ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Local law enforcement host Tip-A-Cops fundraiser

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XG9QG_0iD4I6Ss00

San Luis Obispo County law enforcement helped serve the community in a different way Tuesday night.

Officers hosted the Tip-A-Cops fundraiser at the Madonna Expo.

Those who attended were served dinner and drinks by a local law enforcement officer.

All proceeds raised go to local Special Olympics athletes.

Another Tip-a-Cops fundraiser will be held tomorrow at the Paso Robles Event Center from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

A table for 8 is $250 and can be reserved at this link.

Comments / 1

Related
The Paso Robles Press

Be Advised: Templeton High School is Sheltered in Place

TEMPLETON — UPDATE 1:31 p.m.: Students are being evacuated from their classrooms to an open area. A second notice has been sent to parents informing them students are being evacuated from Templeton High School. A note with a bomb threat was found indicated a specific time. With that time approaching, and law enforcement’s search incomplete, the evacuation was enacted to ensure the search is completed.
TEMPLETON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 12 to 18

On Sept. 13, Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 percent or higher. On Sept. 13, John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 5900 Entrada Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area

NIPOMO, Calif. -- The long-planned new Nipomo shopping center has opened for business, bringing added shopping and increased traffic to the busy downtown area. Located along S. Frontage Road, near the intersection of Tefft Street and the Highway 101 on and off ramps, the shopping center features four new businesses. The shopping center is located The post New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NIPOMO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
calcoastnews.com

Driver hands SLO officer half-smoked joint, arrested

A San Luis Obispo Police officer arrested a 40-year-old man on Saturday who handed a half-smoked joint to a officer during a traffic stop. Officer Paul Sisemore stopped David Villers for speeding on Los Osos Valley Road and noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Villers then handed the officer a half-smoked joint, leading to a further investigation, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 24-25

Delinda Redding, age 73, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Michael Brokaw, age 77, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Clayton Dynes, age 64, a resident of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Fire on 23rd Street 09.27.2022

Paso Robles Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on 23rd street near Park Street. The call came in around 7:25 Tuesday evening. Fire trucks lined 23rd street and police blocked 23rd off at Spring, behind Caesar’s Pizza while fire crews investigated the structure fire. It...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Lompoc Record

More than 150 expected to Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waller Park in Santa Maria

Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria. After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Bruce Gibson’s campaign attacks former mayor’s book on corruption

The campaign for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson lashed out at former Grover Beach Mayor Debbie Peterson over her book about corruption in the county in a campaign Facebook post rife with misinformation. Gibson’s campaign refers to Peterson as an “attention-seeking author of a narcissistic and fanciful tale...
GROVER BEACH, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy