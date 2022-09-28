Read full article on original website
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Tuesday’s New Amsterdam premiere. Proceed at your own risk! Dr. Lauren Bloom got an unwelcome surprise during New Amsterdam‘s fifth and final season: After couch surfing, the doc went back to her place to ask her ex Leyla if she could stay in the spare room. Leyla was OK with the idea, but thought Lauren should know that she now has a new girlfriend. So are things officially done between Lauren and Leyla? Or might there still be some hope for a reconciliation? “It’s over,” showrunner David Schulner tells TVLine. “We told their story for two...
New Amsterdam will soon return to NBC for its fifth and final season, but the lineup is going to look very different due to the absence of Helen Sharpe. Actress Freema Agyeman has left the series following the heartbreaking end of Season 4, which presumably means the end of Max and Helen’s relationship. Executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton spoke with CinemaBlend about clues that fans may have missed about Helen’s decision, as well as the heartache on the way when it comes to Sharpwin.
New Amsterdam found a way to include Helen in the Season 5 premiere despite Freema Agyeman departing as a series regular, and EP Peter Horton shared how she reacted to it.
Will Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 finally keep Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) together after teasing their romance for so long? Well, the are looking pretty happy in newly-released photos from the October 6 premiere. However, as the synopsis for “Everything Has Changed” teases, Link has a history...
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire premiere. Proceed at your own risk! A blast from the past brought on a major development in Brett and Casey’s relationship during Chicago Fire‘s Season 11 premiere. Brett spent much of the episode missing her boyfriend, who was back in Portland, and after an unexpected visit from her ex-fiancé chaplain Kyle (guest star Teddy Sears) — who revealed that he was engaged! — the paramedic made a big decision about her own romantic future. “Our stars just didn’t align, that’s all. The timing just wasn’t right. But Matt, maybe some day…” Brett said in...
Several relationships might not last in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11. Here's who we think won't survive the season and have no chance of reconciliation.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Jesse Lee Soffer may be leaving Chicago P.D. this season as Det. Jay Halstead, but the silver lining is that his impending departure won’t be so abrupt. Season 10 — which premieres this Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC — will see the Windy City cop take his leave sometime in the fall. While showrunner Gwen Sigan couldn’t get into the specifics of how or when Halstead will say goodbye to his Intelligence cohorts, she did reveal that it’s not going to be a sudden thing. “Hopefully, it all makes sense when everyone sees the episode that he’s departing in, and we did...
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Med premiere. Proceed at your own risk! Another doc is checking out of Chicago Med: Guy Lockard, who plays ED pediatrician Dr. Dylan Scott, exited the NBC drama in Wednesday’s Season 8 premiere, TVLine has learned. The actor joined the series in last season’s opener, helping to fill the void left by the departures of longtime cast members Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta. In this week’s episode, Dylan decided to leave the hospital after Milena died and he realized that he could never truly escape his police past if he stayed in the Windy...
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Chicago Med actress Marlyne Barrett is discussing being diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer. The star revealed to People that doctors discovered a tumor on her uterus and left ovary back in July. Barrett shared that she is undergoing aggressive chemotherapy. “Work brings me a lot of joy right now,”...
SEAL Team Season 6 began with an emotional premiere that answered a big question right off the bat. Would Max Thieriot's character be killed because of his commitment to another CBS series? Thieriot also stars in Fire Country, a new firefighter drama inspired by his real-life experiences in Northern California. The SEAL Team premiere helped explain how Thieriot could do both shows. Warning: Spoilers ahead!
That was the message behind FBI Season 5 Episode 2. Did watching young love in action make Nina and Scola think twice about their budding relationship?. Her, for sure, him, not so much. A possible relationship between the two of them had been hinted about as far back as FBI...
The ladies are divided, with Lisa Barlow being pretty much ostracized after her rant about Meredith and her family. Meredith wastes no time in making claims that Lisa's companies don't make money and that their life isn't as good as she makes it out to be. Lisa meets with Heather...
'Chicago P.D.' star Marina Squerciati is a dedicated actor and her determination showed when she went to an audition straight from the hospital after passing out from spinal tap pain.
