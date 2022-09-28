Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Wilder Embraces Showdown With Ruiz: 'I'm Looking Forward To Having a Fight With Ruiz'
Deontay Wilder likes the way Andy Ruiz thinks. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in an interview that he is all for matching up against Ruiz in the near future, echoing Ruiz’s own recent statements. Shortly after picking up a unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) called out Wilder to a fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder wants Usyk or Fury title shot after Helenius fight
By Sam Volz: Deontay Wilder is already planning for after his next fight against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) says he wants a title shot against either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk, and believes he’s got an excellent chance of getting one of those two fights.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Felt Canelo Dominated Golovkin, Praises Technical Strategy in Trilogy
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman was ringside earlier this month, to watch Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez retain his undisputed super middleweight crown with a dominant twelve round unanimous decision in his rematch with Gennadiy Golovkin. Their first two fights, which took places at middleweight in 2017 and 2018, were entertaining...
411mania.com
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
WWE・
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant denies he’s scared of Benavidez, wants Canelo rematch in 2024
By Craig Page: Caleb Plant says he’s not afraid of former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. ‘Sweethands’ Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says his goal is to knock out Anthony Dirrell on October 15th and then face Jermall Charlo and Benavidez in 2023. To top it...
worldboxingnews.net
Caleb Plant: I’m living rent-free in Anthony Dirrell’s head
Former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant held a media workout in Las Vegas as he prepares to face 168-pound rival and two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator in the co-main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Boxing Scene
Joyce Wants Usyk Next, Also Calls Out Fury, Joshua, Wilder, and Whyte
Joe Joyce is brimming with enthusiasm. The 37-year-old heavyweight contender has seen his prospects glow lately, after he stopped former champion Joseph Parker with a brutal left hook in the 11th round of their 12-round contest last Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Now, "The Juggernaut" wants a...
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”
Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
Boxing Scene
Haney-Kambosos Rematch: Johnson vs. Ramadan IBF Title Fight Added
In an all-Australian world championship attraction, IBF junior featherweight champ Cherneka Johnson will defend her title against two-time bantamweight world champion Susie "Q" Ramadan. (photo by Darrian Traynor) Johnson will make the first defense of her title against Ramadan on the undercard of the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion...
Boxing Scene
Usyk on Joshua Outburst: ‘He Reminded Me of a Little Boy’
Oleksandr Usyk evidently felt that Anthony Joshua acted like a petulant child after their rematch. After Usyk, WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO champion from Ukraine, was announced the points winner over London’s Joshua last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Joshua acted in a bizarre manner. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts and dropped them outside of the ring, and then he took the microphone and went on an extended rant. Joshua took issue with his critics, saying that he does not throw punches like the heavyweight of yore because of his size.
worldboxingnews.net
Richardson Hitchins joins Matchroom after leaving Mayweather
Richardson Hitchins has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Hitchins (14-0 6 KOs) has cruised to 14-0 in the paid ranks since turning professional in March 2017 after representing Haiti in the 2016 Olympics and secured his sixth stoppage win in his last outing, dismissing Angel Rodriguez inside four rounds to add to impressive ten round victories over Malik Hawkins and former World champion Argenis Mendez.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney on his way to Australia to beat Kambosos again
By Sean Jones: Devin Haney is flying over to Melbourne, Australia, to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena. The outcome is a foregone conclusion. Haney is a huge favorite, and he’s likely to beat the...
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade won’t fight Zach Parker
By Robert Segal: Demetrius Andrade has reportedly chosen not to take the fight with the heavy-handed Zach Parker for the interim WBO super middleweight title. The unbeaten former two-division world champion ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and the undefeated Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) would have battled for the interim WBO belt to become the mandatory for champion Canelo Alvarez.
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte to fight on Nov.26th, Arreola, Wallin, Franklin & McKean possibilities
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn says he’s planning the next fight for Dillian Whyte on November 26th at the Wembley Arena in London. Whyte is being groomed by Hearn as an opponent for Anthony Joshua next year in a stadium fight. Given the money that can be made from...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia says Tank Davis grabbed his chain in club
By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia says he walked up on Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis at a club, and he grabbed his chain. Ryan says he wasn’t worried because security was there, and he felt that Tank wouldn’t have been able to take his chain. When Ryan was...
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero and Keyshawn Davis Have Verbal Sparring Session on Social Media
By Vince Dwriter: Recently, fans of the sweet science have been witnessing more confrontations between boxers on social media, as opposed to inside of the squared circle. In the latest edition of social media beef, outspoken Mayweather Promotions lightweight contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero traded shots with the undefeated rising star Keyshawn “The Businessman” Davis.
The Ring Magazine
Perfect scenario is I fight Usyk, then Fury – Joe Joyce
The Ring: It’s not often a fighter has a win that earns them so much credit universally, but your victory over Joseph Parker has everybody talking. JJ: I guess, I’m beginning to realise that now. TR: Why do you think all the attention has come now?. JJ: Because...
Boxing Scene
Haney on Kambosos: I Don't Feel if He Loses to Me He Goes into Retirement
Devin Haney thinks George Kambosos has a bright future ahead of him — it just won’t include a scenario in which the Aussie beats him inside the ring. Haney, the undisputed lightweight champion from Oakland, California, recently responded to hints from Kambosos that he may consider retirement in the event that he fails to come up with the win in their upcoming rematch Oct. 15 (USA) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua negotiations are ongoing
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury and Eddie Hearn have both confirmed that negotiations are ongoing for the December 3rd fight. Hearn says the contract won’t be signed today, but he’s optimistic about the fight eventually getting done. At this point, whatever Fury says in the public has to...
