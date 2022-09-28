Read full article on original website
Related
Land of Lustrous Chapter 99 Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers and Updates
Houseki no Kuni aka The Land of Lustrous is one of the most unique manga premises to come out of the industry which might sound weird on paper but once you start reading it takes you through a roller coaster of emotions. There will be times when you’ll find yourself laughing at the ridiculous gimmicks of the young Gems in the show and then there will be times when you’ll be left devasted with their battle against the Lunarians. Along with this, it also involves some deep lore and intricate world-building which makes it perfect for repetitive viewing.
thedigitalfix.com
The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim release date
When is the The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim release date? We’re living in the middle of a Middle-earth renaissance right now, but the Rings of Power fantasy series isn’t the only Tolkien project that’s got fans’ ears pricked up. In fact, away from the small screen there is a new Lord of the Rings movie on the horizon.
ComicBook
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
IGN
Blue Lock - Official Trailer (English Subtitles)
Check out the latest trailer for the sports anime, BLUELOCK! You can watch Blue Lock on Crunchyroll this October!. After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
One Piece: Massive Manga Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages
One Piece has told Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's story currently moving toward its grand finale. Before the series comes to an end, JBE Books is attempting the impossible by creating one giant volume that collects over twenty-thousand pages of story from the manga. While this doesn't collect One Piece's entirety, the volume has made only fifty copies of this titanic entry and will set back dedicated fans a few thousand dollars.
'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' Just Got Even More Free DLC
It’s been a busy month for Assassin’s Creed fans who received far more news than they were perhaps expecting. Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin’s Creed Mirage which, as I’m sure you now know, features Valhalla’s Basim and is set in ninth century Baghdad. The surprise though was the unveiling of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Assassin’s Creed Hexe, plus it was announced that Valhalla will receive The Last Chapter DLC in the coming months. If you need something to tide you over though, I have just the thing.
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
IGN
Sackboy: A Big Adventure - PC Features Trailer
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on October 27, 2022. Check out the trailer to see the PC features of this 3D multiplayer platformer game, including 4K and targeted 120fps, ultrawide support, Nvidia DLSS, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
Nier: Automata Ver. 1.1a: Release window, trailer, story & more
Nier: Automata Ver. 1.1a is an upcoming anime adaption of Nier: Automata. The genre-bending JRPG originally captured players’ hearts through the engaging stories of military robots androids B2 and 9S, and the anime looks to do the same. Here’s everything we know about Nier Automata Ver. 1.1a so far, including its release window, trailer, and story details.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Leak Teases Release for Unannounced Platform
A recent leak associated with Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has teased a release for a previously unannounced platform. At this point in time, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 will be arriving early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while it might seem odd that the Xbox One platform isn't included in this lineup, it seems like Capcom could be announcing the game for this console at some point in the near future.
IGN
Wylde Flowers - Gameplay Launch Trailer
Check out gameplay in this trailer for Wylde Flowers, including gardening, farming, tending to animals, gathering, potion crafting, and more from this cozy life simulation and story-driven game. Join Tara on a heartfelt journey to become a witch in Wylde Flowers. Farm by day, and cast spells by night as...
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
IGN
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart - Announce Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart, an upcoming racing game based on the Gigantosaurus animated TV series. Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia in 2023.
NME
‘Warzone’ brings back “greatest hits” in final major update
Call Of Duty: Warzone has received its last major update, ahead of Warzone 2.0 launching later this year. Developer Raven Software has thanked players for “joining us on this journey,” and outlined what Warzone‘s last big patch brings. The update itself will bring back “a wealth of...
Chainsaw Man Chapter 106 Release Date: Spoilers, Raw Scans, Leaks, Where to Read Part 2 Online
Chainsaw Man 106 will be released very soon so here is everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter including its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and where you can read the new chapter. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s mega-hit series Chainsaw Man has finally returned with the second season on the...
Atlus suing fans who resurrected their MMO, SMT Imagine
Back in 2007, Atlus released the MMORPG Shin Megami Tensei: Imagine. After nine years, in 2016, SMT Imagine was shut down by the company. Years later, fans of the game decided to revive the game and let others play it again. Now, Atlus is suing them. Keep reading to learn more about the ongoing legal […] The post Atlus suing fans who resurrected their MMO, SMT Imagine appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IGN
What's New On the IGN Store: Godzilla, Metal Gear Solid, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. From a brand new statue of Mecha Ghidorah from Godzilla, to an amazing model kit from Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, there's plenty of cool stuff to see. Whether you love movies, anime, or video games, you'll want to check out the new products up for preorder this week.
laptopmag.com
PS+ October 2022 lineup revealed: Get Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed and more
PlayStation Plus Essential's October 2022 line-up has been revealed, and it includes Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot. If you've never played any of these games, you're in for some good fun. All three are easy to get into and make excellent time-killers if you can only squeeze in a quick gameplay session.
Modern Warfare 2 Clip Sparks Debate Over Aim Assist
A recent tweet from MaxiqTV featured a clip of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's aim assist and fans of the long-running series everywhere chimed in about how they felt. Call of Duty is no stranger to aim assist as it helps players on controller hit their shots more consistently. The level of aim assist has varied between entries in the long-running series but it appears that Modern Warfare 2 will be taking it up a notch.
NME
‘Vampire Survivors’ 1.0 release gets October release date
The wildly-popular Vampire Survivors is finally launching out of Steam Early Access, with its 1.0 release scheduled to hit on October 20. Developer Poncle has added that the 1.0 release will be a major content update that completes the game – however, this is apparently not the end of the story, as the game will be receiving “plenty of post-launch support.”
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0