now I have had people asking us please can you do something to include my kids and this is going to be a totally inclusive park,” said Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich. A new inclusive park for children […]
WALA-TV FOX10
The Heart of Mary School to host Fall Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Heart of Mary School is gearing up for their Fall Festival. Most Pure Heart of Mary Church & Heart of Mary School. Heart Of Mary School is the only Black Catholic/Private School in the. Mobile County area. It has a strong and storied history in the...
WALA-TV FOX10
2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest is happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a patriotic weekend at The Wharf this weekend with the 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest. Friday and Saturday will be full of arts and crafts vendors. The festival will be held in conjunction with the inaugural Fall Bama Coast Cruisin’ event. Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will line Main Street at The Wharf on Friday and Saturday.
Orange Beach ready to let freedom ring at second annual festival
With the start of fall comes festival season and it kicks off this weekend in Orange Beach with Freedom Fest.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
Seven ways to ride with the witches in southwest Alabama
If you want to get in on a costumed Halloween bicycle ride in coastal Alabama, the time to get serious is now. Witches plan ahead. Who knew?. While “deadline” might be a frightful word, tickets are on sale for several Witches Ride-style events, and at least one of them has a price increase coming up. For some, the supply of tickets is limited.
utv44.com
Pondering his next move: Apparent runaway pig making his rounds in Mobile neighborhoods
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig has been seen in a number of Mobile neighborhoods, causing quite the commotion. On Wednesday morning, he visited several people in the Ridgefield community. Residents tried their best to draw the pig closer, but the pig did not fall for it. Some people were even giving the pig apples and celery.
Potbellied pig spotted in Mobile neighborhoods, proving hard to catch
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A big potbellied pig has been on the loose since Friday, with many spotting the pig running through neighborhoods in Mobile. In a video taken by neighbors who live off Shenandoah Road, they found the pig in front of their homes. Neighbors said the pig had great speed and outran a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Jasper from The Haven
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jasper is this week’s Pet of the Week. Jasper is a boxer mix. Donna Hoskinson from The Haven joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about Jasper and how you can add him, or any of their furry friends to your family!. The Haven.
mobilebaymag.com
Ask McGehee: Where did the name of the Leinkauf historic district originate?
That designated district, located south of Government Street, is named for the historic public school located on Church Street. Leinkauf is the oldest continuously operating elementary school in Alabama and originally opened its doors in 1903. The new school was named to honor Hungarian-born William Herman Leinkauf, who had served...
utv44.com
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
At-risk kids, horses saving each other at safe haven in Foley
A farm just outside of Foley is trying to make a difference in the lives of troubled teens in Baldwin County and they are doing it by using horses as therapy.
Family, friends hold vigil for victim of deadly M&M Food Mart shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vigil was held Tuesday, Sept. 27, for the man shot and killed Saturday night at M&M Food Mart in Theodore. Family and friends gathered at the very spot Jamarcus Lewis, 27, was shot, to pay their respects as they lit candles and released balloons in his memory. Lewis’ mother, Jessica […]
Troy Messenger
Former Trojan Antione Barker passes away
It was revealed on Wednesday that former Troy University football player Antione Barker passed away this week at the young age of 26. Barker is a Pensacola, Fla. native and was a standout athlete at Pensacola Catholic High School, where he was a Subway High School All-Star as a defensive lineman. His stellar play in high school earned him a scholarship at Troy, where he also became a standout.
WALA-TV FOX10
Memorial run scheduled for well known Mobile runner killed in car crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Husband, father, and friend. That’s how Victor Birch is remembered by those who knew him. “I’ve been knowing Victor for probably 30 years. We’ve been running out here for 27 years. We’ve done lots of races together. We’ve done marathons. If you were a friend of his, he would do anything in the world for you,” Bill Brady said.
utv44.com
Aaronville residents raise concerns over Foley Housing Authority demolition site
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents in the Aaronville community are raising concerns over a demolition site on Foley Housing Authority property, which they claim is spewing dust into their neighborhood. Piles of rubble are all that remain of what once was Section 8 housing by the Foley Housing Authority...
WALA-TV FOX10
Wind, current from Ian and cold front combine forces to impact all sides of Pleasure Island
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of miles from Hurricane Ian, Baldwin County beaches were feeling impacts from the storm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Red flags were posted after surf built overnight with swift currents. On the north side of the island, waves battered the shoreline, driven by north winds from a cold front.
gbhsblueandgold.com
New stores and restaurants in Gulf Breeze
The popular restaurant, Crumbl Cookie is opening in Gulf Breeze, Florida. Crumbl Cookie is famous for their cookies. What makes this company special is their weekly rotating schedule. Every week the menu changes with their uniquely flavored cookies. This includes their award-winning chocolate chip cookie and their semi-permanent chilled pink...
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Greer’s Tuscan Chicken Pot Pie
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lucy from Greer’s joined us on Studio10 with a recipe for Tuscan Chicken Pot Pie. 1 rotisserie chicken, deboned and shredded or 2 cups chicken, cooked and shredded. 1 cup onion, finely chopped. 15 oz can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed. 1 cup sun dried...
