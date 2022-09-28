ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers counting on former nemesis Jaroslav Halak to add experience in goal

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

When Chris Drury signed Jaroslav Halak to a one-year deal on the first day of free agency this summer, the Rangers president and general manager said he had heard all about the veteran goaltender’s “Rangers-killer moments.”

There have been quite a few leading up to Halak pulling on his own red, white and blue sweater for the first time. Boston — one of six cities he previously called home during his 16-year NHL career — served as the backdrop when he took the ice Tuesday night for what became a Rangers 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins in their second preseason game.

Halak — who gave up one goal on 15 shots — split time in net with the other goaltender Drury signed this offseason, Louis Domingue.

In 35 career games against the Rangers, Halak owns a 24-9-1 record, with staggering statistics: Five shutouts, a .927 save percentage and a 2.33 goals-against average. Who could forget the 2017-18 season, when Halak was with the Islanders and faced the Rangers a whopping four times. He won all four, by the way, including a monster 50-save performance on February 15, 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nT3pY_0iD4ICfz00
Jaroslav Halak #41 of the New York Rangers makes a save against Luke Toporowski #83 of the Boston Bruins.
Getty Images

The Slovakian netminder won all three games he played against the Rangers in 2019-20 with the Bruins. Even last season with the Canucks, Halak shut out the Rangers in two of his three games against them.

“Can’t beat him, sign him,” Chris Kreider quipped Tuesday at MSG Training Center in Tarrytown.

see also
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZSe6_0iD4ICfz00 Alexis Lafreniere OK after injury scare as Rangers fall to Bruins in OT

After trading Alexandar Georgiev, who was discontent in a backup role, to the Avalanche hours before the first round of the NHL draft this past summer, the Rangers sought to replace him with an NHL veteran. Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin was the only goalie left in the organization with NHL experience once Keith Kinkaid signed with the Bruins in free agency.

Halak’s 39 playoff games of experience and head-turning track record against the Rangers made him an intriguing option.

“I still think I have a couple goals on him, a couple shootout goals and whatnot,” Mika Zibanejad joked. “I feel like every time we’ve played him, we always know it’s going to be a tough night. He is a good goalie. Obviously, every goalie has their team, but it seemed to be no matter what team he was on every time he played us he was great.

“He’s been around for a long time, a lot of experience. I’ve got to agree [with Drury], it’s nice to have him on our side and have that experienced goalie.”

The other benefit to the addition of Halak is the fact that he is no stranger to a backup role. Halak has never competed in more than 59 NHL games in a single season, a number he reached in his first campaign with the Islanders in 2014-15. The dynamic in the locker room should benefit from that, considering Halak signed likely knowing he would be the No. 2 behind Shesterkin.

Halak has also been teammates with some elite NHL netminders, such as Carey Price and Tuukka Rask, so playing behind Shesterkin should be familiar territory.

“He comes in, he’s a veteran guy, I like him,” head coach Gerard Gallant said of Halak. “Let him get some games under his belt, let him get going and we’ll see where it goes. He’s a great goalie and [Louis] Domingue is the same thing. They come in here, they’re veteran goaltenders and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Why Stralman could be a sneaky good pickup for Bruins' blue line

The depth of the Boston Bruins blue line will be tested in a major way early in the 2022-23 NHL season with No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy and top-four d-man Matt Grzelcyk set to miss the start of the campaign as they continue to rehab from offseason surgeries. The B's...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Nine Random NHL Thoughts As 2022-23 Season Gets Closer

A new NHL season is upon us, and as the curtain goes up on the 2022-23 campaign, here are nine random thoughts from across the league. We’ll start locally with the Bruins, who dedicated the offseason to finding yet another stick to keep the championship window propped open. The big news was moving on from Bruce Cassidy and hiring Jim Montgomery. The latter impressed in Dallas and is a respected name within the sport. But he has his work cut out for him. The Bruins don’t have the high-end talent to match some of the league’s elite. Their success will be found on the margins, and that puts pressure on Montgomery. The coach will have Patrice Bergeron to lean on, and David Krejci is back in Boston, too. Those guys need to be good out of the gate given the Bruins’ brutal injury situation. If they can tread water until everyone’s healthy, they’ll eventually be a tough out. But if things go sideways early, it could be a struggle to get it back on the tracks. The range of potential outcomes for this team is large.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more

The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Tarrytown, NY
The Associated Press

Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last season. Cassidy arrives from Boston, where he had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. DeBoer was dismissed May 16 after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Kravtsov Offered Important Opportunity in Preseason

At this late stage of training camp, the New York Rangers have several line configurations taking shape. For now, winger Vitali Kravtsov is slotted in on the second line next to fellow Russian Artemi Panarin and centered by Vincent Trocheck. This is a golden opportunity for the young forward – who has yet to stay with the team – to make a real contribution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Reunion with Vesey Would Be Perfect Motte Replacement

Much has changed since Jimmy Vesey’s celebrated arrival with the New York Rangers six years ago, the winger having spurned not one but two teams to make his way to Broadway as a highly sought-after free-agent prospect out of Harvard. Back then, it looked as if the Blueshirts had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jimmy Vesey shines again in battle to make New York Rangers

Jimmy Vesey is making a strong case to turn his Professional Tryout (PTO) into a standard NHL contract. In two preseason games, the 29 year-old forward has 1 goal and 2 assists as he continues to separate himself from the pack of players fighting for one of the few open spots on the roster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Keith Kinkaid
9NEWS

Tyson Jost revisits ghosts of past in first trip to Ball Arena since trade

DENVER — Players come and go. Sports, after-all, are a business. But some trades hurt worse than others, even for the players involved. Tyson Jost was drafted 10th overall by Colorado in 2016 and became a mainstay on the NHL roster, until he was traded in March only three months before his friends and teammates lifted the cup.
NHL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday

Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#The New York Rangers#The Boston Bruins#Slovakian
Yardbarker

Preseason Takeaways: New-Look Jets Have Much to Prove

The Winnipeg Jets began their 2022-23 preseason with a dud of a game in Edmonton against a rather minor league-looking Oilers squad on Sunday night. Returning home for the first of three exhibition games at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday evening, the Jets dressed a star-studded lineup and scored five times, beating the visiting Ottawa Senators by two goals in front of a light 13,191 fans in downtown Winnipeg.
NHL
Yardbarker

Jets: Bowness’ Bluntness Refreshing & Needed After Maurice Era

Make no “Bones” about it — Rick Bowness is blunt, and his straightforward communication style is a welcome change from his predecessors. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach’s most recent post-game presser was a perfect example that he will not BS when when assessing a team in desperate need of a rebound season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
lastwordonsports.com

Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 New York Rangers

Last Word on Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews is back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 New York Rangers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Bruins Weekly: Beecher, Studnicka, Lysell & More

A new NHL season brings a new season of Boston Bruins Weekly for the 2022-23 season. In the first Bruins Weekly edition of the new year, we will reflect on the first week of training camp, how some of the prospects are faring, and more. Mixed Results for Beecher &...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy