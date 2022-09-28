ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants dump Rockies, edge closer to .500

By Sportsnaut
Joc Pederson hit German Marquez’s first pitch for a home run, Logan Webb struck out seven in five innings and the San Francisco Giants continued their surge with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

J.D. Davis chipped in with three hits, including a homer, for the Giants (76-78), who won for the seventh time in their past eight games as they look to climb back to .500.

In an attempt to avoid a seventh loss in their last eight outings, the Rockies (65-89) jumped on Webb for three hits among their first four batters. Charlie Blackmon singled home Ryan McMahon with one out to open the scoring.

However, that was the last of Colorado’s scoring until the ninth inning. Webb (15-9) allowed just the one run on five hits and one walk.

Tyler Rogers, Scott Alexander and Camilo Doval went the rest of the way, delivering the Giants the sixth straight head-to-head win over the Rockies.

Colorado loaded the bases against Doval with one out in the ninth on a single and two walks. A two-out single by Alan Trejo made it 5-2 and put the potential tying run aboard before Doval struck out McMahon to end it.

Pederson’s homer, his 23rd of the year, ignited a two-run Giants first. Thairo Estrada followed with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mike Yastrzemski for the go-ahead tally.

Davis’ 11th homer of the season led off the fourth and completed the Giants’ scoring against Marquez (8-13), who gave up three runs and six hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out six.

The Giants gave their relief corps a comfort zone with a two-run seventh against the Colorado bullpen. Pederson’s triple made it 4-1, after which Estrada’s single completed the home team’s scoring.

Pederson finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs for San Francisco. Estrada also had two hits for the Giants, who out-hit the Rockies just 9-8.

Blackmon and Sean Bouchard collected two hits apiece for Colorado, which began a season-ending, nine-game California swing that finishes with six straight against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

–Field Level Media

