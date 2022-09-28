Local law enforcement host Tip-A-Cops fundraiser

San Luis Obispo County law enforcement helped serve the community in a different way Tuesday night.

Officers hosted the Tip-A-Cops fundraiser at the Madonna Expo.

Those who attended were served dinner and drinks by a local law enforcement officer.

All proceeds raised go to local Special Olympics athletes.

Another Tip-a-Cops fundraiser will be held tomorrow at the Paso Robles Event Center from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

A table for 8 is $250 and can be reserved at this link.