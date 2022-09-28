ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

'The Influencers' Part 1: Rachel Parcell

By Kelly Chapman
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7I6e_0iD4IQmv00

UTAH COUNTY — Utah native Rachel Parcell is queen of the screen — a new breed of reality star using social media platforms to share family moments, recipes, outfits of the day, makeup tutorials, paid collaborations and her own clothing line to a massive worldwide audience.

With 1.1 million Instagram followers, Parcell is what's known as a "mega influencer" — fans watching and wanting what she has and does, and brands paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars for her to market their product.

"I started in 2010 pre-Instagram, right when Pinterest was like everywhere," Parcell told FOX 13's Kelly Chapman. "I had started a Blogspot which was popular - it was basically an online journal."

Her first ever post was her engagement photos with her now husband Drew. At the time she was working as a receptionist and would post in between answering phone calls.

"The pictures I was sharing like where I got my engagement dress or the lipstick I was wearing in the photos or the earrings," Parcell explained. "These women wanted to know you know what share of lipstick is that? Where did you get your dress? So I started sharing."

Parcell said she started her platform on Instagram in 2011. She believes her self-promotion was key to her rise to fame.

"When I first started I remember my sister calling me and she was like 'what are you doing?'" Parcell said. "You're taking pictures of yourself and now everyone does but 10 years ago that was a little taboo like no one was really taking selfies or taking outfit of the day pictures but I didn't really care what anyone else thought I just did it."

Eventually, Parcell dropped out of college to pursue her brand and in 2016 her own label was born.

"I started my clothing line out of my kitchen, literally out of my kitchen," she said.

In 2017, Forbes magazine features Rachel and her booming business, saying she drove nearly a million dollars to the Nordstrom website just over the holiday season while bringing in close to a million dollars herself.

Today, Rachel Parcell's name is her brand, she still gets paid for collaborations, product pitches and her label has expanded from women's wear to children's dresses and a home line sold at major department store retailers across the country.

In addition, she employs over a dozen people and has an official headquarters and showroom in Draper Utah.

"My husband has to remind me sometimes like, it's not just a number at the top of your Instagram, that 1.1 million is like those are real people," Parcell said.

So what's next for Parcell? She says she's diving into the world of literature.

"I am looking for a publisher because I am writing a romance novel," she said. "Oh my gosh, oh weird, crazy - but yeah that's next."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Resurfaced clip of Anthony Bourdain sparks debate about treatment of ‘maids’ in Singapore

A resurfaced clip of Anthony Bourdain on a trip to Singapore has sparked a debate on social media about the treatment of foreign domestic workers.The footage, which has gone viral on Twitter, was first released in 2018 during an episode of the late celebrity chef’s food and travel show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. In the clip, Bourdain could be seen eating with three locals in Singapore and talking about how many people in the country have maids.“Everybody’s got a maid, looking after their child at home,” one woman said. “So maids are kind of like the opiate of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
County
Utah County, UT
BBC

'Brenda' tree carving found in New Forest after Facebook appeal

A tree carved with the name of a family's late grandmother has been found following an appeal on social media. Michelle Wheeler's grandfather Michael Banyard had told her about the carving of his late wife's name, Brenda, before his death in 2018. After finding an apparent grid reference for the...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Influencer#Fox 13
The Guardian

Say goodbye to the ‘tiger mom’. Welcome to the school of jellyfish parenting

It was the violin practice, in the end, that broke me. I hung on, last year, through clashing after-school activities entailing frantic cab rides between venues so we were never there on time. I sucked up complaints from my children who would have rather been at home. I put down amazing amounts of money to furnish them with useful skills (official rationalisation) and (actual case) avoid having to watch them in the playground. “This is a hostile environment,” I muttered after the first day of term, as 500 kids converged on the park near the school. The mum standing next to me looked around in alarm. “Oh, sorry. I just meant I guess I didn’t miss it.” And then, two weeks ago, I quit everything cold.
THEATER & DANCE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy